Read full article on original website
taylor green
3d ago
the story should have been titled "something happened, we don't know who or what, or when, or why" but we brought it to you FIRST!!!
Reply
3
Related
ALL CLEAR: Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 'suspicious item' outside N Harris Co. Walmart deemed safe
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff Ed Gonzalez at around 5:20 p.m. Saturday gave the all-clear on a 'suspicious item' outside a north Harris County Walmart after the bomb squad was called out. Gonzalez said the item was deemed safe and that there is no risk to the public. The...
Click2Houston.com
Bomb squad cleared after responding to scene at retail store in north Harris Co., HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad unit say the scene has been all clear after they responded to an unattended, suspicious item at a retail store on Saturday. According to HCSO Ed Gonzalez, the incident took place at 3450 FM 1960...
Walmart Houston alert – police surround Walters Road store after reports of an ‘active shooter and suspicious package’
LAW enforcement has arrived on the scene at a local Walmart in Texas after reports of an active shooter situation and a suspicious package. The Walmart at 1960 & Walters in Houston, Texas is surrounded by the Houston Police Department as the situation unfolds, per Fox 3 News. Police are...
fox26houston.com
Driver crashes stolen vehicle into Houston ditch
HOUSTON - One driver was charged after crashing a stolen vehicle into a ditch in Houston early Saturday morning. The Houston Police Department said they found a stolen vehicle near Bissonnet and Beltway 8 around 1:30 a.m. Officials said they tried to stop the vehicle, which was stolen out of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Houston man charged with molesting 15-year-old at group home in NW Harris Co., court docs state
A Houston man was recently charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl two years after she made an outcry during a hospital visit. Harris County court documents state that the teen told investigators she was molested while staying at the Brave Hearts children center. When KPRC 2 visited the facility in...
Driver dies, suspects on the run after hit-and-run crash, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple suspects are on the run following a hit-and-run crash that left a driver dead, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened Saturday evening on the Beaumont Highway near the San Jacinto River. Witnesses told deputies that a Dodge pickup truck tried...
Dozens gather to honor 4 people killed after police say an SUV crashed into a golf cart in Galveston
HOUSTON — Dozens came out Saturday to remember the four people killed in a crash last week in Galveston. Investigators say a driver in an SUV ran a stop sign hitting a golf cart. He was arrested and is facing intoxication manslaughter charges. People came from all over to...
cw39.com
HCSO: Woman shoots boyfriend in northwest Harris County, claims self-defense
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman claimed self-defense against an abusive boyfriend when she shot and killed him in their apartment on Thursday evening, Harris County officials said. The case was reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and will be referred to a grand jury for possible charges, officials said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police searching for suspect charged in deadly June shooting in north Houston
Houston police said further investigation led them to identify the three suspects in this case, two of which have been arrested.
News Channel 25
Texas men charged in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme against medical companies during pandemic
HOUSTON — Two Houston-area men were charged with conspiracy to commit and committing wire fraud in a scheme totaling nearly $40 million in losses to various medical companies, officials said. Caleb Jordan McCreless of Richmond, 32, and Christopher Luke McGinnis of Spring, 39, are accused of defrauding medical companies...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County investigators identify man found dead in sandlot
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead in a sandlot last week as Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-investigators-identify-man-17359440.php.
Click2Houston.com
Man killed by girlfriend during domestic violence incident in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a woman fatally shot her boyfriend during a domestic violence incident in north Harris County Thursday. Deputies received reports of a shooting at The Park at Cumberland Apartment Complex located at 505 Cypress...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 suspects wanted in north Houston pawn shop robbery, HPD says
Houston police said the two suspects drove off in a light-colored four-door sedan after the robbery.
Man dead after girlfriend shot him at apartment complex in north Harris Co., deputies say
Odarrius Broden's girlfriend fired one warning shot as they stood in the doorway and continued to argue. She then fired a second shot at Broden, killing him, authorities said.
Truck stolen out of Houston found crashed out after chase in Wharton County, authorities say
Deputies lost the truck in a heavily bushed area but later found it. The suspects were not found.
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old wanted for murder, 2 others arrested in fatal shooting of man in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An 18-year-old man is wanted for murder for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of another man on June 14 in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Anthony Bevel, 18, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Zytarian Franklin. Two...
Galveston golf cart crash suspect had bloodshot eyes, breath smelled of alcohol, filing reads
Newly-released findings also state that Miguel Espinoza allegedly tried to walk away from the scene. Four family members died in the wreck.
springhappenings.com
5+ Vehicle Accident, Interstate 45 Near Louetta
Spring Fire Department and Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare are responding to a major accident involving multiple vehicles. The accident happened on the northbound mainlanes of I-45 near Louetta Road. 5+ vehicles are reportedly involved in an accident after striking a stalled vehicle on the mainlanes. Four ambulances ambulances...
KBTX.com
Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Federal authorities are involved after a possible hostage situation in Bryan turned out to be a hoax. This was a form of swatting, a dangerous prank with potentially deadly consequences. Greg Fremin, a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and professor of Criminal Justice at...
foxsanantonio.com
Five men from Houston arrested after officer passing by foils attempted ATM robbery
SAN ANTONIO - Five men from Houston were arrested in a failed ATM robbery on the North Side. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday at a Chase ATM along Blanco Road near Jackson Keller Road. Police said an officer was passing by when she noticed a group of guys...
KHOU
Houston, TX
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 6