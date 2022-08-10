Read full article on original website
recordgazette.net
Beaumont opens new middle college
With the start of the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, Aug. 11, Beaumont Unified School District opened its new Beaumont Middle College High School, which is designed to give students a college-like academic experience while they earn college credits in high school. According to Beaumont Unified School District Director of...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands schools implement new student safety measures
Students returned to school on Wednesday morning, but the Redlands Unified School District kicked off the new school year with a school board meeting on Tuesday evening. Last school year, Redlands Unified began accepting applications for its inaugural student trustee program. The district interviewed and chose five student trustees, one from each high school, and five alternates. On Tuesday, the new student trustees joined the board members to introduce themselves.
Coachella Valley Unified School District welcomes students back to school
Students throughout the Coachella Valley Unified School District kicked off their 2022-23 school year. We caught up with students, families and staff throughout the district on their first day back. From Elementary to High School, students throughout the Coachella Valley Unified School District are feeling the back to school excitement. Some students like Anthony Luna The post Coachella Valley Unified School District welcomes students back to school appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs Pride theme Say Gay is political
The Palm Springs Pride committee decided this year's PRIDE theme was "SAY GAY." Under the law, public school teachers in Florida are barred from engaging in classroom instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity. The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, signed the Parental Rights and Education Bill in march. There was some protest from The post Palm Springs Pride theme Say Gay is political appeared first on KESQ.
‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards
If you’re driving in the Palm Springs and Cathedral City, you may see some unique billboards around town depicting wildfires, drought and housing. “My one goal with this project is to get people just to look, just acknowledge what's going on," said photographer Thomas Broening. Two years ago, Broening came up with the idea to The post ‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
Merger of SB water company is official
The merger of an Inland Empire company that distributes water and waste-water products with a business in the midwest has been completed. St. Louis-based Core & Main, which distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, has purchased Inland Water Works Supply Co. in San Bernardino, according to a statement released this week.
nbcpalmsprings.com
LifeStream Blood Bank’s Type O Inventory Dangerously Low
SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF – Officials at LifeStream Blood Bank, which provides blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals, are urging eligible community members to make lifesaving donations. “Our supply levels for all blood types have been critically low for months due to the ongoing blood...
thepalmspringspost.com
As home sales inventory increases, have rents started falling?
Earlier this year, we did a deep dive on rent prices in Palm Springs and elsewhere in the Coachella Valley. At the time, data showed average monthly rent in the city had doubled in the past seven years and crossed the $2,000 mark for the first time at the start of 2022.
sbcity.org
Carousel Mall Project Moving Forward
Two recent high-profile actions by the San Bernardino City Council have signaled that progress continues to occur with the redevelopment of the 43-acre Carousel Mall site, a project envisioned to revitalize San Bernardino’s downtown. This activity has also spiked interest in other downtown properties. On August 3rd, the City...
visitpalmsprings.com
Wang’s in the Desert
Wang’s voted one of the top ten restaurants in the Coachella Valley. Award winning. Community Giving. Top Shelf Happy Hour. Amazing Palm Springs Pan Asian Cuisine. We are fresh and authentic. Fresh ingredients, exotic spices and bold flavors enhance every dish. We look forward to seeing you soon!
Aerostat Creamery Joining The Vineyard in Murrieta
Old Fashioned Ice Cream Shop Joining Brand New Shopping Center
macaronikid.com
City of Murrieta's Summer Movies Series
The City of Murrieta will host its summer Movies in the Park event series on Saturday evenings throughout the month of August. Movies start at dusk and will be held at Murrieta Town Square Park and Amphitheater. These events are all free to attend and family friendly. Remember to bring chairs or a blanket and movie snacks. Well behaved, leashed, friendly dogs are welcome to attend.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Bad guys and good guys with guns around the world
Despite the widely held belief that your odds of being killed by lightning are greater than bullets in a mass shooting it is just that: a belief, not a fact. About 20 Americans are killed each year by lightning while 705 died last year in mass shootings. Much more likely is being killed in one of our many daily “routine” shootings.
iecn.com
Wicked Fest brings an early Halloween to San Bernardino
The owners of Wicked Bootique, a family run boutique dedicated to Halloween and horror themed products, hosted the first annual Wicked Fest on August 5. With over 50 vendors, a bar, a jumper for children and a photo op setup featuring Carrie in her bloody prom dress, Wicked Fest attracted hundreds of guests.
City council, police discuss efforts to tackle homelessness in Cathedral City
On Wednesday, City Council and Cathedral City police discussed what’s being done to bring down the number of homeless in the city. According the most recent homeless point in time count this year, Cathedral City has seen an increase in numbers. Resident Eric Jimenez spoke out during the meeting, saying he deals with the problem The post City council, police discuss efforts to tackle homelessness in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
cityofindianwells.org
Meet Your Police: SET Officer John Mitroff
The City of Indian Wells welcomes John Mitroff, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s new Special Enforcement Team (SET) Officer. Before joining the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in 2014, Deputy Mitroff explored various career options. While pursuing his master's degree in criminal justice leadership at St. John’s University in New York, Mitroff worked as a resident director. After graduating, he worked as a photographer aboard cruise ships.
Blaze Pizza Opening in Murrieta This Fall
Brand New Strip Mall Called The Vineyard to Welcome Pizza, Boba, and Ice Cream Tenants
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Luxury Destination Spas Worth the Drive
Indulging in a rejuvenating spa day often comes with the cliché that you must travel to far off locales like Bali or Thailand to find an award-winning spa. The reality? Tranquility seekers can find unforgettable luxury spa experiences close to home – whether they’re looking for a relaxing solo experience, intimate couples retreat or rounding up friends for a pampering weekend.
z1077fm.com
TWO CONSTRUCTION SITES BURGLARIZED THIS WEEK
San Bernardino County Sheriffs report that two construction sites in the high desert were robbed in the last week. At the first site, located in the 72000 block of Highway 62 in Twentynine Palms, sheriffs say 27 chain link fence panels, worth nearly $5000, were stolen sometime between Wednesday (August 9) evening and Thursday (August 10) morning. Investigators currently have no leads into this grand theft.
FIRST LOOK: Desert Hot Springs to open new police dispatch center
Desert Hot Springs Police Department is gearing up to open a brand new dispatch center – the first addition to its expanded public safety campus. DHSPD Communications Manager June Casey gave News Channel 3 an exclusive first look inside the center, calling it a critical communication hub that will streamline the community's public safety. For The post FIRST LOOK: Desert Hot Springs to open new police dispatch center appeared first on KESQ.
