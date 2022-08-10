Read full article on original website
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Kylian Mbappe appears to 'stop running' during counter attack because nobody passed to him, footage is damning
Kylian Mbappe appeared to stop running during a Paris Saint-Germain counter attack in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montpellier and fans are furious. The Ligue 1 champions have started the campaign with two wins out of two under new manager Christophe Galtier, scoring 10 goals. Mbappe opened his account for the...
‘Respect yourself old man, you’re 75’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister appears to slam Perez over Real Madrid comments
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister appears to have slammed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after he snubbed a potential reunion with the Manchester United star due to his age. Ronaldo, 37, has informed United chiefs of his desire to leave this summer as he wants to play Champions League football this season but there are not a lot of suitors available.
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Erik ten Hag confirms Marcus Rashford's plans and hints at Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League start
Erik ten Hag has been speaking about his players ahead of the side’s next Premier League fixture. Manchester United are due to face Brentford in the second game week of the season, with Ten Hag keen to get his side up and going in the Premier League. Last time...
What Cristiano Ronaldo told Erik ten Hag about staying at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United has been a massive talking point this summer. It was revealed back in early July that he wanted out of the club due to the lack of transfer activity and Champions League football. He made very public efforts to leave Manchester United, with...
Report: Frenkie De Jong Agents And Martin Braithwaite Declined To Meet With Barcelona As They Are Angry - Manchester United Watching Close
According to a report, Frenkie De Jong's agents and Martin Braithwaite have declined to meet with Barcelona as they are angry at the club, Manchester United watching close.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
Man Utd transfer boost as giant Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic ‘wants Old Trafford move’
STUTTGART striker Sasa Kalajdzic reportedly wants to join Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils are currently on the hunt for a new attacker following the departure of Edinson Cavani. After missing out on signing Darwin Nunez, who joined Liverpool from Benfica when the transfer window opened, new boss Erik...
Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League - live!
MBM report: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte are looking to make it two league wins from two. Join Daniel Harris for the latest
Marcus Rashford could be set for move away from Manchester United with French giants initiating interest
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford could be set for a move away from the club he has been at since the age of eight years old after reports emerged that Paris Saint-Germain had been in talks with his representatives over a potential deal. Rashford burst onto the scene back in...
Christian Eriksen’s second half against Brighton showed the difference a midfielder not afraid of the ball could make
Manchester United’s desperate pursuit of Frenkie de Jong was fully justified after an utterly hapless ‘McFred’ display in the Brighton defeat last Sunday. The Reds were painfully toothless in the middle of the park, despite looking much improved in that area in pre-season, and fell 2-1 to Graham Potter’s Seagulls in the Premier League curtain raiser at Old Trafford.
Study finds Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo get the most EPL hate on social media
It seems that Manchester United and their most famous star, Cristiano Ronaldo, were the source of the most hateful comments
Erik ten Hag keen on Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech but Man United hierarchy coy on transfer
Erik ten Hag wants to reunite with Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech this summer but the Manchester United board has other ideas, according to reports. The 29-year-old is pushing to leave Chelsea during the current transfer window and looked likely for a move to Italy to join AC Milan. But in recent days, despite talks throughout the summer, the Serie A outfit withdrew their interest in the Morocco international.
Ten Hag on Rashford, Ronaldo and recruitment
Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United visit Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. He does not want to lose Marcus Rashford and says he is "definitely in our plans" amid a meeting between the striker's representatives and Paris St Germain. Ten Hag refused...
AC Milan 4-2 Udinese: Serie A champions get season off to winning start
Defending Serie A champions AC Milan got their new campaign off to a winning start with a 4-2 victory against Udinese. In a thrilling first half, the San Siro was stunned when Rodrigo Becao headed the visitors in front from a corner. Milan then equalised through a Theo Hernandez penalty,...
Soccer-Juve need to work hard and stay humble in title quest, says Allegri
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Juventus are always expected to aim for the Scudetto but will need to be humble and improve on all fronts if Serie A's most successful side want to return to being title winners, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Sunday.
Lionel Messi misses cut for Ballon d’Or list of nominees
Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi was omitted from the 30-man list of nominees for the prestigious award on Friday for the first time since 2005. The Argentina great edged out Poland striker Robert Lewandowski for the Ballon d’Or last year but wasn’t nominated this time after an underwhelming first season at Paris Saint-Germain. The 35-year-old forward also won the prize in 2019 — it was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Neymar also missed the cut this time. Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo were all included, as were Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.
Thomas Tuchel urges Chelsea duo to fight for futures amid transfer interest and competition for places
Thomas Tuchel has told Conor Gallagher and Callum Hudson-Odoi to keep fighting for their futures at Chelsea amid transfer speculation linking the pair with moves away this summer. With under three weeks to go until the summer transfer window closes, many futures are still to be resolved and clubs are...
