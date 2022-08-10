Read full article on original website
Trail Blazers Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the NBA offseason looking to make some big changes to their roster. It was a process they started ahead of the trade deadline when they made two sizable trades with the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. Norman Powell, who re-signed with the Trail Blazers...
Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors
Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?
It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
Lakers News: League Retires Bill Russell's No. 6, LeBron James Grandfathered In
The NBA announced that Bill Russell's No. 6 is being retired league-wide, but LeBron James is among players grandfathered in to keep wearing it.
Lakers News: LeBron James Leading Candidate to Own Las Vegas NBA Expansion Team
LeBron James is reportedly the top candidate to own the forthcoming Las Vegas NBA expansion team.
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
According to one insider, the Lakers are now willing to include both their 2027 and 2029 draft in a potential deal for Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
Lakers’ Bold Plans For Anthony Davis Next Season
After a poor 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to try some new things this upcoming season to hopefully get back on track. First-time head coach Darvin Ham will be tasked with making the adjustments as he is replacing Frank Vogel, who was fired after three seasons on the job.
Dodgers: Red Hot Max Muncy Exited Wednesday's Game Due to Injury
Dodgers slugger Max Muncy was removed from Wednesday night's game after suffering an injury.
Dodgers: Players Don’t Even Think This Team Has Reached Full Potential Yet
The Dodgers are on a crazy hot streak right now. They just won their 10th consecutive game on Wednesday night, and their last couple of weeks have provided plenty of games to add to the win column. It’s no wonder that the Padres can’t seem to gain any ground on them.
‘Legacy’ Is the Lakers’ ‘Last Dance’
I have a fraught relationship with sports. My dad is an avid sports fan, and he raised my brother and me to follow them closely. Watching games, listening to sports radio, and discussing player stats and league details were his ways of bonding with us when we were kids. We don’t talk about much else.
Norman Powell Reveals Biggest Regret With Clippers
Norman Powell has a lot left to show on the LA Clippers.
