Wichita sixth- and ninth-grade students start class
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita sixth- and ninth-grade students began school on Friday with a half day of class. KSN News was Wilbur Middle School for the arrival of the sixth-grade class. Principal Mitch Linn says they use the day to help students get acclimated, so they don’t get intimidated.
Where’s Shane? First Student bus safety
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Back to school time can be exciting, but your child’s safety should be top of mind as they head back to the classroom. This morning for Where’s Shane we’re headed out to First Student to get some tips on how to keep your kiddos safe as they’re hopping on the bus!
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
McPherson Fire Department announces baby boom
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson Fire Department says six crew members are expecting children by the end of the year. The babies are due between Sept. 27 and Dec. 21. The fire department posted a photo on Facebook of the firefighters’ wives showing off their baby bumps while wearing their husband’s gear.
One dead in Barton County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died in a crash in Barton County, KHP confirmed. No other details are available as of around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. We will provide more information as it is released.
Salina Student Earns Scholarship
A student from Salina is among a quartet of students from the GE Johnson Department of Architectural Engineering and Construction Science received scholarships for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, or ASHRAE. According to K-State, Levi Johnson, senior, Salina, and Caden...
Kansas school district rejects strategic plan urging diversity
DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas school district's board rejected a proposed strategic plan after some members questioned its emphasis on diversity and students' mental health. The Derby Board of Education voted 4-3 this week to reject a plan presented after months of work by parents, students, employees and community members, the Kansas News Service reported.
Crews respond to large grass fire in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers are advised to avoid K-96 and Ridge Road while crews respond to a large grass fire. Traffic is being diverted while firefighters work to put the fire out on the north side of K-96.
Free food, back to school drive Saturday at OJ Watson Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community of Wichita is invited out to the 4th Annual Food and Back to School Drive at OJ Watson Park on Saturday. The event is presented by NFL star Devontae Harris’ charitable organization, Reverse Mindset, in conjunction with the Freeman Bail Bond Agency. Chick-fil-A...
Derby school board rejects strategic plan
Parents struggling with lack of daycare options, openings
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s that time of the year again, when parents must juggle their work schedule with their child’s school schedules. Something that’s been growing harder every year for both working parents and childcare providers. Darian Martindale had her young daughter in daycare briefly before...
Wichita recreational facility closed due to multiple vandalisms
DA: Wichita officer immune from prosecution in 2020 shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett has declared a December 2020 officer-involved shooting justified. The shooting resulted in the death of 37-year-old Jason Williams. During a briefing on Friday, Bennett said the Wichita police officer who shot and killed Williams was also involved in the text...
Weather Alert: Dangerous heat Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that the peak of the heat will arrive Sunday and Monday before cooler weather returns into the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70. Afternoon highs will make it to near 100 degrees.
Wichita Public Schools to start class Monday, lunch no longer free for all
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita students go back to school on August 15 with an orientation day for 6th and 9th graders on Friday. For the last two years, the district has offered free breakfast and lunch to all students. This year, while breakfast will remain free, there will be a fee for school lunch unless you apply and qualify for the free and reduced-price lunches. Many students in the Wichita district do qualify.
Proposal seeks to address perceived competitive imbalance in Kansas high school sports
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A proposal from the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) is looking to address what seem see as an imbalance between public and private school athletics. Earlier this year, a majority of KSHSAA member schools approved the multiplier, now being heard by the state board...
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
Derby mourns loss of coach Jeremy Molloy
Driver strikes people, building following disturbance at Club Rodeo
Cars, building, people hit after disturbance at club near SE Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -At least three people were hit by a car, there was minor damage to a building and damage to several more cars at a hectic scene late Thursday night outside a club near southeast Wichita. A heavy law enforcement and emergency response closed off a stretch of MacArthur Road outside Club Rodeo in the 3600 block of East MacArthur.
