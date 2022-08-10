Read full article on original website
Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League - live!
MBM report: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte are looking to make it two league wins from two. Join Daniel Harris for the latest
Manchester City’s stadium sun cream ban called ‘worrying’ by cancer charity
Manchester City have been criticised by a skin cancer charity after fans were told they could not take sun cream to the Etihad Stadium. City’s supporter services team responded to a fan’s enquiry on Twitter before Saturday’s 4-0 Premier League victory against Bournemouth, where temperatures reached 31C, by saying: “Sun cream will not be permitted on entry into the stadium.
