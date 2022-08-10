Read full article on original website
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Last call for three popular summer events
Summer isn't over yet—the first day of fall is still well over a month away—but some popular Tucson summer events are drawing to a close soon.
KGUN 9
Jamie Foxx sinks his teeth into vampire-themed action-comedy 'Day Shift'
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With inflation and rising rent prices, it's tough to scrape together a living in L.A. Sometimes, in a pinch, you've got to team up with Snoop Dogg and hunt vampires in order to make ends meet. Such is the plight of Bud, a pool cleaner...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Roark’s rusted relics resonate with nostalgia
The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures wasn’t open for very long when its director and curators were invited to Jim Roark’s house to see his collection. It was 2010 and they were immediately impressed. “It was just a packed studio filled with so many pieces,” said Lisa...
Local coffee shop expands to Benedictine Monastery
Yellow Brick Coffee is expanding in Tucson with their second location at an iconic Benedictine Monastery.
KOLD-TV
Arizona Game and Fish change their approach for relocating bear in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday marks the third day in a row that a bear has been spotted near homes in Oro Valley. Arizona Game and Fish officials have not been able to track it down. It was first seen Wednesday at a home near Ina and Oracle...
Bear spotted multiple times in Tucson
According to Oro Valley police, the bear was spotted near Linda Vista Blvd. and Oracle Road. Hikers are advised to use caution.
azbigmedia.com
Tucson ranks No. 4 among best cities for Gen Zers
Generation Zers are graduating and looking for their first jobs — and with the ubiquity of remote jobs, they have more flexibility than ever in choosing where they settle down. With this in mind, we set out to rank the cities that have the most potential as Generation Z havens. And Tucson ranks No. 4 among the best city for Gen Zers.
biztucson.com
Benjamin Supply Acquired by Central Arizona Supply
Central Arizona Supply, the largest independently owned family wholesale and retail plumbing business in the Southwest, has announced the acquisition of Benjamin Supply, Arizona’s longest-standing plumbing supply company with two Southern Arizona locations and more than 40 employees. Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson...
KOLD-TV
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A warning out for folks who live in Oro Valley: Arizona Game and Fish says a bear has been spotted several times in the area, including right on people’s doorsteps. They’re working to find the bear so they can relocate it, but they...
University of Arizona nursing graduate eager to put passion to work
The University of Arizona College of Nursing congratulated over 100 future nurses at their commencement ceremony earlier this week.
realestatedaily-news.com
Historic Hacienda Motel Sells for $2.85 Million to be converted to Apartments
TUCSON, ARIZONA – The Hacienda Motel at 1742 North Oracle in Tucson sold for $2.85 million ($157 PSF). The 51-room motel sold to Colonia Properties TIC II, LLC of Los Angeles, CA. Built in 1946, the 18,199 square-foot motel is located at the southwest corner of Lester and Oracle...
allsportstucson.com
2022 Southern Arizona high school football preview: Palo Verde Titans
2021 record: Palo Verde did not field a varsity team last season because of a lack of players, especially upperclassmen. Head coach: Jamal Chatman, first season at Palo Verde. He spent four seasons (2012 to 2016) as head coach at Gorham (Maine) High School and went 1-31 (according to MaxPreps) in a difficult rebuilding job there. He has been at Palo Verde since 2018, moving here because his wife wanted to live in a warmer climate. He has served as the Titans’ track and field coach and junior-varsity football coach before this season. He is a Houston native who attended Texas Southern University.
Eastern Progress
Wildcats unveil new Arizona Stadium turf design, finally give up the ghost (lettering)
The Arizona Wildcats will play this fall on a $1.3 million turf field, the latest artificial surface inside Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats’ FieldTurf Vortex Core field will come with cork infill “for cooling purposes,” the UA said Friday in a news release. Workers finished the installation of the surface in July. The UA had budgeted $1.4 million; the project came in a bit under the estimate.
TFD rescues 25 people during flooding
According to the Coronado National Forest, Pima County SAR, TFD, and Pima Stations worked together to rescue people stranded in Bear Canyon.
KGUN 9
The theme of evening and overnight rain continues to be a strong possibility.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The theme of evening and overnight rain continues to be a strong possibility. Mother nature didn't want to go to sleep as storms moved from the southeast to the northwest overnight. That means the afternoon may be a little quieter as the atmosphere will need...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona’s De Laura looked the part of a starting quarterback in Saturday’s scrimmage
The good news from Saturday’s Arizona football scrimmage was starting quarterback Jayden de Laura looked good and like a starting quarterback. That’s somewhat different than what he had looked like earlier in the week and at points in the early practice season. Practice No. 9 was pretty good...
1 Woman Dead In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County sheriff’s reported a single vehicle collision on Tucson’s southwest side early Thursday. According to the officials, the incident occurred on West Milton Road [..]
allsportstucson.com
No. 7: Palo Verde captures Tucson’s last inner-city public school title in 2005 with win over Mingus
GAME SUMMARY: Palo Verde senior tailback Robert Webster ran 182 yards on 27 carries to lead Palo Verde to its second state title — and the last for an inner-city public-school team in Tucson — in the thriller at Arizona Stadium. Todd Mayfield, son of Tucson High great...
KGUN 9
Flash flooding will be the primary concern as monsoon stays active
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Turn around, don't drown!. Flash flooding continues to be the main monsoon threat as we head into the weekend. Since yesterday was a little less active, that will make for a more intense monsoon pattern today and tonight and continuing through Saturday. Expect slow moving...
L.A. Weekly
Saundra Bridgeford Lewis Killed in Pedestrian Collision on Country Club Road [Tucson, AZ]
73-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident near Broadway Boulevard. The incident happened on August 6th when a suspected late-model Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck struck Lewis, according to police. Tucson Police said that Lewis was walking in the northbound lanes when the crash happened. Despite life-saving efforts, medics later pronounced...
