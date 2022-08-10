Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
A Philadelphia Public Bus Driver Vanished One Day After WorkThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Cigars International proposes 3-story office site with walk-in humidor near Bethlehem headquarters
Cigars International plans to build a new three-story office building, complete with walk-in humidor, near its Bethlehem headquarters at Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII. Land development plans filed before the city’s Planning Commission by Bethlehem Shared Services, LLC, which provides professional services for Cigars International, call for the building to be erected at 1810 Spillman Drive. Online property records show up to a 66,000-square-foot building and 244 parking spaces can be constructed on the site, which is at the gateway to LVIP VII at Route 412 and Emery Street.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Swanky, Upper-Level Townhome in One of KoP’s Hottest Communities
1008 Lakeview Upper Court, Unit 50, King of Prussia.Image via Realtor.com. The transformation of the former Valley Forge Golf Course into one of King of Prussia’s most vibrant commercial-residential properties has been a long-term, boldly visionary, highly successful undertaking. It has become a very desirable target for both businesses and homeowners, making the opportunity at 1008 Lakeview Upper Court, Unit 50, one that interested parties will want to jump on.
Montco Home to Four of the 10 ZIP Codes in Greater Philly with the Largest Home-Price Increases in July
While home prices are starting to slowly drop nationwide, many local towns are still seeing record-high prices as inventory remains low and demand high, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. In fact, four ZIP Codes in Montgomery County are among the 10 in Greater Philadelphia with the largest...
Pharma Giant Increases Already-Sizable Montco Presence, Inks Deal for 78,000 Square Feet in Lower Gwynedd
An aerial view of Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd.Image via Spring House Innovation Park. Merck, the pharmaceutical giant with sizable operations in West Point, is one of four life sciences companies that have signed a deal for space at Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Wynnewood Woman Becomes Her Own Client in New Venture Designing Residential Interiors
Stacy Thorwart spent years designing offices before deciding to use her talents to renovate the home she and her husband bought in Wynnewood during the pandemic, writes Eileen Smith Dallabrida for Main Line Today. It was not an ideal time, as there was a shortage of labor and materials and...
Local Tech Company Aids Emerging Jenkintown Restaurant Amidst COVID-19
In an already heavily saturated market, Newbolds Food & Libations opened their doors in 2020, during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite opening during arguably one of the worst times in history for the food service industry, Newbolds partnered with local technology consulting company, IT Edge, to grow their company into the staple it is today.
New Affordable Housing in West Chester ‘Changing People’s Lives’
Excitement is in the air in West Chester as residents are moving into newly constructed affordable housing units at Pinckney Hill Commons, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The 51 units on the grounds of the Melton Center in downtown West Chester are almost all already assigned and...
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 412 West 10th Avenue | Conshohocken
Colin McHale added a new listing for rent at 412 West 10th Avenue in Conshohocken. Available for Rent Immediately. A completely renovated Conshohocken Twin on one of the most desirable blocks. The home features Central Air, a new completely open first floor living space with a totally renovated kitchen including brand new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The hardwood throughout provides Conshohocken character with 2022 modern finishes including crown modeling! The second floor features 3 bedrooms with remote controlled ceiling fans in each room. A sparking white tiled bathroom and additional closet space in the hallway for additional storage. New Washer & Dryer in the large freshly painted basement. The backyard is perfect for grilling or just relaxing. The oversized garage can fit any SUV from the rear alley. This property is walking distance to Sutcliffe Park and Superfit for exercise. Minutes to all of the restaurants, shopping and nightlife that Conshohocken has to offer. Not to forget the easy Access to 276, 476 and 76.
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America
Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALFIE'S KITCHEN: Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township. The breakfast and lunch restaurant off Sullivan Trail has shut down after five years. In a Facebook...
Billionaire Developer from Penn Valley Behind Push to Build New 76ers Arena in Center City
David Adelman.Image via Darco Capital. Penn Valley native and billionaire developer David Adelman is the man leading the push to build a new 76ers arena in Center City, writes Jordan Levy for Billy Penn.
Downtown restaurateur plans to put hotel along Easton’s Centre Square
Downtown Easton hospitality maven Mick Gjevukaj is planning to put a hotel along Centre Square, he confirmed Thursday morning. The project has its first governmental regulatory stop Monday night before the city’s zoning hearing board for variance requests involving parking and loading berth, records show.
‘Necessary, Beneficial Change’: New Development to Bring 166 Luxury Apartments to Kennett Square
A rendering of The Lofts at State Street. The growing popularity of Kennett Square is not going unnoticed by developers, who are happy to answer the increased demand for housing units, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
Could Renting an Office Make You More Productive than Working from Home?
With how much enthusiasm many workers have for being able to do their jobs remotely, it might sound strange that some would want to return to the office. Being remote means no commute, no dress code, and no one watching over your shoulder. But maybe that lack of regiment has you feeling like your work has a lack of structure.
‘Like the Club at Home’: Couple’s Modern Touches Lend Playful Edge to Their New Bryn Mawr Abode
The Heilig family.Image via Bob Heilig. When Bob and Shannon Heilig decided last year to move with their sons from Center City to Bryn Mawr, they wanted a home that would offer a mix of old-world charm and modern elements, writes Erica Moody for the Philadelphia magazine.
Grocery store eliminates food dessert in Reading neighborhood
Ideal Food Basket, a fresh produce grocery store, opened last Tuesday, and with the long-anticipated snipping of their red ribbon a neighborhood food desert in Reading was eliminated. The family-owned grocery store provided the first 100 shoppers with a complimentary grab bag stuffed with free groceries and a $10 coupon...
phl17.com
Delaware County steakhouse is place to be on National Filet Day
Constructed in the mid eighteenth century, the Brandywine Inn located in Chadd’s Ford, Delaware County was designed to give guests a welcoming experience with good food and good times. Today, Brandywine Prime has taken over the spot but the homey atmosphere lives on. “It was first constructed to be...
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
There is a Circus by Park City Center this Weekend [Lancaster, PA]
If you've been in the area around Park City Center this week, you might've seen the giant tent they're setting up. It's hard to miss. Starting today, Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus present "Humans Gone Wild" in the parking lot by the mall. The show is held in what they claim to be not only America's but the world's largest big top arena.
