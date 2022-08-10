Seminole Teachers Practice Active Shooter Simulation Training

Seminole Public Schools officials said they hope they never come face-to-face with an active shooter, but they want teachers to be prepared for any situation.

District superintendent Dr. Bob Gragg is aware that violence can happen anywhere.

“Since Uvalde, we've just been keenly aware that we need to dust off our plan,” Dr. Gragg said.

Seminole Public Schools reached out to local law enforcement agencies for help training teachers.

“They're the ones that we need that have that courage in them and instruct the students how to hide, how to run how to fight,” Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Steven Sample said. “Whatever it needs to do to survive those minutes it takes for us for law enforcement to arrive.”

“The kids are the No. 1 priority,” teacher Shane Stanfill said. “Like, I understand I’m putting myself in harm’s way, but I would hope somebody would do that for my kids, and that's how I approach it.”

Some teachers like Pam Fletcher said this is her first time participating in a simulated active shooter training.

“Every day, when I walk in my classroom, I’m not only praying over who sits at what desk and trying to be prepared for the day, but I’m also thinking about security,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said she never thought protecting her students would come to this, but it doesn't make her love being a Chieftain any less.

“It just taught us to really think and work through the chaos because we know the kids will be frightened,” Fletcher said. “It's our job to be calm and be a leader in that spot. We bleed green there. We love our school system.”

Seminole Public Schools students return on Friday.