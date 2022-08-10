ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits

SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

McKinney Fire: Where those most affected by fires can get help

Siskiyou County residents whose lives have been disrupted by the McKinney Fire are beginning the process of rebuilding their lives in the wake of destroyed or damaged homes and businesses. A number of local and regional organizations are poised to offer aid and resources as residents begin navigating the often...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
City
Fort Jones, CA
Yreka, CA
Government
Local
Oregon Business
City
Medford, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Local
California Business
City
Redding, CA
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
County
Jackson County, OR
City
Yreka, CA
Local
California Industry
Siskiyou County, CA
Business
Siskiyou County, CA
Government
Siskiyou County, CA
Industry
City
Tulelake, CA
Local
Oregon Industry
City
Eureka, CA
Jackson County, OR
Government
Lebanon-Express

Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday

Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
OREGON STATE
krcrtv.com

River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir back after three-year pandemic pause

DUNSMUIR, Calif. — You can get pretty thirsty in three years' time. That's how long it's been since the last River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir—interrupted by the pandemic. People enjoyed live music and beer samples from 22 different commercial and home brewers on the grass at the historic ballpark in Dunsmuir City Park.
DUNSMUIR, CA
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING

Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
kqennewsradio.com

ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND

The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
ROSEBURG, OR
clayconews.com

SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS ALONG WITH PACKAGED MARIJUANA DURING ILLEGAL GROW BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON

JACKSON COUNTY, OR - OSP is reporting that on Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

O'Connor Fire burns 2 acres on the Klamath Hills; 20 new fires reported

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Late yesterday evening a fast-moving thunderstorm left its mark on the Klamath Basin. Sparking the O’Connor Fire on Klamath Hills and numerous additional holdover fires that were discovered this morning. The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) has listed twenty new fires on their...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Us And Them#Auction#Fairs#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Jackson County Expo#Almeda#Ffa
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 12

On Wednesday August 10, 2022, at about 4:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 199 near milepost 6. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Ford 550 pickup operated by, Robert Clair, age 31, from Grants Pass, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by, Johnny Porter, age 45, from Cave Junction. Porter was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Clair was not injured in the crash. US 199 was closed for about one hour. OSP was assisted Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, AMR, Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Rider dead from fatal Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police says today a Cave Junction man is dead from a collision on highway U.S. 199. Oregon State Police (OSP) says 45-year-old Johnny Porter died from injuries sustained when ejected from his motorcycle after a collision with a pickup. OSP says the crash Wednesday...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KDRV

Fatal Highway 238 crash involves two Williams men

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An Oregon State Police report this morning shows a man is dead from a crash when two Williams men collided on Highway 238. Oregon State Police (OSP) say the crash at about 2:45pm yesterday left 34-year-old Braden Hales pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 4.
WILLIAMS, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: What's happening to Ross on Poplar drive?

News 10 viewer Franklyn asked if the Ross Dress For Less on Poplar drive is closing, or if they're opening a new location. News 10 spoke to a member of the management team at Ross dress for less on Poplar drive, in Medford, who said their location on Poplar drive isn't going anywhere.
MEDFORD, OR
krcrtv.com

FIRE UPDATES: Latest on McKinney, Yeti Complex Fire

CALIFORNIA — On Saturday, crews working the McKinney Fire saw a jump in containment from 10% to 30%. The fire has burned over 60,000 acres near Klamath River in Siskiyou County. KRCR's Sam Chimenti spoke with a CAL Fire P.I.O. on Saturday morning, to learn what exactly caused the...
KTVL

Detour set up on Williams Highway following car crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Williams Highway is closed following a motor vehicle accident at milepost 4.17. Law enforcement is currently doing a reconstruction of the incident. Oregon Department of Transportation noted that a detour is set using New Hope Road and Jaynes Drive. Residents can expect delays through the early...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy