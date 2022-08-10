ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Amant, LA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Saint Amant, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Saint Amant, LA
Crime & Safety
Saint Amant, LA
Accidents
FOX2Now

Man driving stolen car hits 118 mph during chase in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man driving a stolen car Wednesday night led police on a high-speed chase in St. Charles County. The chase started at about 10:19 p.m. when Sergeant K. Bartholmey with the Foristell Police Department clocked a gray 2016 Ford Fusion going east on I-70 near mile marker 203.4 at 101 mph. According to a court document, Bartholmey overtook the Ford just after mile marker 204.6 and turned on his emergency lights. The Ford slowed down to 84 mph, “and merged into the driving lane, then merged back into the passing lane accelerating to speeds up to 118 miles per hour,” the document said.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
L'Observateur

2 Baton Rouge residents arrested in St. James Parish

Early this morning, August 12, 2022, deputies patrolling the north end of St. James Parish observed a vehicle making circles in the parking lot of the Sunshine Superstop and Casino area. Due to the suspicious behavior, deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle. The driver and passenger of the vehicle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrical Wire#Accident#Drozin Mayers Road
pelicanpostonline.com

Remembering six years ago today – 2016 flood begins

It’s not that we want to remember and keep bringing up the 2016 flood, because we want to hurt people’s feelings are always remember the negative things that began six years ago today. But more of what I call a continued healing process for all of us and our families that went through that un-named natural disaster.
SAINT AMANT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 959, Other Driver Moderately Injured

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 959, Other Driver Moderately Injured. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 959 east of LA 63 in East Feliciana Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on August 10, 2022. Stacey Hornsby, 53, of Clinton, Louisiana, died as a result of the accident.
CLINTON, LA
L'Observateur

St. James Sheriff’s Office warns of fake news

St. James Sheriff’s Office would like to let the public know it has. been made aware that this is being shared on Facebook. This post has also been shared in other parishes across the state. Unfortunately there are people that are spreading FAKE NEWS!! Help stop the spread of...
SAINT JAMES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish

ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
GONZALES, LA
foxwilmington.com

Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip

A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy