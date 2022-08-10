Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
AMBER Alert issued in Las Vegas for white pickup truck
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An AMBER Alert has been issued in the Las Vegas Valley Friday night. Authorities are looking for 6-year-old Gerardo Barrera from Phoenix, Arizona. They believe he was taken by his uncle in a white 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche. It was tracked to Las Vegas late Friday...
Robbery call leads to Las Vegas police shooting, vehicle chase
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the northeast valley near Pecos and Cheyenne that started with a robbery.
news3lv.com
Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
Child, 6, found safe after Amber Alert in Las Vegas area
Police have issued an Amber Alert for Las Vegas and the surrounding areas
eastidahonews.com
Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada
REXBURG – Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were located in Nevada. He was unable to provide further information. Jessica Cook, Addison’s mom, tells EastIdahoNews.com the...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas’ Wettest Monsoon Season In Ten Years
The National Weather Service is reporting that this is the wettest monsoon season in the Las Vegas valley in ten years! Some areas saw downpours adding a half-inch of rain in ten minutes during Thursday night’s slow-moving storm. CBS News posted a video on You Tube of some travelers...
mynews4.com
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles ending most walk-in services
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, Aug. 15. Beginning Aug. 15, only customers with an appointment will be served at the six metro locations Monday...
KCRA.com
Caldor Fire, One Year Later: A look back at the destructive blaze that burned into Lake Tahoe Basin
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — One year after the vicious and fast-moving Caldor Fire tore through parts of the Sierra and leveled the community of Grizzly Flats,California's 15th largest fire remains in the memories of those most impacted. "Everybody within this community, whether they lost a home, or they...
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook-8/13/22
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The monsoonal flow that has produced the wettest monsoon season in ten years is not going away anytime soon. High pressure centered over the Central Plains is steering more moisture toward us for the weekend. Rain and thunderstorms are possible for Saturday with the potential for...
Las Vegas Flooding Videos Show Water Pouring Into Casino, Strip
The total amount of rainfall hitting the ground so far this year makes this monsoon season the wettest since September 11, 2012.
DMV doing away with walk-ins beginning next week
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, August 15.
Lightning, thunderstorms hit north end of Las Vegas valley causing fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rain, wind, lightning, and thunder hit the north end of Las Vegas valley Thursday evening. An 8 News Now viewer sent in a video after lightning hit a tree in a North Las Vegas neighborhood near Clayton and Washburn. A storm cell over the Sheep Range managed to create some storms […]
mynews4.com
Troy Driver ordered to competency hearing, dismissal motion found 'premature'
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The State of Nevada has ordered Troy Driver to participate in a competency evaluation before a trial into the kidnapping, murder and sexual assault of Naomi Irion begins. Fernley Justice Court Bailiff Ted Bolzle released a set of documents Wednesday detailing...
news3lv.com
Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
Fox5 KVVU
Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
Fox5 KVVU
Power restored after outage impacts gas availability on I-15 north
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A power outage northeast of the Las Vegas Valley is impacting fuel availability on I-15 north. The power outage is in the area of Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville and Mesquite, according to Clark County officials. Officials said the last stop to get gas on I-15 heading north is at the Love’s Travel Stop at I-15 and Highway 93 before Beaver Dam/Desert Springs, Arizona.
Several families tested for DNA: What we know about 4 sets of remains at Lake Mead
Boaters and swimmers have discovered the remains of four people at Lake Mead since May, but not all of their deaths are considered suspicious.
KOLO TV Reno
GOP heavyweights stress urgency at annual Basque Fry
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
Coyote killing cat in east Las Vegas valley prompts awareness of pet safety
Keeping your pets safe from coyotes. An east valley resident has a warning to pet owners after she lost her cat in a coyote attack and it was all caught on security camera.
