MLS

The US Sun

‘Respect yourself old man, you’re 75’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister appears to slam Perez over Real Madrid comments

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister appears to have slammed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after he snubbed a potential reunion with the Manchester United star due to his age. Ronaldo, 37, has informed United chiefs of his desire to leave this summer as he wants to play Champions League football this season but there are not a lot of suitors available.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
Daily Mail

Serena Williams is given a blockbuster draw against US Open champion and British teen sensation Emma Raducanu in first round of Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati... as 23-time Grand Slam champion edges ever closer to retirement

Serena Williams will not have an easy time in the last non-major tennis event of her competitive career, after drawing defending US Open-champion Emma Raducanu in the Cincinnati Masters first round, beginning this weekend. This comes just days after 23-time major winner Williams said she would retire following this year's...
CINCINNATI, OH
#Barcelona#Inter Miami#Mls Star#Real Madrid#Mexican#Paris Saint Germain#Argentine
Real Madrid F.C.
FC Barcelona
FOX Sports

Benzema, Courtois, De Bruyne on shortlist for UEFA award

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Two Real Madrid teammates made the three-man shortlist announced Friday for the UEFA player of the year award for last season, while no Liverpool player was included. Champions League winner Madrid was represented by Karim Benzema, who scored a competition-best 15 goals, and goalkeeper Thibaut...
UEFA
FOX Sports

New-look Barcelona held 0-0 by Rayo in Lewandowski's debut

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski endured a frustrating debut for Barcelona on Saturday when Rayo Vallecano held on for a 0-0 draw at Camp Nou in their Spanish league opener. Lewandowski and his new teammates were kept well in check by Rayo, which also proved dangerous on the...
SkySports

Emma Raducanu takes on Serena Williams for first time at Cincinnati tournament; Rafael Nadal returns from injury

Emma Raducanu will face Serena Williams for the first time in her career after the pair were drawn to face each other in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Williams, who will turn 41 next month, indicated this week that she was planning retirement soon, stating she was 'evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me'.
CINCINNATI, OH
BBC

Ten Hag on Rashford, Ronaldo and recruitment

Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United visit Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. He does not want to lose Marcus Rashford and says he is "definitely in our plans" amid a meeting between the striker's representatives and Paris St Germain. Ten Hag refused...
FOX Sports

Osasuna beats Sevilla 2-1 in Spanish league opener

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish season kicked off Friday with Osasuna beating Sevilla 2-1 at home in an opener that was decided by a borderline penalty similar to the type that Spain's referees had pledged to eliminate. Aimar Oroz converted a spot kick for the 74th-minute winner after...
FOX Sports

Lille's US winger Tim Weah sidelined with foot injury

LILLE, France (AP) — Lille winger Tim Weah is expected to be sidelined for at least a week after the United States international picked up a foot injury. Weah missed Lille's 1-1 draw with Nantes in the French league on Friday and looks likely to be out for next Sunday's home match against defending champion Paris Saint-Germain as well.
SOCCER

