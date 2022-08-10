ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting victim ‘highly uncooperative’ after he’s hit in leg in Manhattan: NYPD

By Tina Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A 29-year-old man was shot once in the leg on the Upper West Side on Wednesday, cops said.

A bullet struck the man at West 101st Street near Broadway around 1:30 p.m., according to police.

The man was “highly uncooperative” with police and the circumstances of the shooting were unknown, cops said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFFiS_0hCNeOZ700
The shooting took place at West 101 Street in Manhattan.
Peter Gerber
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BGBr2_0hCNeOZ700
Detectives respond to the scene where the 29-year-old man was shot.
Peter Gerber
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vy6j2_0hCNeOZ700
The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Peter Gerber

Police were looking for a gunman with a dark complexion and blonde dreadlocks, police said.

PIX11

Man stabbed with ice pick multiple times in Manhattan, police say

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stabbed another man with an ice pick in Manhattan early Friday morning, police said. The two men got into a dispute along East Sixth Street near Avenue B in the East Village at around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. The suspect, 36, stabbed the victim, 42, in the stomach […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

NYC taxi driver dies in Rockaways robbery try — Bronx resident ‘worked honestly and tirelessly to support his family’

A yellow taxi driver died after his passengers assaulted him in a robbery attempt in Queens early Saturday, police said. Three men and two women are sought for attacking Kutin Gyimah, 52, on Beach 54th St. near Arverne Blvd. in the Rockaways’ Edgemere section at about 6:30 a.m., said cops. Gyimah was dropping off the passengers in his yellow minivan when they tried to rob him, said cops. The ...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Store owner seriously injured in group robbery in the Bronx: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A store owner in the Bronx was seriously injured after being attacked by two robbers on July 28, police said Thursday. The 64-year-old victim attempted to stop the suspects after they tried to steal some items from his store along Morris Avenue near East 163rd Street at around 5 p.m., […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman punches nail salon worker after being asked to pay: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman attacked a nail salon employee in Brooklyn on Aug. 2 after he stopped her from leaving without paying, police said on Friday. The woman received services in a salon along St. John’s Place near Utica Avenue at around 1 p.m. and refused to pay. When a 59-year-old worker […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC subway worker suffers broken bones in assault, union says

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) – A subway worker needed surgery after he suffered broken bones in an assault while at work in the Bronx, union officials said. Subway cleaner Anthony Nelson was attacked outside the Pelham Bay Park station Thursday morning, according to Transport Workers Union Local 100. Nelson was working in the station […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
