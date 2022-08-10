Read full article on original website
Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host
While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
As CPS prepares for upcoming school year, superintendent asks everyone to 'be present'
Cincinnati Public Schools classes start Aug. 18, and the district is short some teachers. Superintendent Iranetta Wright says when she started in May, there were 164 vacancies. As of Thursday, she says the number was down to 39. “Not where we want to be. We know that it’s important for...
Two men indicted in last weekend's mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine as officials step up safety plans
Police say the man circled in yellow is 29-year-old Diablo McCoats. He has been indicted on 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of illegally possessing a weapon. Two men have been indicted in a mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine last weekend that left nine people injured, including one of the alleged shooters.
