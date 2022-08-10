Colin McHale added a new listing for rent at 412 West 10th Avenue in Conshohocken. Available for Rent Immediately. A completely renovated Conshohocken Twin on one of the most desirable blocks. The home features Central Air, a new completely open first floor living space with a totally renovated kitchen including brand new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The hardwood throughout provides Conshohocken character with 2022 modern finishes including crown modeling! The second floor features 3 bedrooms with remote controlled ceiling fans in each room. A sparking white tiled bathroom and additional closet space in the hallway for additional storage. New Washer & Dryer in the large freshly painted basement. The backyard is perfect for grilling or just relaxing. The oversized garage can fit any SUV from the rear alley. This property is walking distance to Sutcliffe Park and Superfit for exercise. Minutes to all of the restaurants, shopping and nightlife that Conshohocken has to offer. Not to forget the easy Access to 276, 476 and 76.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO