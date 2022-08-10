Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
coladaily.com
Sharon Chisolm awarded Richland District Two 'School Bus Driver of the Year'
Richland School District Two recently awarded Sharon Chisolm the 2022 School Bus Driver of the Year. Annually the district's Transportation Department selects four drivers of the quarter and then an overall driver of the year. According to Killian Hub Transportation Manager Robert White, drivers are judged on their driving skills and written and oral tests.
abccolumbia.com
WIS-TV
Winnsboro police investigate string of drive-by shootings involving teens
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - Winnsboro police are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in the last three weeks that have left five teens shot, and some homes sprayed with bullets. Each of the shootings in the small Fairfield County town happened within two miles of each other, and two happened...
Deputy struck by car in Columbia out of the hospital, recovering at home
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County deputy who was injured when she was hit by a suspect's car earlier this week has been released from the hospital. Richland County deputies said late Friday that Deputy Sarah Merriman is now at home and is recovering with her K9 partner, Rudy.
counton2.com
SLED investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Thursday night. According to SLED, officers with the Eutawville Police Department officers responded to a “call for service” at an undisclosed location late Thursday night.
Man arrested after assaulting woman in local Walgreens, Columbia police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman in a local Walgreens store on Wednesday night. A judge has denied bond for 30-year-old Christ Suave Davis, according to the Columbia Police Department. Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police say Davis...
swlexledger.com
Lexington County Man Sentenced to 18 years for Felony DUI Involving Death
Lexington, SC 8/13/2022 - This week, Sheldon Eugene Dubois, age 29 from Lexington County, was sentenced to eighteen (18) years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections following a guilty plea to Felony DUI, Involving Death. Chief Administrative Judge Debra R. McCaslin presided over this case. Under South Carolina law, this charge is classified as a violent, serious, and a “no parole” offense. Dubois also pled guilty to an unrelated assault and battery by mob charge 3rd degree.
wach.com
WIS-TV
Columbia business raises billboards in support of injured deputy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia business has a simple message for an injured deputy, “Pray for Sarah Merriman, injured while serving us.”. Billboards went up across the Midlands after Richland County Deputy Sarah Merriman was injured earlier this week after a suspect hit her with a car. Lamar Advertising of Columbia erected eight billboards with the a photo of her and the words printed across it.
Authorities identify suspect killed in shooting with Eutawville Police
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — State agents are investigating a deadly overnight shooting that happened in Orangeburg County and involved at least one officer. Police Chief Sean Hopkins declined to comment but deferred to his attorney, Michael Laubshire, who was able to confirm some of the basics of the incident. Laubshire...
Man arrested after fatal moped crash on Farrow Road and 277 headed into Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two men are dead and another is charged after a fatal moped collision at Farrow Road and 277 Thursday night, according to Columbia Police. Police say both 37-year-old Johnathan Gajadhar and ta moped were driving southbound on Farrow Road when Gajadhar rear-ended the moped. Both men...
abcnews4.com
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
Here's what happened at the Camden Walmart that led to a police response, unrelated chase
CAMDEN, S.C. — Investigators are working to uncover additional details about two separate incidents that both boiled over at the Camden Walmart on Thursday afternoon. According to Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd, officers were initially called out to the store after employees overheard a group of about four people - three males and one female - arguing. The employees heard someone in the group threaten to shoot another and an employee alleged that one of the males had a gun.
carolinapanorama.com
‘Passion for serving people’: ODPS chief featured in training video
“I still believe this is a noble and honorable profession and we can, in fact, make a positive difference in the lives of the people we serve, but you’ve got to want to do it,” Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Director Charles Austin Sr. says. Austin will be...
wach.com
'Not fair': Grieving families, law enforcement talk impact of backlog in murder cases
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- It’s a big problem at the 5th judicial circuit solicitor’s office right now: a backlog in murder cases. Families waiting for justice tell WACH FOX News they are frustrated and want action. Hundreds of cases in the Midlands haven’t made it to trial.
WIS-TV
15-year-old West Columbia teen found safe
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the West Columbia Police Department, Isabela Perez was found and is safe at home. The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old who was reported missing yesterday. Isabela Garcia Perez’s family says they physically saw her on Sunday, August 7, but...
