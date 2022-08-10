Read full article on original website
Buccaneers make massive mistake with quarterback Tom Brady
After taking some time to think about Tom Brady stepping away from the Buccaneers for a few weeks, the story doesn’t line up with the actions as much as it should. For those who have not yet heard, Tom Brady is taking a few weeks away from the Buccaneers due to personal reasons. The Bucs say that they knew this before training camp began and that this is a non-story.
Buccaneers have obvious decision to make after preseason dominance
The wide receivers showed out for the Buccaneers last night. Only being able to keep two of the guys we saw would be silly. We already knew this before the game started last night, but the various performances against the Dolphins make it all the more clear: the Buccaneers have a near-impossible task ahead as they try to make cuts to their wide receiver room.
LSU football gets a new member of Brian Kelly’s family, flips 4-star QB from Big Ten school
Brian Kelly gets former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to flip to his LSU football family. Look at Brian Kelly playing Spoilermaker, as the new LSU football coach was able to convince former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to join his family. Collins had been committed to Purdue since early October of...
Former NFL Star Frank Gore Charged With Assault
Former NFL star Frank Gore has been charged with assault following an altercation with a woman at a New Jersey hotel. According to TMZ, the incident occurred on July 31 at the Tropicana Atlantic City, when a 28-year-old woman informed hotel security that Gore physically assaulted her. When police arrived on the scene, they reported no visible signs of physical injuries on the woman, and Gore was not taken into custody. However, upon further investigation by the authorities, Gore has since been charged with simple assault in connection to the incident. In a new report obtained by TMZ Sports, Gore,...
WATCH LIVE: 4-star quarterback Chris Parson announces college football commitment
BRENTWOOD – Four-star quarterback Chris Parson, a Ravenwood senior, will announce his commitment at 4 p.m. today. Watch live as he makes his college football announcement. Parson, the No. 10 college football prospect in Tennessee, is the No. 19-ranked quarterback in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the top-rated QB that is uncommitted.
Buccaneers Kyle Trask shuts down the doubters in preseason opener
All eyes were on Kyle Trask as the Buccaneers entered their first preseason game. The young Florida quarterback did not disappoint. Kyle Trask was the player of the night for the Buccaneers against the Dolphins. The game ended in a loss, but Trask did everything right to put his team in a position to win. A botched kick is nothing new in Tampa.
Buccaneers suffer injury due to poor coaching decision
As much as we all hoped that the Buccaneers would escape the first preseason game without suffering another injury, that seems to be too much to hope for. The foul injury luck continues for the Buccaneers. Everyone should quickly be able to see why the starters are usually held out of most of these games.
Buccaneers rookie shines in first real game experience
Of all the players on the field for the Buccaneers last night, rookie running back Rachaad White played like one of the best. Are you excited about Rachaad White yet? If not, what were you watching? The Buccaneers clearly hit the ball out of the park with their third-round pick.
Why TSSAA may change classification system Monday
Welcome to The Bootleg, The Tennessean's high school sports newsletter where we bring you the top preps news going on in the Nashville area. This is high school sports editor Tom Kreager. The biggest topic right now is reclassification, which is the key discussion on Monday in Lebanon when the...
New England Patriots veteran WR has a bone to pick with the offense
New England Patriots veteran WR Jakobi Meyers admits that the transition from one style of offense to the other has caused the team to struggle!. Thursday night, prior to the preseason game against the New York Giants, veteran New England Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers had a bone to pick with the offense. There have been several reports surfacing that the Patriots offense has struggled in training camp thus far.
