Stephan Pappas

Age: 71

Political Party: Republican

Education: Bachelor of Fine Arts – University of New Mexico

Bachelor of Architecture – Arizona State University

Prior Political Experience: I have served in the Wyoming State Senate for 8 years (2015 to present) representing Senate District #7 in Cheyenne.

Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: I am a consummate volunteer who enjoys and is fulfilled by giving back to and serving the community, state, and country that has provide so much for me. I have no specific issues that drive me, nor do I have any axes to grind. I simply want to continue to serve the people of Wyoming as I have the past 8 years, in an effort to make Wyoming better for my kids and grandkids and the rest of the citizens of Wyoming.

What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I feel my participation in the legislative process brings value to the State. My years of experience in the military have honed my leadership and collaborative skills that are an important asset in the policy making process. In addition, I am the only architect in the legislature, so I bring a unique skill set when it comes to facilities and funding of government infrastructure. That is the reason I was selected by Senate Leadership as the Chairman of the Select Committee on School Facilities and a Senate liaison to the State Building Commission.

How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I consider myself very well versed and knowledgeable about the many current and past issues tackled by the legislature in the last 10 years, much more so than any of my opponents. I have service on countless boards and commissions (i.e., Wyoming School Facilities Commission, Air Force Association, State Board of Architects, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, Leadership Wyoming, etc.) that have given me a unique insight into many issue that the legislature contends with. I also believe that I would be more effective due to my past and present work experience throughout the State. As a practicing architect for nearly 40 years in Cheyenne and throughout the State, I have made virtually hundreds of close business contacts, which is essential in understanding the needs and issues facing our business community. Finally, as former Assistant Adjutant General of the Wyoming Air National Guard, I had a very stellar career due to a leadership style that encourages learning, collaboration, service, civility, excellence, and most of all integrity.

What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: My three highest priorities are as follows: 1) Finding a practical solution to solving our structural fiscal deficits in education, healthcare and transportation spending without decimating those critical services through draconian cuts.

2) As a member of the Revenue Committee, I am keenly aware that finding stable funding sources is critically important to ameliorate the loss of revenue from the decline of our extractive industries and to level out our boom-and-bust cycles that are inherent with reliance on income from commodities.

3) While I favor limited government, we must ensure that government is the right size for the services needed by our citizens. Once we (the State) agree on that “right size”, I am 100% committed to full and proper funding of state service, which includes, but is not limited to, education funding, healthcare funding, road and bridge maintenance, state employee compensation and benefits, state retiree cost of living adjustments, and support for our towns and counties.

Do You Believe The State Government Is Adequately Funded If Not What New Ways To Generate Revenue Do You Support: As mentioned in my number one priority, we do have deficits in many areas of our state government. If we are to keep services at the levels we currently enjoy, then we do not have adequate funding. The revenue sources we have historically relied on are very volatile. Lately we have been on the bust side of the boom-and-bust cycle. Again, as I mentioned earlier, we need to determine what programs we want in the state and then fund them appropriately. And since none of us want to see taxes raised, the only other alternative is growth, which has proven to be difficult for Wyoming. While we have a great tax climate for companies to do business in Wyoming, we do not have an adequate workforce. And in my opinion, we do not have workers, especially young workers, because we are behind in creating livable communities. Young people want entertainment, culture and arts, recreation, great food, drink and social venues. And because we do not have dollars to invest in those amenities, especially in our rural areas, young people go elsewhere.

Do You Think The States K-12 Schools Are Adequately Funded If Not How Would You Generate More Funding For Them: The K-12 school system, as it is structured today and with the "basket-of-goods" that we provide, is not adequately funded. There is a looming structural deficit. The infusion of federal dollars lately has been able to float our boat for the time being, but they will dry up one day soon and we'll have to make some hard choices. One being, do we want the excellent school system we have worked so hard to create, or do we want to settle for something less? I, for one, do not want to lose ground. If we want to grow our state and our economy, we need to attract people to Wyoming. And one of the biggest factors people look at is the quality of the educational system for their children. Short of generating new types of taxes, or increasing existing tax levels, the only way to generate more funding is to have more taxpayers in the state. We must grow! Our policies and actions need to encourage people in the state to stay here and for out of state people to move here.

Do You Support The Expansion Of Wyomings Medicaid Program Why Or Why Not: I do and have always supported Medicaid expansion in Wyoming. While I did not agree with the Affordable Care Act, it is now the law in this country and dollars have been appropriated for it. Wyoming, to my chagrin, has thumbed its nose at the millions and millions of dollars that could have come to us, but instead are going elsewhere. Even with this last round of federal incentives, where Wyoming would even have recovered its share of the cost, we said no. In the meantime, those that would have been covered by the expansion still got their medical care, but in emergency rooms at extreme cost that the hospitals must write off as uncompensated or charity care, and that is reflected Wyoming's high insurance premiums. Hospitals do not pay for this care; you and I do through our high insurance premiums. There is a reason we only have one insurance provider in Wyoming; because it is too expensive for insurance companies to operate here. I am constantly told by those who don't want expansion that we do not want federal dollars with the strings that are always attached. But I always remind them that no state relies more on funding from the federal government than Wyoming, where 56.43% of the state’s revenue comes from Washington D.C. We are not afraid to take federal dollars for many, many other programs, with many strings attached. Why are we afraid of Medicaid dollars?

What Is Your Stance On Abortion: I am pro-life and believe that human life begins at conception. While I always have reluctantly accept an exception for rape and incest, I do not believe in abortion of a healthy fertilized egg for convenience sake, as I see it as killing an unborn child. Another exception that I would agree to would be an ectopic pregnancy or other situation where the fertilized egg could not proceed normally and had no chance of survival.

Do You Support Protecting The Rights Of Lgbtq Residents If So How Would You Go About Doing So: Absolutely. While I do not agree personally with that lifestyle, every LGBTQ+ person has right to live their life as they so choose. I agree so much so that was a cosponsor of SF 115 in 2015 that sought to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Do You Agree That More Resources Need To Be Put Into Mental Health Services And Suicide Prevention If So How Would You Address These Issues: Yes, as a member of the Labor, Health, and Social Services Committee for two years, I know how important it is to fund these services. The legislature cut funding for some of the programs addressing these issues, but I voted in a subsequent session to restore funding. The legislature realized that that was a mistake and took action to put funds back. There is still more work to be done in this arena, however. Fortunately, the state’s suicide lifeline services were just expanded and improved to offer full-time, Wyoming-based coverage 24 hours a day, every day. I supported that funding in this last legislative session.

How Can We Enhance The States Energy Industry While Also Addressing The Impacts Of Climate Change What Is The Legislatures Role In This Issue: First of all Wyoming is the premiere energy state, in my opinion. We should embrace all forms of energy, from our fossil fuels, our wind and solar resources, our new endeavor into nuclear energy, and we should seriously look at geothermal energy, as Wyoming has great geothermal potential. All sources of energy, including our fossil fuels can be used in ways that will not impact climate change. In fact, if done properly, they can have a net positive effect on the environment. I am heartened by the advances that I see on the horizon for carbon capture, use, and storage/sequestration. The legislature has a key role in setting policy that will allow these industries to survive and to thrive. While some regulation is needed, over regulation could be devastating. The legislature needs to partner with industry to find the proper policy and statutory balance.

How Do You Plan To Balance The Needs Of The Constituents In Your District With The Needs Of The State As A Whole: I certainly listen to the constituents in my district, and while I get email and phone calls from many of them, I also get communications with others outside my district and outside of Cheyenne. I find that most Cheyenne and Laramie County folks that are not in my district generally are of the same mind. I have notice, however, differences in thinking of folk from other regions of the state. While I am always open to anyone who wants to communicate with me, I do put more stock in the thoughts of those I represent. At times, we in Cheyenne do think different than those in other parts of the state, but ultimately the wishes of those that voted for me come first.

What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: I am a 3rd generation Cheyenne citizen. I have a wonderful wife and am a proud father of three grown and married children and have three grandchildren. I have retired now from both of my careers (architecture and the military) and have ample time to devote to the work of the legislature, which I enjoy immensely. I believe my service in the legislature has been honorable and productive, and hope my constituents will allow me the honor of serving another term.