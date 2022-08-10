Effective: 2022-08-14 03:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Castle Country; Central Mountains; Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Lower Washington County; Sanpete Valley; Sevier Valley; South Central Utah; Southern Mountains; Southwest Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains; Zion National Park FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Utah and Wyoming, including the following areas, in Utah, Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Castle Country, Central Mountains, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties, Lower Washington County, Sanpete Valley, Sevier Valley, South Central Utah, Southern Mountains, Southwest Utah, Upper Sevier River Valleys, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Western Uinta Mountains and Zion National Park. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in debris flows on area burn scars and flash flooding of slot canyons, normally dry washes, slickrock areas, streams, urban areas, and low-lying flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BEAVER COUNTY, UT ・ 5 HOURS AGO