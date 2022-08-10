16-year-old dead in Lawrence County semi-truck crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A tractor-trailer unit crash in Lawrence County has left one 16-year-old dead and another minor injured on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Route UU north of Phelps. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened as the 16-year-old was traveling southbound in the truck when the vehicle traveled off of the roadway and overturned.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene and next of kin has been notified.

One 14-year-old was occupying the truck at the time of the crash and suffered moderate injuries. They were airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for further treatment.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 75th fatality of 2022.

