Fort Wayne, IN

3d ago

Actions have consequences. This man appears to have violent intention and followed through. Hold him to account. No person should be above the law. Police or civilian violence was not justified. This man has a record and used a weapon was made to cause as much damage to anyone as possible. This was not an act of protest for this man. It was a chance to target police. Lock him up and add domestic terrorism to the charges to modify up his incarceration.

