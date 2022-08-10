Slain off-duty Monterey Park police officer is remembered as 'tough as nails'

Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Downey police arrest third suspect in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park officer
Authorities arrested a third suspect in this week's fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer in Downey, police confirmed Friday night. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro was taken into custody in connection with the killing of Officer Gardiel Solorio, according to the Downey Police Department. Magallanes was...
AOL Corp
Man suspected of shooting Arcadia police officer in custody after hours-long standoff
A man suspected of shooting his brother and an Arcadia police officer was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff Wednesday night. The man, who is in his 40s, was arrested around 10:40 p.m., said Deputy Miguel Meza, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson. A source told The Times...
foxla.com
Kobe Bryant lawsuit: LA County deputy who took photos of crash site claims he lost phone in Las Vegas
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was among the first to arrive at the scene of the January 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others testified Friday in federal court that he snapped 25 pictures on his cell phone at the site, a third of which contained close-up images of body parts, and sent the pictures to others.
danapointtimes.com
Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa
L.A. Weekly
Anne Heche Injured in Solo-Car Accident on South Walgrove Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]
53-Year-Old Actress Anne Heche Seriously Hurt in Auto Collision near Appleton Way. The incident was reported shortly after 11:00 a.m., at the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue. Dispatchers responded to the scene near Appleton Way shortly after. Investigators say Heche was driving on a one-way street on Preston Way...
KGET 17
Sam Fire burns in LA County, held to 150 acres
UPDATE (Aug. 11, 12:05 a.m.) — LA County fire officials said the Sam Fire is 60% contained. Crews will remain at the scene overnight to put out remaining hotspots. UPDATE (8:10 p.m.) — Fire officials in Los Angeles said firefighters have kept the Sam Fire to 150 acres. Fire crews from LA County and the Angeles National Forest will remain on scene.
Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors
The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
Prominent Orange County youth sports coach Chris Flores arrested in Bakersfield
The former worker at well known training facility in Santa Ana is charged with sexual assault of a minor.
AOL Corp
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
Megadrought may be the main weather concern across the West right now amid the constant threat of wildfires and earthquakes. But a new study warns another crisis is looming in California: "Megafloods." Climate change is increasing the risk of floods that could submerge cities and displace millions of people across...
