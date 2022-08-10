Read full article on original website
Paul Burka, Texas political journalism titan and “soul” of Texas Monthly newsroom, dies at 80
Paul Burka, a longtime Texas Monthly editor and leader of the magazine's biennial list of the 10 best and 10 worst Texas legislators, could be as generous with his praise as he was unflinching with his criticism.
Pablo Vegas, a utility executive in Ohio, named ERCOT’s new CEO
Pablo Vegas, a utility executive who lives in Ohio, will be the new leader of Texas' main power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT's board announced Vegas' hiring Tuesday.
‘I would invite the governor to love his people’: San Antonio archbishop’s message to Gov. Greg Abbott on Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, the leader of the San Antonio Archdiocese and one of the top two Catholic leaders in Texas, shared his thoughts about Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the Uvalde school shooting massacre in an emotional interview. “We don’t need to show power at...
Texas school ratings show improvement compared to 2019, but those in poorer neighborhoods still lag
The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its first public school ratings in three years and despite pandemic interruptions, the number of schools that received the highest rating increased. This...
New ERCOT CEO to make more than $2 million a year with chance for more
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has named a non-Texan as its new CEO. ERCOT’s board announced the hiring of Ohio utility executive Pablo Vegas on Tuesday. Vegas was born in Peru, according to the Texas Tribune. The new CEO will be paid an annual base salary of...
TEA releases A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area schools
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released a list of A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses — the first issued since the coronavirus pandemic caused learning disruptions and teacher shortages across the state. The TEA on Monday said 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated...
Southside ISD celebrates latest TEA accountability ratings
SAN ANTONIO – Southside ISD has a lot to celebrate as the school has become one of the top 5 districts in the city after previously being one of the lowest in 2019. On Monday, the Texas Education Agency released a list of A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses — the first issued since the coronavirus pandemic caused learning disruptions and teacher shortages across the state.
Texas hunting, fishing licenses on sale for 2022-23 season; digital super combo licenses now available
SAN ANTONIO – Hunters and anglers in Texas can now purchase their licenses for the 2022-2023 season. The Texas Parks and Wildlife said that current licenses, except for the year-from-purchase all-water fishing licenses, will expire at the end of August. New this year, hunters and anglers can purchase the...
New nurse residency program at Baptist Health System to support early career hires
SAN ANTONIO – Baptist Health System officials say a new program will mentor and prepare incoming nurses for a field that draws in many but pushes out some people early in their careers. Kristen Fox, chief nursing officer at Northeast Baptist Hospital, has been in the field for 29...
Hot air balloon festival returning to Selma for fifth year
SELMA – The RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest is returning to Selma this fall. The festival will take place at the River City Community Church grounds from Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23, according to Maggie Titterington, the president and CEO of The Chamber (Schertz-Cibolo-Selma area). Titterington said since...
