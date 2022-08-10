ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Star Frank Gore Charged With Assault

Former NFL star Frank Gore has been charged with assault following an altercation with a woman at a New Jersey hotel. According to TMZ, the incident occurred on July 31 at the Tropicana Atlantic City, when a 28-year-old woman informed hotel security that Gore physically assaulted her. When police arrived on the scene, they reported no visible signs of physical injuries on the woman, and Gore was not taken into custody. However, upon further investigation by the authorities, Gore has since been charged with simple assault in connection to the incident. In a new report obtained by TMZ Sports, Gore,...
Kansas City Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Kicks Extra Point During Preseason Game

The film did not lie at Kansas City Chiefs‘ practice last week. Justin Reid can kick a football pretty well. And it didn’t lie when it mattered — sort of — during the Chiefs’ first preseason game against the Chicago Bears Saturday. The Chiefs safety’s number was called to kick the PAT after Kansas City’s score just before halftime. Reid looked every bit the part of an NFL kicker, nailing the 33-yarder down the middle and through the uprights.
