Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall
Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
mainepublic.org
Researchers look to Maine's logged North Woods for lessons on protecting birds
Thirty years ago, as a paper company undertook a massive, 15,000-acre clear-cut near Moosehead Lake, a team of bird researchers had an idea. They wanted to document how songbirds are affected by commercial forest practices across a large landscape. The results surprised them. They found that birds and logging can...
One Of The World’s Largest Whirlpools Churns Off The Maine Coast
Maine is home to many awesome natural wonders, including one of the biggest whirlpools on earth. It's certainly not the colossal watery vortex that swallows up huge ships in sea stories, but it's still a cool sight. Old Sow Whirlpool is located between Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada, and Moose Island, Eastport, Maine. It's the largest tidal whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere, and among the biggest in the world.
mainepublic.org
The warming Gulf of Maine has contributed to Maine's recent hot weather
Temperatures were a bit cooler around Maine on Wednesday, but the past week has seen near-record heat across northern New England. A daily record high was set in Portland. Concord, New Hampshire hit 90 degrees for a full week. And it all comes amidst the state's ongoing drought. Maine Public's...
Snow? Rain? Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter weather in the Northwest
The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2022-23 winter outlook, telling many across the U.S. to "get ready to 'Shake, shiver, and shovel!'" But what's in store for the Pacific Northwest this winter?
Maine Must Have Some of the Worst Roads in the Country
There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
The Largest State Park In Maine Is Worth A Multi-Day Adventure
If you love Maine's wilderness, there is a good chance that you have visited Baxter State Park at least once. The park, which is home to Mount Katahdin, is the largest state park in the State of Maine. However, you may be surprised to find out just how massive the park really is! it is so large that you really need several days to fully explore the park.
Here are the Oldest Counties in the Oldest State, Good Ole Maine
Well, it's Maine. Let's not waste anyone's time. Quite honestly, I'm sure most people already know this, or have at least heard it could be the case. It seems that every year, new evidence or theory simply continues to solidify the truth. Maine's median age is over 45 years old....
mdislander.com
Officials say start winter prep now
ELLSWORTH — Sure you’ve been sweating this month, but it is Maine. That means there will be winter weather arriving sooner rather than later and all economic signs point to continued high energy costs. Home heating oil average costs more than doubled from May 2021 to May 2022,...
WPFO
Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
Sewage spill forces emergency closure of Maine shellfish harvesting area
MAINE, USA — An emergency closure was issued for Shellfish Harvesting Area 500 due to a sewage spill on Wednesday, officials say. A news release from the Maine Department of Marine Resources announced the closure of the Scarborough and Nonesuch Rivers, according to the release. "Effective immediately, because of...
Two Mainers raise endangered monarch butterflies
BERWICK, Maine — Just last month, monarch butterflies were placed on the Endangered Species List, but experts say there are things everyone can do to keep these butterflies around. Two Berwick women are raising these butterflies with the hopes of keeping the species going. "People seem to think of...
The perfect Maine cabin oasis is on the market for $7.9M
ORLAND, Maine — When people think of Maine, words such as "getaway," "vacation," "nature," "wilderness," and more come to mind. This Orland property perfectly sticks to the typical stereotypes of Maine that out-of-staters envision when thinking about the Pine Tree State. Situated on Craig Pond, this luxurious, remote cabin...
mainebiz.biz
Maine's number of building permits issued fell sharply in June
The number of building permits issued in Maine in June dropped off sharply, and through six months Maine is slightly behind last year’s pace, according to data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau. In June, 593 building permits were issued in Maine, down from 803 a year ago. Single-family...
WPFO
Maine's newest invasive species are here thanks to climate change
(BDN) -- Maine is under attack from species that don’t belong here. And they are getting a great deal of help from the effects of climate change. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Division of Animal and Plant Health has added 27 plant species to it “do not sell” list. As of the end of this year these plants may no longer be bought or sold in the state due to the threats they pose to native species.
Maine Taught Me a Lesson: I’m Not a Mainer and Have a Bad Pizza Palate
Mainers seem like passionate people, so I can't say I'm surprised. Mainers seem loyal and like they stick to their guns. Respect the Maine way or GTFO (google it if you don't understand the acronym). I get it. I respect it. But I didn't realize talking about trying a pizza place I've not only seen all over Maine but heard so much about was going to become an exploding volcano.
WMUR.com
Home heating oil prices set to skyrocket in winter
Granite State homeowners prepare for a rise in oil prices before the end of 2022. Oil prices are around $6 per gallon, which will increase by the end of the year to $8 or $9 per gallon. More than 40% of New Hampshire homes rely on fuel oil as their...
foxbangor.com
Jurassic Quest roars into Maine
BANGOR — The Jurassic period has been described by scientists as having been the ‘golden age’ of the dinosaurs. And while this period ended about 145 million years ago, Jurassic Quest is helping dinosaur lovers experience what it was like when these awesome creatures ruled the planet.
WMTW
Dozens of Maine bottle redemption centers close amid pandemic, inflation
PORTLAND, Maine — Piles of green bags filled to the brim with bottles and cans have become a common sight for CLYNK customers around Maine. The recycling company hosts drop-off sites around the state for customers to leave recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers in designated bags, which are then hauled away. Their value is redeemed back to customers.
Tourist Horrified After Finding Cyclist Dead in Acadia National Park
Tragic news has struck Acadia National Park as a tourist passed away while biking near the southern end of Eagle Lake on Thursday. At roughly 7:30 a.m., an unidentified man had seemingly been biking alone on the popular path when he suffered a “medical event” and died, according to park officials. Another tourist traveling along Carriage Road came upon the man’s body and alerted authorities of the incident.
