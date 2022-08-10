Read full article on original website
SkySports
The Hundred: Lauren Winfield-Hill stars as Oval Invincibles complete record run chase vs Northern Superchargers
Oval Invincibles secured a record-run-chase victory over Northern Superchargers with Lauren Winfield-Hill's 74no off 42 balls proving the key as the women's Hundred competition got under way. In the second match of The Hundred's first double-header of 2022 at the Kia Oval, the Invincibles claimed a storming win as they...
SkySports
The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix make it two wins from three to leave Welsh Fire winless
Kane Richardson produced some outstanding last-ditch bowling to help Birmingham Phoenix to a four-run victory and leave Welsh Fire winless in The Hundred. With Phoenix having only reached 130 in their 100 balls it seemed set up for the Fire to notch their first win of the summer in front of a 10,901 crowd.
SkySports
The Hundred: Daniel Bell-Drummond shines on debut as London Spirit beat Southern Brave
Daniel Bell-Drummond’s 46 from 33 balls on debut for London Spirit and some impressive bowling helped the visitors to a nine-run victory over Southern Brave at the Ageas Bowl…. Story of the game. Bell-Drummond had clocked 46 to help Spirit to 147 from their 100 balls before Hampshire's Liam...
SkySports
LIVE STREAM: Manchester Originals host Trent Rockets in The Hundred
Watch a free live stream of the game between Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets in the video above. The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports. Every women's fixture and selected men's matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.
SkySports
LIVE STREAM: Welsh Fire host Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred
Watch a free live stream of the game between Welsh Fire and Birmingham Phoenix in the video above. The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports. Every women's fixture and selected men's matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.
SkySports
The Hundred: Dawid Malan hits 98no from 44 balls as record chase takes Trent Rockets to third straight victory
Manchester Originals racked up 189-3 against Trent Rockets at Emirates Old Trafford - but it was not enough as Dawid Malan led the visitors to the highest successful run chase in Hundred history. Story of the match. Dawid Malan (98no off 44) propelled Rockets to their target of 190 with...
SkySports
The Hundred: Ellyse Perry fires fifty as Birmingham Phoenix beat Welsh Fire in their opening game
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry fired a 26-ball fifty on her Hundred debut as Birmingham Phoenix beat Welsh Fire by 19 runs in their opening game of the tournament in Cardiff. Story of the match. Perry's starring innings of 58 from 31 balls - containing 10 boundaries - helped Phoenix recover...
SkySports
Super League
Super League: Salford keep play-off hopes alive with 33-16 victory against Huddersfield. Salford kept their hopes of a Super League play-off spot alive with a hard-earned 33-16 win over Huddersfield in intense heat at the AJ Bell Stadium. Paul Rowley's side raced into a 26-6 half-time lead with tries from...
SkySports
LIVE STREAM: Oval Invincibles host Southern Brave in The Hundred
Watch a free live stream of the game between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave above. The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports. Every women's fixture and selected men's matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.
SkySports
Cardiff City 1-0 Birmingham: Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene hits winner for Steve Morison's Bluebirds
Jaden Philogene's first half strike was enough to earn Cardiff a 1-0 win over Birmingham on Saturday lunchtime. The 20-year-old Aston Villa loanee hit the winner after just 17 minutes at the Cardiff City Stadium, connecting with a Callum O'Dowda square ball to tap in his first goal for the club from close range.
SkySports
Millwall 3-2 Coventry: Lions stun 10-man Sky Blues with comeback win
George Saville completed a stunning comeback as Millwall came from two goals down to beat 10-man Coventry 3-2 at The Den in the Sky Bet Championship. After Kyle McFadzean and Matt Godden had given the visitors a healthy lead inside half an hour, a fifth consecutive competitive home win looked unlikely.
SkySports
Sutton 1-0 Barrow: Tope Fadahunsi scores winner for United
Sutton picked up their first win of the League Two season after substitute Tope Fadahunsi's second-half goal earned them a controversial 1-0 win against previously unbeaten Barrow. A long ball from Sutton goalkeeper Jack Rose was finished off by Fadahunsi in the 79th minute after Barrow stopper Paul Farnham appeared...
SkySports
Allianz Premier 15s: DMP Durham Sharks remain in competition after sourcing funding
It had been feared the side would have to withdraw from the elite competition due to a lack of financial support. The outfit's crowdfunding page had set a target of £50,000 and the current total is just over £26,000. After a combination of crowdfunding, sponsorship and public support,...
SkySports
Great St Wilfrid Handicap: Connor Beasley bags another Ripon feature for Waggott on Intrinsic Bond
Connor Beasley landed his third victory in the £100,000 Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon as he partnered Intrinsic Bond for his old family friend Tracy Waggott. If a jockey is to earn himself a reputation as something of a specialist in a particular race, it may as well be one worth £100,000.
SkySports
Darren Stevens: Kent all-rounder to leave county but wants to continue playing at 46 years old
Veteran Kent all-rounder Darren Stevens is being released by the county at the end of the season, but he says he wants to continue play at the age of 46. Stevens joined Kent from Leicestershire in 2005, amassing more than 22,000 runs and 43 centuries, as well as winning the player of the year award numerous times during his 630 games for the county.
SkySports
Sunny Singh Gill: Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi referee follows in 'proud' dad Jarnail's footsteps in landmark EFL game
Jarnail Singh said he was more nervous than on his own EFL debut as he watched his son, Sunny, referee Northampton vs Hartlepool on a landmark day for officiating. Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi former league referee Singh was beaming with pride after watching on from the stands at Sixfields stadium as his eldest son, Sunny Singh Gill, followed in his footsteps by taking charge of his first EFL match.
SkySports
Yorkshire Oaks: Andre Fabre's Raclette joins Alpinista, Lilac Road and Magical Lagoon in Group One field
Andre Fabre's Raclette has been added to the Darley Yorkshire Oaks field to take on Sir Mark Prescott's Alpinista on Thursday. The Juddmonte-owned filly has won her last two outings, most recently at Group Two level, and is the sole French runner among 12 possibles in the Knavesmire feature. Alpinista...
SkySports
Rugby Championship
Rugby Championship: New Zealand bounce back to beat Springboks and ease pressure on coach Ian Foster. New Zealand eased the pressure on coach Ian Foster with a stunning 35-23 victory over South Africa in their Rugby Championship clash at fortress Ellis Park on Saturday. Ardie Savea was inspirational as the...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wide-open Great St Wilfrid the headline act on Ripon's feature day
2.50 Ripon - Justanotherbottle looks to defend Wilfrid crown. The obvious place to start is last year's winner Justanotherbottle, who bids for an 11th career victory for the Kevin Ryan team - namesake Kevin Stott in the saddle with the veteran drawn nicely in stall 10. Blackrod is the likely...
SkySports
AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Doncaster: Ro-Shaun Williams scores dramatic equaliser for Rovers
Ro-Shaun Williams' first career goal snatched an unlikely 2-2 draw for Doncaster at AFC Wimbledon in a dramatic finale at Plough Lane. A double by Brentford loanee Nathan Young-Coombes - his first two senior goals - looked certain to have won the match for the Dons, only for Rovers to somehow extend their unbeaten start to the League Two season.
