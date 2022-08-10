ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE is reportedly heading in an entirely new direction after disgraced ex-CEO Vince McMahon's retirement

By Alan Dawson
 3 days ago
Vince McMahon, former WWE boss.

  • The WWE will head in a new direction under Triple-H's guidance as creative head, PWInsider reported.
  • The company has undergone a seismic shift as Vince McMahon retired after 40 years as boss.
  • WWE could veer away from being a sports entertainment brand, an iconic promoter said.

WWE will reportedly head in an entirely new direction after the company's iconic CEO Vince McMahon retired two months ago.

McMahon stepped down as CEO and chairman in June having led the WWE for 40 years.

His position seemingly became untenable after the Wall Street Journal reported that WWE was investigating him for paying women affiliated with the WWE millions of dollars to keep their sexual misconduct allegations quiet.

In an SEC filing on Tuesday , the WWE said McMahon made "unrecorded expenses" totaling $19.6 million.

Though McMahon remains a stockholder with a controlling interest in WWE, his daughter Stephanie McMahon replaced him as co-CEO, alongside Nick Khan.

Paul "Triple-H" Levesque replaced McMahon as WWE's head of creative direction.

Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple-H were Octagonside for Adesanya's performance.

With McMahon at the helm, the WWE's focus was "sports entertainment," however, PWInsider reported that Triple-H acknowledged on a phone call that nobody can fulfill McMahon's role but they could do their own thing, instead.

Their own thing, in this new era, could focus on actual wrestling, according to a pro wrestling figurehead called Jerry Jarrett, the promoter of Continental Wrestling.

PWInsider reported that Jarrett spoke to Triple-H recently, and the WWE exec gave him an outline of the company's plans.

'We're going to try a new way'

Triple-H told Jarrett they "admire" and "respect" McMahon, PWInsider reported. "He reached success that we would never know without him, but we don't know how to do it his way, and we're not going to try," Jarrett said, speaking as Triple-H.

Triple H.

"We're going to try a new way," said the 53-year-old, who is married to McMahon's daughter Stephanie, according to PWInsider.

Jarrett speculated to the pro-wrestling website that this new way would depart from being a "sports entertainment" brand and refocus on "wrestling."

The WWE's television programming includes Raw, Smackdown, and NXT.

The next flagship event WWE Clash at the Castle takes place September 3. The show airs on PPV worldwide and live streams on Peacock in the US.

