New Orleans, LA

wgno.com

Lower rain chances into the weekend!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
wgno.com

Last supermoon of the year tonight

Showers and storms will continue to pop up and rotate around that upper low across the region. Most of the activity will remain north and west although additional showers and storms will still be possible. Expect some clearing through the night which will allow you to see the supermoon. This...
wgno.com

Gloomy but not as rainy overall today

Showers and storms will continue to pop up and rotate around that upper low across the region. Most of the activity through the afternoon will remain north and west although additional showers and storms will still be possible. Showers and storms will be popping up each day through Sunday. Overall...
wgno.com

NOPD searching for backyard burglary suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of smashing the windows of a home and burglarizing it. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened in the 300 block of...
wgno.com

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Houma

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) — The Houma Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to...
