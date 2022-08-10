ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE STREAM: Manchester Originals host Trent Rockets in The Hundred

Watch a free live stream of the game between Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets in the video above. The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports. Every women's fixture and selected men's matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.
SkySports

LIVE STREAM: Welsh Fire host Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred

Watch a free live stream of the game between Welsh Fire and Birmingham Phoenix in the video above. The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports. Every women's fixture and selected men's matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.
SkySports

Super League

Super League: Salford keep play-off hopes alive with 33-16 victory against Huddersfield. Salford kept their hopes of a Super League play-off spot alive with a hard-earned 33-16 win over Huddersfield in intense heat at the AJ Bell Stadium. Paul Rowley's side raced into a 26-6 half-time lead with tries from...
SkySports

LIVE STREAM: Oval Invincibles host Southern Brave in The Hundred

Watch a free live stream of the game between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave above. The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports. Every women's fixture and selected men's matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.
SkySports

Millwall 3-2 Coventry: Lions stun 10-man Sky Blues with comeback win

George Saville completed a stunning comeback as Millwall came from two goals down to beat 10-man Coventry 3-2 at The Den in the Sky Bet Championship. After Kyle McFadzean and Matt Godden had given the visitors a healthy lead inside half an hour, a fifth consecutive competitive home win looked unlikely.
SkySports

Sutton 1-0 Barrow: Tope Fadahunsi scores winner for United

Sutton picked up their first win of the League Two season after substitute Tope Fadahunsi's second-half goal earned them a controversial 1-0 win against previously unbeaten Barrow. A long ball from Sutton goalkeeper Jack Rose was finished off by Fadahunsi in the 79th minute after Barrow stopper Paul Farnham appeared...
SkySports

Sunny Singh Gill: Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi referee follows in 'proud' dad Jarnail's footsteps in landmark EFL game

Jarnail Singh said he was more nervous than on his own EFL debut as he watched his son, Sunny, referee Northampton vs Hartlepool on a landmark day for officiating. Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi former league referee Singh was beaming with pride after watching on from the stands at Sixfields stadium as his eldest son, Sunny Singh Gill, followed in his footsteps by taking charge of his first EFL match.
SkySports

Rugby Championship

Rugby Championship: New Zealand bounce back to beat Springboks and ease pressure on coach Ian Foster. New Zealand eased the pressure on coach Ian Foster with a stunning 35-23 victory over South Africa in their Rugby Championship clash at fortress Ellis Park on Saturday. Ardie Savea was inspirational as the...
SkySports

AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Doncaster: Ro-Shaun Williams scores dramatic equaliser for Rovers

Ro-Shaun Williams' first career goal snatched an unlikely 2-2 draw for Doncaster at AFC Wimbledon in a dramatic finale at Plough Lane. A double by Brentford loanee Nathan Young-Coombes - his first two senior goals - looked certain to have won the match for the Dons, only for Rovers to somehow extend their unbeaten start to the League Two season.
