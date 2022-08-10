3 $20,000 scholarships to be given to West Virginia students
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — For the 20th anniversary of the Smart529 Scholarship, three students will be given a $20,000 scholarship to be put toward their education.
State Treasurer Riley Moore was with students and faculty of Piedmont Elementary School in Charleston to launch the sweepstakes.Student awarded scholarship named for fallen Charleston PD Patrolman
In a packet given to 13 News, the scholarship gives eligibility requirements for both the student and the parent and/or legal guardian.
The requirements are:
- Students must be 14 years old or younger as of Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022
- Entries are to be completed by a parent or legal guardian
- The child and the parent or guardian must be West Virginia residents
- One entry per student
- Multiple students in the same household can apply
The principal of Piedmont Elementary School, Ashley James, says this is a great opportunity for the students to look ahead to the future.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for the younger students to start planning now, thinking about what their future is, what they want to be, and it would be a great kickstart to someone’s college fund,” James said.
Students or parents or guardians who want to enter can visit the State Treasury website by clicking here .
One winner will be announced each month from Oct. 2022 to Dec. 2022.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.
Comments / 0