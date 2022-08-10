ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Roark’s rusted relics resonate with nostalgia

The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures wasn’t open for very long when its director and curators were invited to Jim Roark’s house to see his collection. It was 2010 and they were immediately impressed. “It was just a packed studio filled with so many pieces,” said Lisa...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
azbigmedia.com

Tucson ranks No. 4 among best cities for Gen Zers

Generation Zers are graduating and looking for their first jobs — and with the ubiquity of remote jobs, they have more flexibility than ever in choosing where they settle down. With this in mind, we set out to rank the cities that have the most potential as Generation Z havens. And Tucson ranks No. 4 among the best city for Gen Zers.
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Benjamin Supply Acquired by Central Arizona Supply

Central Arizona Supply, the largest independently owned family wholesale and retail plumbing business in the Southwest, has announced the acquisition of Benjamin Supply, Arizona’s longest-standing plumbing supply company with two Southern Arizona locations and more than 40 employees. Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Harry Houdini
allsportstucson.com

2022 Southern Arizona high school football preview: Palo Verde Titans

2021 record: Palo Verde did not field a varsity team last season because of a lack of players, especially upperclassmen. Head coach: Jamal Chatman, first season at Palo Verde. He spent four seasons (2012 to 2016) as head coach at Gorham (Maine) High School and went 1-31 (according to MaxPreps) in a difficult rebuilding job there. He has been at Palo Verde since 2018, moving here because his wife wanted to live in a warmer climate. He has served as the Titans’ track and field coach and junior-varsity football coach before this season. He is a Houston native who attended Texas Southern University.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Magic Show#The Young Strange#Cw#Nbc#Kold News 13
Eastern Progress

Wildcats unveil new Arizona Stadium turf design, finally give up the ghost (lettering)

The Arizona Wildcats will play this fall on a $1.3 million turf field, the latest artificial surface inside Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats’ FieldTurf Vortex Core field will come with cork infill “for cooling purposes,” the UA said Friday in a news release. Workers finished the installation of the surface in July. The UA had budgeted $1.4 million; the project came in a bit under the estimate.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
KGUN 9

Flash flooding will be the primary concern as monsoon stays active

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Turn around, don't drown!. Flash flooding continues to be the main monsoon threat as we head into the weekend. Since yesterday was a little less active, that will make for a more intense monsoon pattern today and tonight and continuing through Saturday. Expect slow moving...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy