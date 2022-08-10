Read full article on original website
Related
Chelsea vs Tottenham | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League
Here are the official team lineups for Chelsea's opening Premier League home game against Tottenham.
Manchester City’s stadium sun cream ban called ‘worrying’ by cancer charity
Manchester City have been criticised by a skin cancer charity after fans were told they could not take sun cream to the Etihad Stadium. City’s supporter services team responded to a fan’s enquiry on Twitter before Saturday’s 4-0 Premier League victory against Bournemouth, where temperatures reached 31C, by saying: “Sun cream will not be permitted on entry into the stadium.
Comments / 0