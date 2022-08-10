Read full article on original website
The 75th Annual Maine Lobster FestivalThe Maine WriterRockland, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Chipotle Restaurant Permanently Closed In MaineBryan DijkhuizenMaine State
Woman left injured in ditch after alleged hit-and-run in Belfast, police search for suspect
BELFAST, Maine — A woman riding a bicycle was hit by a truck and left injured in a ditch in Belfast Friday, police said. Tristen Fontenelle, 30, of Searsmont, was found suffering from head injuries after a person who lived in the area of 238 Belmont Avenue heard a crash at approximately 8:50 p.m. and found Fontenelle before calling for help, Belfast Police Department Chief Robert Cormier said in an email Saturday.
Maine Drug Arrest Turns Up Stolen Cannon!
Over the last few years, we have been hearing more and more about significant drug busts in the State of Maine. Sometimes, these arrests contain strange situations Like the drugs hidden inside the cake or the drugs hidden inside the cans of beans. Other times, law enforcement finds odd things at the site of the arrest. The following is an example of that!
wabi.tv
Search for suspects in Fairfield armed robbery underway
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in Fairfield. Around 2:30 Friday morning, Fairfield Police say they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on Norridgewock Road. Officers from several departments responded. By the time they arrived, the suspects had fled the scene.
Fairfield police investigate armed robbery at Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fairfield police received a report of an armed robbery around 2:29 a.m. on Friday at Circle K at 149 Norridgewock Rd. According to a news release issued by the Fairfield Police Department on Friday afternoon, upon arriving at the scene, Officer Trevor Knowles, officers from the Waterville Police Department, and troopers from the Maine State Police found the suspects had fled.
wabi.tv
Belfast police searching for driver involved in a hit-and-run
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Friday night. According to Belfast Police, 30-year old Tristan Fontenelle of Searsmont was riding her bike, heading west on Route 3 in the east-bound shoulder, when she was struck by a vehicle heading east.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police seek information following vehicle v. bicycle hit and run
BELFAST — Belfast Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run Friday, Aug. 12. The collision resulted in personal injury. Belfast Police responded to the report of a personal injury accident in the area of 238 Belmont Ave, around 8:51...
wabi.tv
Rockland police seeks information on vandalism spree
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland police say they’re investigating at least five complaints of property “tagged” with graffiti overnight. They say the graffiti included racist and vulgar language. According to Village Soup, among the targets hit by vandals was the CedarWorks playset at Mildred Merrill Park. Police...
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed three pedestrians
AUGUSTA, Maine — A driver who acknowledged falling asleep before striking three pedestrians, that resulted in the death of all of them, entered the equivalent of guilty pleas to civil driving infractions on Wednesday. A car driven by Robert Santerre, 57, of Chelsea, crossed the center line which resulted...
foxbangor.com
Grand jury indicts man for murder
ELLSWORTH- The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Portland man for murder. Raymond Lester,35, was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Acadia National Park in June. Nichole Mokeme,35, died in the incident that happened near the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor. Police...
wgan.com
Local man dead after fire at Waldo County home
A man is dead after a fire in Waldo County. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday at a home on Moe’s Cove Rd. in Industry. A family of four lived in the home. The mother and two children, ages...
WMTW
Pilot injured in Searsmont plane crash
SEARSMONT, Maine — A pilot was cut free from a single-engine plane after crashing Saturday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at a private airfield off Route 131. According to Searsmont Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Woodbury, the pilot heard sputtering at an altitude of about 100 feet shortly after takeoff.
wabi.tv
Police say man shot at woman on Lewiston walking trail
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a woman on a walking trail in Lewiston Thursday morning. Kody Ouellette, 22, of Lewiston is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, along with other charges.
One Man Died in House Fire; Mother & Children are Safe, Industry, Maine
Officials with the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a fatal house fire in Industry, Maine early Friday morning, August 12, 2022. A family of four lived at the 14 Moe’s Cove Road residence in Franklin County. Three Family Members Survived the Fire. A 6 year old and a...
wabi.tv
Grand Jury indicts man accused of murdering woman in Acadia hit-and-run
(WABI) - The man accused of murdering a woman during a hit-and-run crash in Acadia has been indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury. Raymond Lester, 35, was indicted for intentional and knowing murder for the death of Nicole Mokeme. According to authorities, Mokeme was hit and killed at Acadia...
wabi.tv
Residents displaced after fire at Glenburn senior living facility
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Officials say more than two dozen people are accounted for after a fire at an apartment building in Glenburn Friday night. Crews responded to the Sunny Gables Senior Citizen’s Home on the Hudson Road around 11 p.m. to find fire on the second floor. Glenburn...
wabi.tv
New evidence found in search for Graham Lacher
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another piece of evidence has been found nine weeks into the search for Graham Lacher. According to “Missing Graham Lacher,” a Facebook page run by his mother, a DEEMI volunteer found an orange hat on Monday with Lacher’s name written in it. The...
wabi.tv
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four women were arrested in Belfast Thursday after a drug investigation. The Belfast Police Department says officers responded to a woman acting suspicious in the woods near Route 3, who told them she’d purchased drugs from a nearby house. The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County...
wabi.tv
Carrier’s Mainely Lobster back open after driver crashed into building
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Carrier’s Mainely Lobster is back up and running just 24 hours after a car drove into it causing extensive damage. “Inch and a half of water on the floor. There was 15 gallons of fryer oil on the floor. The fryers were upside down. Cookstove was upside down. There was broken everything everywhere,” owner Bj Carrier said.
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
wabi.tv
Fill the Bus for United Way of EM, Penquis
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s almost time to go back to school. A pair of local organizations are working to help students whose families could use a little help to have what they need to kick off the year. United Way of Eastern Maine and Penquis hosted their annual...
