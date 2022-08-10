Read full article on original website
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 85 After Colliding With Farm Tractor
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 85 After Colliding With Farm Tractor. Louisiana – On August 12, 2022, shortly before 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 85 at Louisiana Highway 673 in Iberia Parish. Mariah A. Francis, 24, of Jeanerette, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
Man jailed in hit-and-run death of North Carolina worker picking up debris along highway
One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday.
Fire damages St. Charles County home
Crews are responding to a house fire Thursday afternoon in St. Charles County.
Workers at Carolina Forest Eggs Up Grill save woman’s life
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Employees at the Eggs Up Grill in Carolina Forest on River Oaks Drive saved a woman who was choking with the help of a LifeVac. The woman passed out while choking and the employees were able to get out the food that was stuck in her throat. According to the […]
Man driving stolen car hits 118 mph during chase in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man driving a stolen car Wednesday night led police on a high-speed chase in St. Charles County. The chase started at about 10:19 p.m. when Sergeant K. Bartholmey with the Foristell Police Department clocked a gray 2016 Ford Fusion going east on I-70 near mile marker 203.4 at 101 mph. According to a court document, Bartholmey overtook the Ford just after mile marker 204.6 and turned on his emergency lights. The Ford slowed down to 84 mph, “and merged into the driving lane, then merged back into the passing lane accelerating to speeds up to 118 miles per hour,” the document said.
wbrz.com
Suspects led officers on high-speed chase through Baton Rouge area hours after Mississippi robbery
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement pursued a pair of robbery suspects across the Mississippi River bridge in a chase that spanned three different parishes Friday morning. Officials said the pursuit was linked to an armed robbery reported hours earlier in another state. The pursuit started around 8:30 a.m. on I-10...
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
L'Observateur
2 Baton Rouge residents arrested in St. James Parish
Early this morning, August 12, 2022, deputies patrolling the north end of St. James Parish observed a vehicle making circles in the parking lot of the Sunshine Superstop and Casino area. Due to the suspicious behavior, deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle. The driver and passenger of the vehicle...
pelicanpostonline.com
Remembering six years ago today – 2016 flood begins
It’s not that we want to remember and keep bringing up the 2016 flood, because we want to hurt people’s feelings are always remember the negative things that began six years ago today. But more of what I call a continued healing process for all of us and our families that went through that un-named natural disaster.
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 959, Other Driver Moderately Injured
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 959, Other Driver Moderately Injured. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 959 east of LA 63 in East Feliciana Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on August 10, 2022. Stacey Hornsby, 53, of Clinton, Louisiana, died as a result of the accident.
L'Observateur
St. James Sheriff’s Office warns of fake news
St. James Sheriff’s Office would like to let the public know it has. been made aware that this is being shared on Facebook. This post has also been shared in other parishes across the state. Unfortunately there are people that are spreading FAKE NEWS!! Help stop the spread of...
wbrz.com
Ohio family wants justice after their loved one was killed in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A family in Ohio is trying to keep an unsolved Baton Rouge murder from going cold. "There's not a day that goes by that I don't look at his picture and talk to him because I feel like I lost a son," Andrea Benning said. Ryan Priest,...
Disabled veteran in Colorado now homeless after being evicted
A disabled Air Force Veteran in Fremont County finds himself in the middle of a lawsuit, after an investment company bought his property without him knowing when he failed to pay his property taxes.
wbrz.com
Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish
ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
Staying put in prison: How earned sentence credits law change affects Hampton Roads inmates, families
The Department of Corrections says since the changed law went into effect last month, more than 2600 inmates have been put in the pipeline to be released early.
WTHI
Indiana woman arrested after driving with blood alcohol levels 4x over legal limit
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana woman is facing charges after driving under the influence in Parke County. According to the Rockville Police Department, officers were dispatched to an impaired driver on Lincoln Road. They say the car was observed almost colliding with the one in front of it at...
Woman found dead inside vehicle in St. Landry Parish
A female body was found inside a vehicle on Sunday in the Swords area.
foxwilmington.com
Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip
A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect. On August 10, 2022, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives are seeking assistance with identifying a burglary suspect. This incident occurred in July at 3132 College Dr., at the College Walmart in July....
Comments / 0