3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Sweet fun for all at Hershey’s Chocolate World
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — You may think that the free chocolate tour ride is the only thing to experience at Hershey’s Chocolate World. But did you know there is way more than just the ride and the shop? There are many ways to satisfy your sweet tooth at one of the largest candy shops in […]
Hours for Dark Nights, Hersheypark Halloween
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — It may be hard to believe, but autumn is right around the corner, which means that Hersheypark will be celebrating Halloween very soon. Between Sept. 17 to Oct. 30, the park will be open for seven weekends, which is more days than the park has been open in the history of the Halloween event.
Celebrate National S'mores Day in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. — August 10 marks National S'mores Day and there's no better way to celebrate than at the sweetest place on earth. Hersheypark and surrounding locations will be celebrating the tasty treat all week long. The park will feature 19 s'mores-inspired foods available from Aug. 8 through the 14.
Mechanicsburg 8U baseball invited to State Capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — It’s the dream of almost every baseball player to play in the World Series, and the Upper Allen 8U baseball team is getting that chance this upcoming week as they will compete in the Cal Ripken World Series in New Jersey. The team out of Mechanicsburg will play not only the […]
Best Eats near Hersheypark; Little League playoffs; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 12, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
190 golfers fundraise for paramedics through Evangelical Golf Classic
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital hosted its 36th Golf Classic on Friday, August 5 at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Even with temperatures hitting the 90s, the event was a great success with 190 golfers raising $49,885 for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services. The annual Golf Classic raises funds for life-sustaining treatments from paramedics and emergency medical technicians on scene during emergencies. The emergency responders also give vital information to the emergency department before the patient arrives at the hospital. ...
Manheim Township athletic complex reopens
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township’s athletic complex has been reopened after six weeks of renovations. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters. The original turf, from 2011, was removed and replaced. The field hosts sports from lacrosse to soccer, and is a...
Dinosaurs coming to Harrisburg this weekend in interactive exhibit
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Step into the Farm Show Complex this weekend and you will be stepping back about 70 million years. At Dinosaur Adventure, kids can interact with and learn about dozens of dinosaur species. In addition to the large, animatronic dinosaurs, other activities include a fossil search, race in a Jurassic Jeep, prehistoric-themed obstacle courses, and mini golf.
Who has Harrisburg’s Best BBQ? One site just ranked its top spots near the city
It’s August, football is back on the TV with preseason action going, and it’s never a bad thing to match the pigskin on the tube with some nicely cooked, sauced or dry-rubbed pig on your plate. Good barbecue isn’t always easy to find, but there’s a neat site...
7 Local Waffle Destinations
Who doesn’t love a good waffle? We rounded up seven waffle bistros throughout the Valley to enjoy at any time of the day for every occasion! From chicken and waffles to waffles and ice cream, these waffle spots go above and beyond when satisfying your cravings. Dough Heads Stuffed...
Harrisburg boy's Eagle Scout project raises awareness of food insecurity
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg boy scout organized a music festival to address food insecurity in Central Pennsylvania. Ethan Erb of Troop 368 put the "Canned Jam" together to collect food and monetary donations and raise awareness of the food insecurity plight. Erb organized the concert as his project...
Millersville Grad Makes Waves In Music Scene
Max Ludewig has been deeply entwined with the music community in Lancaster for over a decade. He joined his first band, Magnolia, in 2012 and has remained active in countless projects over the years since. "I always loved listening to music, and in eighth grade my friends wanted to start a punk band," said Ludewig. "I didn't want to be left out, so I joined. It gave me a good reason to pick up the guitar my mom had bought me the previous year that I hadn't touched yet." The group performed at multiple venues throughout Ludewig's years as a student at Manheim Township High School, including a venue he began running himself. Beat Mountain, as it was called, saw not only local artists perform but also touring bands from outside the state.
There is a Circus by Park City Center this Weekend [Lancaster, PA]
If you've been in the area around Park City Center this week, you might've seen the giant tent they're setting up. It's hard to miss. Starting today, Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus present "Humans Gone Wild" in the parking lot by the mall. The show is held in what they claim to be not only America's but the world's largest big top arena.
York County sunflower festival has around 10 football fields of blooms
Maple Lawn Farms is celebrating its sunflowers' peak bloom this weekend during its sixth annual sunflower festival.
Pick your own berries at Mt. Airy Orchards | Travel Smart
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Central Pa. farmers grow some of the freshest fruits and vegetables in the country. There are plenty of orchards in our area that are just a short drive away. This week, Travel Smart is taking you to a family-owned farm where you can pick your...
Harrisburg 6th grader publishes book, school buys 300 copies
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg girl is heading into sixth grade this month with more than textbooks — she has published her own book. “She is amazing. She’s always been into the arts: drawing, painting, writing, reading,” said Laela Hooper’s mom, Dawn Moccia-Hooper. “She’s always been a reader. She’s been reading since she was very little.”
Police investigating hazing incident on Middletown football team
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. with new details. Lower Swatara police are investigating reports of hazing on the Middletown high school football team, Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo confirmed Saturday. Police learned of the incident Friday and detectives coordinated with the child abuse coordinator...
Purple Piggy Toys and Gifts Moves to the Outlet Shoppes
Purple Piggy Toys and Gifts is a toy store and gift shop co-founded by Michelle Agapakis and Keith George in 2015. The store, which was previously located in downtown Gettysburg, has recently moved to a 4,000 square foot storefront at The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, where it offers a diverse selection of toys and gifts for birthdays, special occasions, and everyday life.
