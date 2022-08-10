ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Sweet fun for all at Hershey’s Chocolate World

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — You may think that the free chocolate tour ride is the only thing to experience at Hershey’s Chocolate World. But did you know there is way more than just the ride and the shop? There are many ways to satisfy your sweet tooth at one of the largest candy shops in […]
HERSHEY, PA
Hours for Dark Nights, Hersheypark Halloween

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — It may be hard to believe, but autumn is right around the corner, which means that Hersheypark will be celebrating Halloween very soon. Between Sept. 17 to Oct. 30, the park will be open for seven weekends, which is more days than the park has been open in the history of the Halloween event.
HERSHEY, PA
CD East has sky high expectations, FNF 2022 Preview

Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Year one of the Lance Deane regime at Central Dauphin East was a success to everyone — except the new head coach of the Panthers. The former Bishop McDevitt defensive back who helped Steel High to a state championship as a defensive coordinator felt like CD East left some goals on […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Celebrate National S'mores Day in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. — August 10 marks National S'mores Day and there's no better way to celebrate than at the sweetest place on earth. Hersheypark and surrounding locations will be celebrating the tasty treat all week long. The park will feature 19 s'mores-inspired foods available from Aug. 8 through the 14.
HERSHEY, PA
Mechanicsburg 8U baseball invited to State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — It’s the dream of almost every baseball player to play in the World Series, and the Upper Allen 8U baseball team is getting that chance this upcoming week as they will compete in the Cal Ripken World Series in New Jersey. The team out of Mechanicsburg will play not only the […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
190 golfers fundraise for paramedics through Evangelical Golf Classic

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital hosted its 36th Golf Classic on Friday, August 5 at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Even with temperatures hitting the 90s, the event was a great success with 190 golfers raising $49,885 for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services. The annual Golf Classic raises funds for life-sustaining treatments from paramedics and emergency medical technicians on scene during emergencies. The emergency responders also give vital information to the emergency department before the patient arrives at the hospital. ...
SELINSGROVE, PA
Manheim Township athletic complex reopens

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township’s athletic complex has been reopened after six weeks of renovations. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters. The original turf, from 2011, was removed and replaced. The field hosts sports from lacrosse to soccer, and is a...
MANHEIM, PA
Dinosaurs coming to Harrisburg this weekend in interactive exhibit

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Step into the Farm Show Complex this weekend and you will be stepping back about 70 million years. At Dinosaur Adventure, kids can interact with and learn about dozens of dinosaur species. In addition to the large, animatronic dinosaurs, other activities include a fossil search, race in a Jurassic Jeep, prehistoric-themed obstacle courses, and mini golf.
HARRISBURG, PA
7 Local Waffle Destinations

Who doesn’t love a good waffle? We rounded up seven waffle bistros throughout the Valley to enjoy at any time of the day for every occasion! From chicken and waffles to waffles and ice cream, these waffle spots go above and beyond when satisfying your cravings. Dough Heads Stuffed...
LANCASTER, PA
Millersville Grad Makes Waves In Music Scene

Max Ludewig has been deeply entwined with the music community in Lancaster for over a decade. He joined his first band, Magnolia, in 2012 and has remained active in countless projects over the years since. "I always loved listening to music, and in eighth grade my friends wanted to start a punk band," said Ludewig. "I didn't want to be left out, so I joined. It gave me a good reason to pick up the guitar my mom had bought me the previous year that I hadn't touched yet." The group performed at multiple venues throughout Ludewig's years as a student at Manheim Township High School, including a venue he began running himself. Beat Mountain, as it was called, saw not only local artists perform but also touring bands from outside the state.
LANCASTER, PA
Harrisburg 6th grader publishes book, school buys 300 copies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg girl is heading into sixth grade this month with more than textbooks — she has published her own book. “She is amazing. She’s always been into the arts: drawing, painting, writing, reading,” said Laela Hooper’s mom, Dawn Moccia-Hooper. “She’s always been a reader. She’s been reading since she was very little.”
HARRISBURG, PA
Purple Piggy Toys and Gifts Moves to the Outlet Shoppes

Purple Piggy Toys and Gifts is a toy store and gift shop co-founded by Michelle Agapakis and Keith George in 2015. The store, which was previously located in downtown Gettysburg, has recently moved to a 4,000 square foot storefront at The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, where it offers a diverse selection of toys and gifts for birthdays, special occasions, and everyday life.
GETTYSBURG, PA
