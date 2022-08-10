ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

The US Sun

‘Respect yourself old man, you’re 75’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister appears to slam Perez over Real Madrid comments

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister appears to have slammed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after he snubbed a potential reunion with the Manchester United star due to his age. Ronaldo, 37, has informed United chiefs of his desire to leave this summer as he wants to play Champions League football this season but there are not a lot of suitors available.
SPORTbible

Christian Eriksen’s second half against Brighton showed the difference a midfielder not afraid of the ball could make

Manchester United’s desperate pursuit of Frenkie de Jong was fully justified after an utterly hapless ‘McFred’ display in the Brighton defeat last Sunday. The Reds were painfully toothless in the middle of the park, despite looking much improved in that area in pre-season, and fell 2-1 to Graham Potter’s Seagulls in the Premier League curtain raiser at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Erik ten Hag keen on Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech but Man United hierarchy coy on transfer

Erik ten Hag wants to reunite with Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech this summer but the Manchester United board has other ideas, according to reports. The 29-year-old is pushing to leave Chelsea during the current transfer window and looked likely for a move to Italy to join AC Milan. But in recent days, despite talks throughout the summer, the Serie A outfit withdrew their interest in the Morocco international.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ten Hag on Rashford, Ronaldo and recruitment

Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United visit Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. He does not want to lose Marcus Rashford and says he is "definitely in our plans" amid a meeting between the striker's representatives and Paris St Germain. Ten Hag refused...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Lionel Messi misses cut for Ballon d’Or list of nominees

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi was omitted from the 30-man list of nominees for the prestigious award on Friday for the first time since 2005. The Argentina great edged out Poland striker Robert Lewandowski for the Ballon d’Or last year but wasn’t nominated this time after an underwhelming first season at Paris Saint-Germain. The 35-year-old forward also won the prize in 2019 — it was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Neymar also missed the cut this time. Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo were all included, as were Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.
SOCCER

