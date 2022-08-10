ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KSAT 12

Pablo Vegas, a utility executive in Ohio, named ERCOT’s new CEO

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Pablo Vegas, a utility executive who lives in Ohio, will be the new leader of Texas’ main power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT’s board announced Vegas’ hiring Tuesday.
TEA releases A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area schools

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released a list of A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses — the first issued since the coronavirus pandemic caused learning disruptions and teacher shortages across the state. The TEA on Monday said 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated...
Southside ISD celebrates latest TEA accountability ratings

SAN ANTONIO – Southside ISD has a lot to celebrate as the school has become one of the top 5 districts in the city after previously being one of the lowest in 2019. On Monday, the Texas Education Agency released a list of A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses — the first issued since the coronavirus pandemic caused learning disruptions and teacher shortages across the state.
Hot air balloon festival returning to Selma for fifth year

SELMA – The RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest is returning to Selma this fall. The festival will take place at the River City Community Church grounds from Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23, according to Maggie Titterington, the president and CEO of The Chamber (Schertz-Cibolo-Selma area). Titterington said since...
