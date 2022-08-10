ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Youth vaping concerns ahead of the new school year

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we approach the school year, health experts are warning parents about the resurgence of vaping and e-cigarette use in kids. Alyssa Dittner is a Complex Disease Navigator and COPD Program Coordinator at Novant health. She said one in five high schoolers is becoming addicted to nicotine which makes them four times more likely to become cigarette smokers in the future.
