just me 66
3d ago

my friend owns 1 and there always in cold storage must be they didn't care sounds to me she was kept out in the heat and was not embombed

Katt Nap
2d ago

also embalming fluid is VERY expensive and many places don't use the proper amount to cut cost and yes many people nowadays request it not be used for religious reasons

Sapphire relaxed hair
2d ago

Whoever had her 1st probably left her out to her out too long and then shipped her and shipped her to the funeral home and perhaps they couldn't do anything about it and probably left her out white cover her arms up with plastic bags and her feet this woman's body was already deteriorating.. Once a person die they should be immediately put into a freezer.. Funeral homes have freezers as well so One of them left her out too long and didn't notify the family☹️

The Independent

Son of prominent former Manhattan judge beats mother to death before jumping from 16th floor, police say

The son of a former New York judge allegedly bludgeoned his mother to death before jumping off the 16th floor and dying, police said.Doug Solomon, 26, hit his mother Diane Gallagher, 65, with a piece of furniture at their family home in New York’s Upper East Side, a senior police official said on Tuesday, according to several media reports.He then jumped out of the building.When police reached the scene, they found Solomon “unconscious and unresponsive” with trauma to the body.Officials said injuries were consistent with falling from a height.Residents said they heard loud screaming reportedly at the time Doug fell...
Daily Mail

Little girl, 12 and her pet are mauled by two dogs after they escaped and attacked her outside her school

A girl has been rushed to hospital after she and her dog were attacked by two other dogs in front of horrified children near a school in Melbourne. Emergency services were called to a street near Berwick Fields Primary School in Melbourne's south-east on Wednesday morning following reports a 12-year-old girl and her nine-year-old dog were bitten by two dogs after they escaped from a nearby property.
LADbible

People divided after man hits little girl 'stuck' in waterslide

A man filming himself going down a waterslide ended up with footage of a disaster as he accidentally hit a little girl. Posting the video of his trip down a slide at Island Waterpark, California, to TikTok, he blamed the lifeguards for telling him it was safe to go down the slide and he ended the video by calling on them to pay more attention.
The Independent

Anne Heche death: Actor dies aged 53 after injuries sustained in car crash

Actor Anne Heche has died at the age of 53.The Another World star was involved in a car accident last Friday (5 August), which resulted in her being taken to hospital and treated for severe burns.She later slipped into a coma and was in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.Heche’s family told press earlier today (12 August) that she had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Now, they have confirmed that she is brain dead but is being kept on life support while a match can be found for organ...
News Break
Politics
CBS News

Black firefighter alleges captain took group to racist party with display mocking Juneteenth holiday

A legal filing by a Black firefighter in western New York alleges he was pressured by a superior into going to a party that contained racist imagery. In a notice of claim filed Thursday, Jerrod Jones said the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of Rochester. He and two other firefighters attended after their captain, Jeffrey Krywy, allegedly told them they should all go to the party.
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Q 105.7

This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday

In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
NBC News

NBC News

