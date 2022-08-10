ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Cigars International proposes 3-story office site with walk-in humidor near Bethlehem headquarters

Cigars International plans to build a new three-story office building, complete with walk-in humidor, near its Bethlehem headquarters at Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII. Land development plans filed before the city’s Planning Commission by Bethlehem Shared Services, LLC, which provides professional services for Cigars International, call for the building to be erected at 1810 Spillman Drive. Online property records show up to a 66,000-square-foot building and 244 parking spaces can be constructed on the site, which is at the gateway to LVIP VII at Route 412 and Emery Street.
BETHLEHEM, PA
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Swanky, Upper-Level Townhome in One of KoP’s Hottest Communities

1008 Lakeview Upper Court, Unit 50, King of Prussia.Image via Realtor.com. The transformation of the former Valley Forge Golf Course into one of King of Prussia’s most vibrant commercial-residential properties has been a long-term, boldly visionary, highly successful undertaking. It has become a very desirable target for both businesses and homeowners, making the opportunity at 1008 Lakeview Upper Court, Unit 50, one that interested parties will want to jump on.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pharma Giant Increases Already-Sizable Montco Presence, Inks Deal for 78,000 Square Feet in Lower Gwynedd

An aerial view of Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd.Image via Spring House Innovation Park. Merck, the pharmaceutical giant with sizable operations in West Point, is one of four life sciences companies that have signed a deal for space at Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
LOWER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 412 West 10th Avenue | Conshohocken

Colin McHale added a new listing for rent at 412 West 10th Avenue in Conshohocken. Available for Rent Immediately. A completely renovated Conshohocken Twin on one of the most desirable blocks. The home features Central Air, a new completely open first floor living space with a totally renovated kitchen including brand new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The hardwood throughout provides Conshohocken character with 2022 modern finishes including crown modeling! The second floor features 3 bedrooms with remote controlled ceiling fans in each room. A sparking white tiled bathroom and additional closet space in the hallway for additional storage. New Washer & Dryer in the large freshly painted basement. The backyard is perfect for grilling or just relaxing. The oversized garage can fit any SUV from the rear alley. This property is walking distance to Sutcliffe Park and Superfit for exercise. Minutes to all of the restaurants, shopping and nightlife that Conshohocken has to offer. Not to forget the easy Access to 276, 476 and 76.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America

Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALFIE'S KITCHEN: Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township. The breakfast and lunch restaurant off Sullivan Trail has shut down after five years. In a Facebook...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WITF

Grocery store eliminates food dessert in Reading neighborhood

Ideal Food Basket, a fresh produce grocery store, opened last Tuesday, and with the long-anticipated snipping of their red ribbon a neighborhood food desert in Reading was eliminated. The family-owned grocery store provided the first 100 shoppers with a complimentary grab bag stuffed with free groceries and a $10 coupon...
READING, PA
phl17.com

Delaware County steakhouse is place to be on National Filet Day

Constructed in the mid eighteenth century, the Brandywine Inn located in Chadd’s Ford, Delaware County was designed to give guests a welcoming experience with good food and good times. Today, Brandywine Prime has taken over the spot but the homey atmosphere lives on. “It was first constructed to be...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

