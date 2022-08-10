ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless man charged in unprovoked NYC attack on 3 pre-teens: cops

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
 3 days ago

A homeless man accused of attacking three pre-teen girls in Greenwich Village this week has been charged in connection to the unprovoked assault, authorities said.

Rodney Perry, 34, pushed and punched the trio – two 12-year-olds and one 11-year-old – at the corner of Washington Street and Perry Street just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

He fled after the attack, but was busted by officers on foot several blocks away, according to the NYPD.

Rodney Perry, 34, faces assault and other charges in connection to the Tuesday assault on the three girls at Washington and Perry streets, cops said.
Google Maps

Perry – whose last known address is in the New Lots section of Brooklyn – was charged with assault, resisting arrest and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, authorities said.

The mother of one of the girls was walking with them when they were randomly attacked, cops said.

All three were treated for minor injuries on the scene, police sources said.

Perry has four prior unsealed arrests – including an assault bust from 2011, according to police.

He has numerous sealed arrests from 2010 and 2011, sources said.

New York Post

