Shooting victim ‘highly uncooperative’ after he’s hit in leg in Manhattan: NYPD

A 29-year-old man was shot once in the leg on the Upper West Side on Wednesday, cops said.

A bullet struck the man at West 101st Street near Broadway around 1:30 p.m., according to police.

The man was “highly uncooperative” with police and the circumstances of the shooting were unknown, cops said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.

Police were looking for a gunman with a dark complexion and blonde dreadlocks, police said.