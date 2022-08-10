WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita students go back to school on August 15 with an orientation day for 6th and 9th graders on Friday. For the last two years, the district has offered free breakfast and lunch to all students. This year, while breakfast will remain free, there will be a fee for school lunch unless you apply and qualify for the free and reduced-price lunches. Many students in the Wichita district do qualify.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO