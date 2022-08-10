ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, MO

16-year-old dead in Lawrence County semi-truck crash

By Connor Wilson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6SwR_0hCNcTf600

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A tractor-trailer unit crash in Lawrence County has left one 16-year-old dead and another minor injured on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Route UU north of Phelps. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened as the 16-year-old was traveling southbound in the truck when the vehicle traveled off of the roadway and overturned.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene and next of kin has been notified.

One 14-year-old was occupying the truck at the time of the crash and suffered moderate injuries. They were airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for further treatment.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 75th fatality of 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 5

Related
KTTS

Deadly Crash Near Halltown

(KTTS News) — A man from Halltown is dead after a crash in Lawrence County. The Highway Patrol says Edward Griffen lost control of his Honda Goldwing trike on Highway O south of Halltown. He died when it ran off the road, hit a ditch, and rolled over. He...
HALLTOWN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Fatal 3-wheeler crash in Lawrence County, 3 JPD officers retire, and a local hospital honors 1st responders

HALLTOWN, Mo. Authorities respond to a three-wheeler crash just outside of Halltown, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Edward Griffin, age 72, of Halltown traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The collision overturned Griffin’s Honda Goldwing trike. Griffin was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner at 8:40am Sunday morning.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Springfield, MO
Lawrence County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Lawrence County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Crash on Chestnut Expressway leaves one hospitalized

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One driver has been hospitalized following a collision in northern Springfield. At around 1:43 p.m. a truck traveling westbound on E. Chestnut Expressway collided with a Ford Mustang turning eastbound from N. Fremont Ave. Details of how the crash occurred have not yet been made available. The driver of the Mustang had to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
3 News Now

3-year-old Missouri girl dies after being found in hot vehicle

CARTHAGE, MO. (AP) — A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
CARTHAGE, MO
News Talk ZR

Senior citizen dies in motorized “trike” accident

A senior citizen is dead following an accident on Route “O” about 2 miles south of Halltown near Springfield this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 72-year old Edward D. Griffin was riding a 2006 Honda Goldwing Trike. The Patrol says the exact time of the accident...
HALLTOWN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Traffic Accident#Mercy Hospital#Mshp Troop D#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

Springfield man sentenced in motorcycle gang shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One of two men charged in the death of a man belonging to a rival motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. John Damien Hilt was sentenced on various charges after changing his plea to guilty under an agreement with prosecutors. All those sentences – ranging from 10 years […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
News Talk ZR

Highway 96 crash injures one

A two-car accident on Missouri 96 about a mile east of Oronogo just before ten Saturday morning has resulted in injuries to a man from Purcell. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened when an southbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Daunte Smiles of Purcell failed to yield to an eastbound pickup truck driven by 71-year-old Richard D. Witt of Carthage.
PURCELL, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pickup goes off-road, flips upside down into trees near Seneca, Mo.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning reports of a single vehicle crash along State Hwy K near Seneca alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Seneca Rural Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn from MSgt C.S. Mason the driver was not injured....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

House fire in Neosho, all residents out safely

NEOSHO, Mo. — About 5:15 a.m. Monday call for fire at 712 West Spring Street alerted Dispatch. Neosho Fire, Neosho Police and Newton County Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire requested as mutual aid. On scene we learn from Neosho Police no residents were injured. Everyone was out safely. Officer tells us when he arrived it was fully involved, saying “they...
KYTV

Car crashes into Springfield home; driver leaves the scene

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crashed into a Springfield woman’s home early Sunday morning while she slept. It happened at the 1800 block of East Walnut in Springfield. Police reported no injuries. The vehicle took out the whole left front side of the house. The next-door neighbor says...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy