ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 4

Related
Fox5 KVVU

AMBER Alert issued in Las Vegas for white pickup truck

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An AMBER Alert has been issued in the Las Vegas Valley Friday night. Authorities are looking for 6-year-old Gerardo Barrera from Phoenix, Arizona. They believe he was taken by his uncle in a white 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche. It was tracked to Las Vegas late Friday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
eastidahonews.com

Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada

REXBURG – Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were located in Nevada. He was unable to provide further information. Jessica Cook, Addison’s mom, tells EastIdahoNews.com the...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
963kklz.com

Las Vegas’ Wettest Monsoon Season In Ten Years

The National Weather Service is reporting that this is the wettest monsoon season in the Las Vegas valley in ten years! Some areas saw downpours adding a half-inch of rain in ten minutes during Thursday night’s slow-moving storm. CBS News posted a video on You Tube of some travelers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mynews4.com

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles ending most walk-in services

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, Aug. 15. Beginning Aug. 15, only customers with an appointment will be served at the six metro locations Monday...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruiser
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-8/13/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The monsoonal flow that has produced the wettest monsoon season in ten years is not going away anytime soon. High pressure centered over the Central Plains is steering more moisture toward us for the weekend. Rain and thunderstorms are possible for Saturday with the potential for...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news3lv.com

Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Power restored after outage impacts gas availability on I-15 north

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A power outage northeast of the Las Vegas Valley is impacting fuel availability on I-15 north. The power outage is in the area of Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville and Mesquite, according to Clark County officials. Officials said the last stop to get gas on I-15 heading north is at the Love’s Travel Stop at I-15 and Highway 93 before Beaver Dam/Desert Springs, Arizona.
MESQUITE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

GOP heavyweights stress urgency at annual Basque Fry

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy