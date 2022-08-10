ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event

Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas City, IL
City
Denton, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas City, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Denton County police officer starts local movement helping overheated seniors obtain fans

What started out as a crowdsourcing campaign to help one senior citizen obtain a fan inadvertently evolved into a social media movement in Denton County. It all started when Winston Edmondson, a Lake Dallas police officer who resides in Lewisville, was dispatched to a call involving a raccoon dwelling in a 95-year-old Lake Dallas resident's attic. After scaring the raccoon away, he did what he refers to as "follow-through policing."
DENTON COUNTY, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

City of Duncanville Welcomes New Senior Planner

Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville is pleased to welcome Nathan Warren as the city’s Senior Planner. Mr. Warren will be responsible for assisting in the development, monitoring, and application of comprehensive planning policies; reviewing zoning, subdivision,. and site plan proposals; assisting in the preparation of neighborhood...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Boarding Home Allegedly Evicts Tenants Illegally

A Dallas boarding home allegedly removed residents before their lease ended without following the proper legal procedure. A video shared by attorney Mark Melton on July 31 on Facebook shows the tense scene as Elaine Shockley and several other tenants were evicted from a Buckner Terrace neighborhood boarding home on the east side of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Garcia
WFAA

H-E-B to build its first store in Tarrant County

MANSFIELD, Texas — Another one!. Popular Texas grocery store H-E-B is continuing its move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the announcement of its latest location. H-E-B announced Thursday it will be building a new store in Mansfield, which is the company's first location in Tarrant County. “We are...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas City Council#Dallas Police#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court
WFAA

DeSoto ISD to remain under mask mandate

DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto ISD announced in its email newsletter today they will still be requiring masks once the school year begins again. "LET'S MASK UP!" the newsletter stated. "DeSoto ISD remains under MASK MANDATE." All students, staff, parents and visitors will be required to wear a mask when...
DESOTO, TX
Larry Lease

Peloton Cutting More Jobs Including Plano Employees

Peloton announced another round of layoffs, this time in Plano.Andrew Valdivia/Unsplash. Fitness giant Peloton Interactive Inc, is launching a massive overhaul of itself, which includes cutting 800 jobs and raising costs for its Bike+ and Tread machines. Dallas News says that Peloton will be outsourcing equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies. The news was announced on Friday to employees in a memo that also announced a gradual closing of many of its retail showrooms.
PLANO, TX
KTRE

Police: Officers in Texas fatally shoot man with rifle

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (AP) - Authorities say police in suburban Fort Worth, Texas, fatally shot a man who pointed a rifle at them. The shooting Friday in Richland Hills happened as two officers were investigating reports of gunshots along a city street. Richland Hills Officer Sheena McEachran says the officers...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFAA

Richardson ISD teachers on need for updated cellphone-free policy: 'The phones never really go away'

RICHARDSON, Texas — On Thursday evening, the Richardson ISD board voted to update its outdated cellphone-free policy that was originally written in 2012. At the same time, the district pressed the back button on other proposed districtwide plans. Every district across the country is having to deal with the distraction that is cellphone use in the classroom.
RICHARDSON, TX
Dallas Observer

No Indictment for Former Dallas Paramedic Who Repeatedly Kicked Mentally Ill Man in 2019

Brad Cox, the former Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic who kicked a mentally ill man several times while he was on the ground, won’t face any charges over the incident. On Friday, The Dallas Morning News reported that a Dallas County grand jury was considering a felony charge of injury to a disabled person but ultimately declined to indict the former paramedic.
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings

The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
45K+
Followers
336
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy