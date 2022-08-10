Read full article on original website
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
CBS Austin
Governor Abbott responds to school safety questions after O'Rourke snaps at heckler
DALLAS — Governor Greg Abbott takes questions about school safety during a round table about school choice today. This came after his challenger for governor, Beto O'Rourke pushes back on a heckler while he was speaking to a crowd about Uvalde. “It may be funny to you mother****** but...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event
Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center expansion put on November ballot
DALLAS — Dallas residents will get to decide if they want a bigger convention center this November, as a resolution will be on the ballot to approve funding the expansion of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The special election, initiated by an ordinance passed by Dallas city council...
Dallas ISD considering canceling classes on Election Day
The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees will consider a change to the school calendar when they meet today. Board members are being asked to cancel classes on November 8th
starlocalmedia.com
Denton County police officer starts local movement helping overheated seniors obtain fans
What started out as a crowdsourcing campaign to help one senior citizen obtain a fan inadvertently evolved into a social media movement in Denton County. It all started when Winston Edmondson, a Lake Dallas police officer who resides in Lewisville, was dispatched to a call involving a raccoon dwelling in a 95-year-old Lake Dallas resident's attic. After scaring the raccoon away, he did what he refers to as "follow-through policing."
keranews.org
RJ Construction declares bankruptcy amid legal battle with Arlington school district
Filings in the Northern District of Texas U.S. Bankruptcy Court list the value of his company assets for RJ Construction between $1 million and $10 million and up to 199 creditors. His South Carolina business listing, RJC Carolina, lists between $100,000 and $600,000 in assets and up to 49 creditors.
bestsouthwestguide.com
City of Duncanville Welcomes New Senior Planner
Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville is pleased to welcome Nathan Warren as the city’s Senior Planner. Mr. Warren will be responsible for assisting in the development, monitoring, and application of comprehensive planning policies; reviewing zoning, subdivision,. and site plan proposals; assisting in the preparation of neighborhood...
dallasexpress.com
Boarding Home Allegedly Evicts Tenants Illegally
A Dallas boarding home allegedly removed residents before their lease ended without following the proper legal procedure. A video shared by attorney Mark Melton on July 31 on Facebook shows the tense scene as Elaine Shockley and several other tenants were evicted from a Buckner Terrace neighborhood boarding home on the east side of Dallas.
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said.
keranews.org
Collin County is DFW's least affordable area for homebuyers. Denton County isn't far behind
Middle-income homebuyers can no longer comfortably afford to buy typical home in four Texas submarkets in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio areas. That includes Collin County in North Texas, and middle-income Denton County families are on the verge of joining their ranks. While other areas in North Texas remain...
Study shows multiple North Texas cities among top in US with most resilient economies
Living in a city whose economy doesn't waver in the face of a pandemic or high gas prices is quite attractive if you're looking to move or stay exactly where you are if you're lucky enough to already reside within them.
H-E-B to build its first store in Tarrant County
MANSFIELD, Texas — Another one!. Popular Texas grocery store H-E-B is continuing its move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the announcement of its latest location. H-E-B announced Thursday it will be building a new store in Mansfield, which is the company's first location in Tarrant County. “We are...
DeSoto ISD to remain under mask mandate
DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto ISD announced in its email newsletter today they will still be requiring masks once the school year begins again. "LET'S MASK UP!" the newsletter stated. "DeSoto ISD remains under MASK MANDATE." All students, staff, parents and visitors will be required to wear a mask when...
City of Frisco, Frisco ISD 'move in different directions' over construction of performing arts facility
FRISCO, Texas — After much discussion about bringing a performing arts center to the city of Frisco, the prospective partnership between the city, Frisco ISD and Hall Park is no more. The city said on Thursday the groups were moving "in different directions in their pursuit to develop two...
Peloton Cutting More Jobs Including Plano Employees
Peloton announced another round of layoffs, this time in Plano.Andrew Valdivia/Unsplash. Fitness giant Peloton Interactive Inc, is launching a massive overhaul of itself, which includes cutting 800 jobs and raising costs for its Bike+ and Tread machines. Dallas News says that Peloton will be outsourcing equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies. The news was announced on Friday to employees in a memo that also announced a gradual closing of many of its retail showrooms.
KTRE
Police: Officers in Texas fatally shoot man with rifle
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (AP) - Authorities say police in suburban Fort Worth, Texas, fatally shot a man who pointed a rifle at them. The shooting Friday in Richland Hills happened as two officers were investigating reports of gunshots along a city street. Richland Hills Officer Sheena McEachran says the officers...
keranews.org
Dallas ISD ex-superintendent may still run for office while taking on education consulting gigs
Hinojosa is now an education consultant but remains interested in running for office, which was rumored when he first announced he was leaving. Hinojosa says he’ll help clients of the company Engage2Learn about 50 days of the year. He also just formed his own consulting business, the Together Network...
Richardson ISD teachers on need for updated cellphone-free policy: 'The phones never really go away'
RICHARDSON, Texas — On Thursday evening, the Richardson ISD board voted to update its outdated cellphone-free policy that was originally written in 2012. At the same time, the district pressed the back button on other proposed districtwide plans. Every district across the country is having to deal with the distraction that is cellphone use in the classroom.
Dallas Observer
No Indictment for Former Dallas Paramedic Who Repeatedly Kicked Mentally Ill Man in 2019
Brad Cox, the former Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic who kicked a mentally ill man several times while he was on the ground, won’t face any charges over the incident. On Friday, The Dallas Morning News reported that a Dallas County grand jury was considering a felony charge of injury to a disabled person but ultimately declined to indict the former paramedic.
inforney.com
Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings
The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
