Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police: Bond denied for felony DUI suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A suspect facing Felony DUI charges was denied bond Friday, say Columbia Police. According to officials, 37 year old Johnathan Gajadhar is charged with Felony DUI Involving Death. Police say Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after a collision Thursday night. According to police, the collision happened...
coladaily.com

Sharon Chisolm awarded Richland District Two 'School Bus Driver of the Year'

Richland School District Two recently awarded Sharon Chisolm the 2022 School Bus Driver of the Year. Annually the district's Transportation Department selects four drivers of the quarter and then an overall driver of the year. According to Killian Hub Transportation Manager Robert White, drivers are judged on their driving skills and written and oral tests.
abccolumbia.com

CPD investigating fatal collision on Farrow and 277

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say they are investigating a fatal collision involving two people on a moped. Investigators say it happened at Farrow Rd. and 277 on the bridge headed into Columbia. We’re told the road will be closed while police and the coroner’s office process the scene....
counton2.com

SLED investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Thursday night. According to SLED, officers with the Eutawville Police Department officers responded to a “call for service” at an undisclosed location late Thursday night.
swlexledger.com

Lexington County Man Sentenced to 18 years for Felony DUI Involving Death

Lexington, SC 8/13/2022 - This week, Sheldon Eugene Dubois, age 29 from Lexington County, was sentenced to eighteen (18) years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections following a guilty plea to Felony DUI, Involving Death. Chief Administrative Judge Debra R. McCaslin presided over this case. Under South Carolina law, this charge is classified as a violent, serious, and a “no parole” offense. Dubois also pled guilty to an unrelated assault and battery by mob charge 3rd degree.
wach.com

Man arrested in deadly DUI crash, bond denied

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Bond has been denied for the suspect accused of causing Thursday night's deadly DUI collision, Columbia Police say. 37-year-old Johnathan Gajadhar is in custody after CPD officers charged him with felony DUI involving death. Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after the collision Thursday night.
WIS-TV

Columbia business raises billboards in support of injured deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia business has a simple message for an injured deputy, “Pray for Sarah Merriman, injured while serving us.”. Billboards went up across the Midlands after Richland County Deputy Sarah Merriman was injured earlier this week after a suspect hit her with a car. Lamar Advertising of Columbia erected eight billboards with the a photo of her and the words printed across it.
WSOC Charlotte

Judge revokes bond for Alex Murdaugh associate Smith

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge revoked house arrest Thursday for the man authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh’s son but ended up just grazing his head with a bullet. The decision by Circuit...
abcnews4.com

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
News19 WLTX

Here's what happened at the Camden Walmart that led to a police response, unrelated chase

CAMDEN, S.C. — Investigators are working to uncover additional details about two separate incidents that both boiled over at the Camden Walmart on Thursday afternoon. According to Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd, officers were initially called out to the store after employees overheard a group of about four people - three males and one female - arguing. The employees heard someone in the group threaten to shoot another and an employee alleged that one of the males had a gun.
News19 WLTX

Man connected to disgraced SC lawyer has bond revoked

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge revoked house arrest Thursday for the man authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh's son but ended up just grazing his head with a bullet. The decision by Circuit Judge...
WIS-TV

15-year-old West Columbia teen found safe

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the West Columbia Police Department, Isabela Perez was found and is safe at home. The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old who was reported missing yesterday. Isabela Garcia Perez’s family says they physically saw her on Sunday, August 7, but...
