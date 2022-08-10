ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman left injured in ditch after alleged hit-and-run in Belfast, police search for suspect

BELFAST, Maine — A woman riding a bicycle was hit by a truck and left injured in a ditch in Belfast Friday, police said. Tristen Fontenelle, 30, of Searsmont, was found suffering from head injuries after a person who lived in the area of 238 Belmont Avenue heard a crash at approximately 8:50 p.m. and found Fontenelle before calling for help, Belfast Police Department Chief Robert Cormier said in an email Saturday.
BELFAST, ME
B98.5

Maine Drug Arrest Turns Up Stolen Cannon!

Over the last few years, we have been hearing more and more about significant drug busts in the State of Maine. Sometimes, these arrests contain strange situations Like the drugs hidden inside the cake or the drugs hidden inside the cans of beans. Other times, law enforcement finds odd things at the site of the arrest. The following is an example of that!
LIBERTY, ME
wabi.tv

Search for suspects in Fairfield armed robbery underway

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in Fairfield. Around 2:30 Friday morning, Fairfield Police say they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on Norridgewock Road. Officers from several departments responded. By the time they arrived, the suspects had fled the scene.
FAIRFIELD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fairfield police investigate armed robbery at Circle K

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fairfield police received a report of an armed robbery around 2:29 a.m. on Friday at Circle K at 149 Norridgewock Rd. According to a news release issued by the Fairfield Police Department on Friday afternoon, upon arriving at the scene, Officer Trevor Knowles, officers from the Waterville Police Department, and troopers from the Maine State Police found the suspects had fled.
FAIRFIELD, ME
City
Montville, ME
State
Maine State
City
Waldo, ME
County
Waldo County, ME
City
Unity, ME
Waldo County, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Unity, ME
Crime & Safety
wabi.tv

Belfast police searching for driver involved in a hit-and-run

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Friday night. According to Belfast Police, 30-year old Tristan Fontenelle of Searsmont was riding her bike, heading west on Route 3 in the east-bound shoulder, when she was struck by a vehicle heading east.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police seek information following vehicle v. bicycle hit and run

BELFAST — Belfast Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run Friday, Aug. 12. The collision resulted in personal injury. Belfast Police responded to the report of a personal injury accident in the area of 238 Belmont Ave, around 8:51...
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Rockland police seeks information on vandalism spree

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland police say they’re investigating at least five complaints of property “tagged” with graffiti overnight. They say the graffiti included racist and vulgar language. According to Village Soup, among the targets hit by vandals was the CedarWorks playset at Mildred Merrill Park. Police...
ROCKLAND, ME
#Domestic Violence#Police#Domestic Disturbance#Violent Crime
foxbangor.com

Grand jury indicts man for murder

ELLSWORTH- The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Portland man for murder. Raymond Lester,35, was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Acadia National Park in June. Nichole Mokeme,35, died in the incident that happened near the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor. Police...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wgan.com

Local man dead after fire at Waldo County home

A man is dead after a fire in Waldo County. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday at a home on Moe’s Cove Rd. in Industry. A family of four lived in the home. The mother and two children, ages...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Pilot injured in Searsmont plane crash

SEARSMONT, Maine — A pilot was cut free from a single-engine plane after crashing Saturday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at a private airfield off Route 131. According to Searsmont Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Woodbury, the pilot heard sputtering at an altitude of about 100 feet shortly after takeoff.
SEARSMONT, ME
wabi.tv

Police say man shot at woman on Lewiston walking trail

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a woman on a walking trail in Lewiston Thursday morning. Kody Ouellette, 22, of Lewiston is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, along with other charges.
LEWISTON, ME
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wabi.tv

Residents displaced after fire at Glenburn senior living facility

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Officials say more than two dozen people are accounted for after a fire at an apartment building in Glenburn Friday night. Crews responded to the Sunny Gables Senior Citizen’s Home on the Hudson Road around 11 p.m. to find fire on the second floor. Glenburn...
GLENBURN, ME
wabi.tv

New evidence found in search for Graham Lacher

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another piece of evidence has been found nine weeks into the search for Graham Lacher. According to “Missing Graham Lacher,” a Facebook page run by his mother, a DEEMI volunteer found an orange hat on Monday with Lacher’s name written in it. The...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four women were arrested in Belfast Thursday after a drug investigation. The Belfast Police Department says officers responded to a woman acting suspicious in the woods near Route 3, who told them she’d purchased drugs from a nearby house. The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County...
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Carrier’s Mainely Lobster back open after driver crashed into building

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Carrier’s Mainely Lobster is back up and running just 24 hours after a car drove into it causing extensive damage. “Inch and a half of water on the floor. There was 15 gallons of fryer oil on the floor. The fryers were upside down. Cookstove was upside down. There was broken everything everywhere,” owner Bj Carrier said.
BUCKSPORT, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine

While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Fill the Bus for United Way of EM, Penquis

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s almost time to go back to school. A pair of local organizations are working to help students whose families could use a little help to have what they need to kick off the year. United Way of Eastern Maine and Penquis hosted their annual...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME

