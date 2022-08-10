ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

K F
1d ago

Anyone else out there fed up with our tax dollars supporting alcoholics and drug users? I have to pay my bills, and I work so I’m not homeless.

MyNorthwest

Whatcom County’s Lummi Island is getting a new ferry

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $25 million grant to replace the 60-year-old Whatcom Chief ferry with a new and improved electric-hybrid ferry. U.S. Representatives Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene helped secure the grant. The money comes at the right time, U.S. Representative Rick Larsen tells KIRO Newsradio, as...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mukilteo awarded $65,000 grant for Embedded Social Worker

MUKILTEO – The City of Mukilteo was the recipient of a $65,000 matching grant towards the funding of an Embedded Social Worker through Snohomish County’s Shelter & Behavioral Health Partnership Program. In February, the Mukilteo City Council unanimously passed an $65,000 agreement with Compass Health to provide a...
MUKILTEO, WA
myedmondsnews.com

The human side of the housing debate: Part 4 — Edmonds at the crossroads

The one issue that generates the most intense discussion in Edmonds is housing. Residents and city officials have debated for years the issues related to how and where people should live — from housing density to homelessness to affordable housing — and how much the city should help those who struggle to afford to live here. This is the fourth and final report in My Edmonds News series on our housing debate and its human impacts – It is a story of housing and change; the story of our future. You can read Part 1 of our series here, Part 2 here and Part 3 here.
EDMONDS, WA
Local
Washington Society
Everett, WA
Society
Snohomish County, WA
Society
Snohomish County, WA
Health
County
Snohomish County, WA
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Government
Everett, WA
Government
Snohomish County, WA
Government
lynnwoodtimes.com

Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million

MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
MUKILTEO, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Ready Removal

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
#Homelessness#County Executive#Vouchers#The Days Inn#American
ncwlife.com

Seattle's shelter efforts haven't dented the number of homeless camps

(The Center Square) – Seattle’s “One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan” quarter two results show that work towards its goal of housing the homeless isn't keeping pace with the actual problem. Mayor Bruce Harrell launched the action plan website in May to provide transparent details of his...
SEATTLE, WA
tennistimes.com

Rising Number of Somali Immigrants Face Homelessness in Seattle

Washington - Increasing numbers of Somali immigrants living in the western U.S. city of Seattle are facing homelessness due to soaring rental prices that exacerbate other economic and refugee hardships, activists told VOA. The community activists say hundreds of Somalis have lost their places of residence over the past year,...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle

Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
SEATTLE, WA
everettpost.com

Skagit County Transfer Station Closure Notice

The Skagit County Transfer & Recycling Station at 14104 Ovenell Road will close to garbage drop-off by self-haulers on Friday, August 12, with plans to reopen to self-haulers on Monday, August 15, 2022. The station is managing temporary capacity issues for waste storage. “Due to an equipment break-down at the...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

