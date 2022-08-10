Read full article on original website
SFGate
Art Hotel Is a Colorful Oasis in the Palm Springs Desert
The Art Hotel in Palm Springs, CA, has been looking to book a buyer for a long stay. Owner and designer Tracy Turco reimagined the 1960 lodge as an art-themed, midcentury masterpiece. Featuring eight rooms available for nightly rentals, the hotel was recently available for $2.5 million. Turco and her...
‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards
If you’re driving in the Palm Springs and Cathedral City, you may see some unique billboards around town depicting wildfires, drought and housing. “My one goal with this project is to get people just to look, just acknowledge what's going on," said photographer Thomas Broening. Two years ago, Broening came up with the idea to The post ‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards appeared first on KESQ.
One of Palm Springs’ Best Restaurants Just Opened an Outpost in LA
Chef Michael Beckman’s Workshop Kitchen & Bar has been a hit in Palm Springs since it opened a decade ago. Now he’s bringing an outpost of the French-inspired restaurant to his hometown of Los Angeles. The new spot, which opened Friday in LA’s Fairfax District, is serving up two different tasting menus, with a number of supplemental courses and “for the table” dishes. The first five-course tasting option ($90) features fish and beef dishes such as halibut with sauce bouillabaisse, morels, pickled Fresno and tom kha foam, as well as hanger steak with artichokes, beurre rouge and herb salad. The second...
z1077fm.com
FREE CONCERTS IN YUCCA VALLEY AND TWENTYNINE PALMS TONIGHT
Residents of the Morongo Basin have the opportunity to be delighted by two different free concerts tonight – one in Yucca Valley and one in Twentynine Palms. The Town of Yucca Valley’s Summer Music Festival wraps up tomorrow night (August 13) at the Community Center Softball fields with the sounds of the British Invasion. We’re talking about “My Generation,” the incredible tribute band. They will be playing classic hits by British acts like the Beatles, the Who, the Rolling Stones, the Kinks, and more.
visitpalmsprings.com
Wang’s in the Desert
Wang’s voted one of the top ten restaurants in the Coachella Valley. Award winning. Community Giving. Top Shelf Happy Hour. Amazing Palm Springs Pan Asian Cuisine. We are fresh and authentic. Fresh ingredients, exotic spices and bold flavors enhance every dish. We look forward to seeing you soon!
thepalmspringspost.com
Palm Springs walk-in mental health clinic remains closed; Indio facility ramps up capacity
There has been some confusion about whether the Coachella Valley’s only 24/7 walk-in mental health clinic has reopened in northern Palm Springs. First things first: The location closed on July 1 because the county did not renew its contract with the service provider, RI International. The facility helps people...
9 Places to Visit in Joshua Tree on a Day Trip
Joshua Tree National Park in southeastern California is roughly the size of Rhode Island and encompasses 800,000 acres. This national park is a great place to spend a day of your vacation exploring.
US News and World Report
The 22 Best Restaurants in Palm Springs, California
Whether you're in the mood for a romantic dinner out, a decadent brunch with friends, or a farm-to-table lunch to fuel you in between shopping and hiking, Palm Springs' dining scene has got you covered. U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to come up with this selection of the best eateries in Palm Springs.
thepalmspringspost.com
As home sales inventory increases, have rents started falling?
Earlier this year, we did a deep dive on rent prices in Palm Springs and elsewhere in the Coachella Valley. At the time, data showed average monthly rent in the city had doubled in the past seven years and crossed the $2,000 mark for the first time at the start of 2022.
menifee247.com
Groundbreaking held for 330-acre Legado community
MENIFEE -- City of Menifee officials, community leaders, and representatives from Newport Pacific Land and IHP Capital Partners joined together Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of Menifee’s newest master-planned community, Legado. The 330-acre Legado community will include 1,000 new homes with an exciting array of design choices and numerous...
westsidestorynewspaper.com
Inland Empire Men’s Mental Health Program Adds Instructor
SAN BERNARDINO, CA—” I’m very happy to have been promoted to being an instructor by the Inland Empire Men’s Mental Health program,” says Yamileth Monarrez, “because the courses address issues that I’ve personally experienced and now I feel I can do something to make things better.”
iecn.com
Wicked Fest brings an early Halloween to San Bernardino
The owners of Wicked Bootique, a family run boutique dedicated to Halloween and horror themed products, hosted the first annual Wicked Fest on August 5. With over 50 vendors, a bar, a jumper for children and a photo op setup featuring Carrie in her bloody prom dress, Wicked Fest attracted hundreds of guests.
capitalbnews.org
‘We Need Everyone’: How Two Formerly Incarcerated Firefighters Are Building a Movement
On the heels of the largest wildfire season in California’s modern history, Royal Ramey traded in his work on the scorched mountainsides for an office desk in San Bernardino. He had been battling wildfires for a decade, among the thousands of incarcerated Californians who were trained by the correctional...
Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California
PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. However, the tanker was filled in Texas 50 days ago, and one possibility was that a stabilizing chemical in the tanker had broken down, said Mark Scoville with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside County.
California City Evacuates Amid Dangerous Chemical Leak
There is the possibility of an explosion.
San Bernardino County, the largest county in US, considering seceding from California
That's certainly one way to get the governor's attention.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
15 of the Best Outlet Malls in California
California is known for its fabulous shopping, in no small thanks to moves like “Clueless” and reality TV shows that showcase its stars wearing luxury brands. The lifestyle portrayed in movies and television make us want to spend money. After all, who doesn’t love luxury? But even more than that, who doesn’t love a good deal?
z1077fm.com
TWO CONSTRUCTION SITES BURGLARIZED THIS WEEK
San Bernardino County Sheriffs report that two construction sites in the high desert were robbed in the last week. At the first site, located in the 72000 block of Highway 62 in Twentynine Palms, sheriffs say 27 chain link fence panels, worth nearly $5000, were stolen sometime between Wednesday (August 9) evening and Thursday (August 10) morning. Investigators currently have no leads into this grand theft.
Hiring event planned to fill nursing positions at County hospital
The Riverside University Health System is seeking to expand its nursing staff at the Moreno Valley medical campus and will hold a virtual hiring event later this month, offering a range of benefits to prospects, according to officials. The Aug. 24 online recruitment event will run from noon to 4 p.m., with registrations required at:https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/riverside/ruhsjobs/jobs/3661689/hiring-event-registered-nurse-ii-iii-riverside-university-health-system. The post Hiring event planned to fill nursing positions at County hospital appeared first on KESQ.
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
