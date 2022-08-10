Read full article on original website
Related
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools adopts new standard response protocol
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School is right around the corner for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools students. On Thursday district administrators and first responders came together for an all-day training. They will use the standard response protocol this year. It's all about communication and messaging. The "I Love u Guys" Foundation...
Guilford County students will still have free city bus access for 2022-2023
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Greensboro Transit Agency said Guilford County Schools students will still be able to ride city buses for free for the 2022-2023 school year. GTA announced Friday it will continue its partnership with the school system. GTA said free city bus access will be available for...
Youth vaping concerns ahead of the new school year
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we approach the school year, health experts are warning parents about the resurgence of vaping and e-cigarette use in kids. Alyssa Dittner is a Complex Disease Navigator and COPD Program Coordinator at Novant health. She said one in five high schoolers is becoming addicted to nicotine which makes them four times more likely to become cigarette smokers in the future.
Guilford County's funding from the American Rescue Plan Act explained
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Federal COVID relief money from the American Rescue Plan Act is still being distributed across the country. Guilford County received more than $100 million dollars to support everything from recruiting more foster parents to equipping fire EMS workers with the tools they need. Guilford County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBA player Bam Adebayo donates school supplies to Guilford County students and teachers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Miami Heat player Bam Adebayo is helping some Guilford County Schools students start the new school year on the right foot. Adebayo's foundation donated $5,000 in school supplies for 200 students and adopted 16 teacher classrooms. The foundation handed out school supplies at Vandalia Elementary on...
Inflation Reduction Act could be a 'game-changer' for Medicare Recipients | 2 Wants to Know
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass the Inflation Reduction Act Friday. Among other things, experts say it will be a game-changer for millions of seniors on Medicare. Catherine Sevier from the Generations Study Group and AARP, and Steve Edmonds from Alliance Insurance Services...
City of Winston-Salem state of emergency to remain in place
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines plans to keep in place the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joines said he intends to keep the state of emergency in place even if Gov. Roy Cooper lifts his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
Employees want to feel appreciated: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're enjoying your day off and you get an unexpected call… it's your boss asking you to come in because they're short-staffed. You agree to fill in with no push back yet receive no thanks for your willingness to help. Or let's say you go...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Asheboro's $15 million Zoo City Sportsplex set to open in March
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro will soon be home to another major attraction. City officials said the $15 million dollar Zoo City Sportsplex is set to open early next year. The project has been in the works since 2008 when the city purchased the first piece of property. Construction began in 2020.
President Biden appoints Reynolda House Executive Director to serve National Museum and Library Services Board
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — President Biden appointed the Executive Director of Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem to serve as a National Museum and Library Services Board member. Allison Perkins has held the title of executive director of the Reynolda House Museum of American Art for 16 years.
'It's our duty to give back when we can'| Greensboro small businesses partner for back-to-school shoe drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Back-to-school shopping can be a pain, especially with rising inflation. Supplies aren’t the only items kids need to head back to school. A group of small business owners in Greensboro are stepping up to help students put their best foot forward this school year. D’Atra...
Town of Gibsonville alderman dies at 59
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Town of Gibsonville Alderman Paul Thompson died Sunday at the age of 59. Gibsonville police said Thompson died unexpectedly at Alamance Regional Medical Center. He was elected to the Gibsonville Board of Aldermen in November of 2021, according to Gibsonville officials. Officials said service details are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'It’s just amazing' | New GCS teachers shop for free supplies at the Teacher Supply Warehouse
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas came early for new teachers at Guilford County Schools. Friday they shopped for classroom supplies at the Teacher Supply Warehouse on Pomona Drive in Greensboro for free. The warehouse was blocked off Friday for the new teachers to wrap up their New Teacher Orientation Week.
High Point deals with two major power outages in 24 hours
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The city of High Point experienced two major power outages in a matter of 24 hours. The first stemmed from a storm Monday night. Then, more homes and businesses were left in the dark again on Tuesday afternoon. City officials don't know what caused the...
Greensboro Police Academy graduates 13 new officers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thirteen recruits graduated from the 112th Greensboro Police Academy Monday and joined the ranks of the Greensboro Police Department (GPD). The ceremony included a presentation of awards, diplomas, badges, and each officer taking the oath of office. The GPD Training Division recognizes outstanding academic achievements, superior...
"Zipping" around the Greensboro Science Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The FLYWAY Zipline experience at the Greensboro Science Center is perfect for the adrenaline junkie in your life. The adventure has you zipping across Lake Sloan not once but twice as you find yourself dangling high in the sky. "We want the Science Center to be...
Community holds memorial ride for Short family ahead of 20th anniversary of killings
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Monday marks 20 years since someone killed Michael and Mary Short in their Virginia home. The remains of their 9-year-old daughter Jennifer were found in Rockingham County. The unsolved case has captivated the Triad as investigators search for answers. Saturday, dozens of motorcycle riders came...
Greensboro seeing a tourism boom from Wyndham, other events
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Wyndham puts so many eyes on Greensboro with thousands of visitors the Triad is the place to be this week. It doesn't stop with the golf tournament though. While businesses may still be in pandemic recovery mode, they're open for business. The tourism industry is...
Utility trailer stolen from Summit Church in Oak Ridge
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A utility trailer was stolen from Summit Church in Oak Ridge Wednesday, according to Guilford County officials. Guilford County Sheriff's Office is searching for whoever stole the utility trailer. The suspect was driving a white, early 2010s model Chevrolet Silverado with a ladder rack and...
Burlington business robbed at gunpoint
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police said the call came in on Saturday around 8:30 that night. Investigators said Jarod Jordan Hart Moyer, 30, robbed Tobacco Vape on Holly Hill Lane at gun point and stole an undisclosed about of money and merchandise. Police said there was an employee in...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0