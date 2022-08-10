ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Android Authority

Motorola has launched the world's first 200MP camera phone

The Motorola X30 Pro could easily be the most powerful flagship phone of this year. Motorola has launched the X30 Pro in China. It’s the first phone to feature a 200MP camera. It’s also Motorola’s fastest charging phone. Motorola unveiled the Razr 2022 today, but the foldable...
Android Police

Nothing Phone 1 teardown reveals the underwhelming secrets of the Glyph interface

The Nothing Phone 1 has generally been something of a darling in the smartphone space this year. It's carved a very odd, but attractive niche out for itself and has left fanatics in America wanting. We called it an example of "premium design meets midrange everything else" in our review. But just how did the design team achieve what they did? Zack Nelson, the YouTuber behind JerryRigEverything, has decided to dive back in and do something a little different to his usual durability test.
Android Police

Which color Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 should you buy?

The Galaxy Z Flip 3's colorways left a lot to be desired last year, but the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has shined everything up and given it a fresh coat of paint so that it's as ready for a runway as it is for real life. Before buying one of the hottest Android phones on the market, let's look at which luscious Galaxy Z Flip 4 color should come home with you.
Gadget Flow

These smartwatches easily replace your luxury mechanical watch

Love your luxury mechanical watch but wish it had some tech-forward features? Maybe you’d like quick access to boarding passes and navigation features for your yacht or plane. Well, the luxury smartwatches below are pretty fancy, merging design and cutting-edge tech. They’re so cool that you won’t even miss your traditional timepiece.
Android Police

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung's latest foldables are finally here. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 don't promise to reinvent the wheel, but each offers some massive quality-of-life improvements over last year's models. If you're interested in picking up either of Samsung's newest phones, knowing where to buy is pretty important — especially if you're looking for trade-in values or carrier deals to help bring those sky-high prices a little closer to the ground. Here's where you can pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
Android Police

Weekend poll: Did you pre-order any of Samsung's latest hardware?

After months of anticipation, Samsung finally held Galaxy Unpacked this week. Although the event itself didn't hold too many shocking moments — no rollables or other hardware surprises — that's not to say it was a complete disappointment. Between revised foldables, a new generation of smartwatches, and a successor to two pairs of Samsung's best earbuds to date, it's a promising lineup, no matter how iterative it might seem.
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 lineup rumored to start at $799 without ‘mini’ model

The iPhone 14 will likely be announced next month. While analysts and leakers have been reporting about this upcoming phone throughout this year, as we get closer to its release date, the more we have been hearing about it. The latest rumors talk about the price point for the iPhone 14 series.
yankodesign.com

The 2022 Moto Razr doesn’t look that special or cutting-edge anymore…

The Razr seems to have lost its ‘edge’. In what couldn’t have been a more shitty time to announce the new Moto Razr, the company decided to do it in the same 24-hour period that Samsung announced their new Galaxy Z Flip4 phone. The worst part? The Moto Razr 2022 sort of looks exactly the same as the Galaxy ZFlip 4, with the vertical folding design, and what really seems like a ‘blunter design’, going entirely against the phone’s one defining character – its razor-sharp design. To add insult to injury, the phone only seems to be available to its Chinese audience, so as much as I’d like to see one on the shelves and get a better look at it, that doesn’t seem to be on the cards.
Digital Trends

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro review: the perfect palm grip mouse, lighter than ever

Razer has a gaming mouse for virtually every need you could imagine, but the DeathAdder line was always special. Razer calls it “the most successful gaming mouse of all time,” having sold over 10 million units, and its immense popularity is likely due to just how versatile the design feels. Not to mention — the wired model continues to be one of the cheaper offerings in Razer’s lineup.
GeekyGadgets

LG 97 inch OLED.EX TV features Film CSO technology

Following on from the unveiling of the world’s largest OLED panel ever made by LG earlier this month, it has this week revealed more details about the LG 97 inch OLED.EX TV CSO, or Cinematic Sound OLED which is equipped with Film CSO technology. Sporting a 5.1 channel surround sound system embedded into the screen, “creating a performance that offers a cinematic level of immersion” says LG.
dornob.com

Magnetic SnapGrip Makes Your Smartphone Feel Like an Old-School Camera

The latest smartphones take such good photos, most of us have no need for any other cameras. Unless you’re a professional photographer, the days of lugging around a camera bag full of lenses are virtually gone. All those capabilities fit into your pocket with no need for additional accessories. But if you miss the feel of a good old-fashioned 35mm in your hand, a new accessory might just be the best of both worlds. The ShiftCam SnapGrip doesn’t just fit onto your phone, it uses MagSafe to snap into place, adding both a grip and a shutter button to a wide range of smartphones.
CNET

Snag This Lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tablet With Up to $130 Off

Samsung's line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets are worth considering if you're looking for an Android tablet -- and you don't have to spend a fortune to get one. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering up to $130 off the the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model and $300 on the 128GB version. That's a match for the lowest the 64GB variant has ever gone and a new all-time low price for the higher capacity model.
Android Police

OnePlus 10T gets its first software update ahead of OxygenOS 13

The OnePlus 10T won't reach US shores until late September, while it will be available in the UK and several other markets on August 25. By contrast, OnePlus' new T-branded flagship went up for sale on August 6 in India, a key market for the manufacturer. Well, OnePlus 10T users in the region can now download the device's first software update, featuring the customary bug fixes and some minor improvements.
