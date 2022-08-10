Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Old Becomes New Again: The Hermosa Beach Historical Society Aims to Recruit Fresh FacesLindsey Rowe ParkerHermosa Beach, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Related
Tom Brady Excused from Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ First Two Preseason Games
In a press conference on Thursday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed that… The post Tom Brady Excused from Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ First Two Preseason Games appeared first on Outsider.
Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Unconcerned With Deshaun Watson’s Shaky Debut
It was always going to take time for quarterback Deshaun Watson to gel with the… The post Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Unconcerned With Deshaun Watson’s Shaky Debut appeared first on Outsider.
Former NFL Star Frank Gore Charged With Assault
Former NFL star Frank Gore has been charged with assault following an altercation with a woman at a New Jersey hotel. According to TMZ, the incident occurred on July 31 at the Tropicana Atlantic City, when a 28-year-old woman informed hotel security that Gore physically assaulted her. When police arrived on the scene, they reported no visible signs of physical injuries on the woman, and Gore was not taken into custody. However, upon further investigation by the authorities, Gore has since been charged with simple assault in connection to the incident. In a new report obtained by TMZ Sports, Gore,...
Lions vs. Falcons: Snap count notes and observations
Tabulating snap counts in preseason games is a full-time job for the spotters, with so many players getting action on both plays from scrimmage as well as special teams. The Detroit Lions used 76 different players in Friday night’s preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. There were a select...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Kicks Extra Point During Preseason Game
The film did not lie at Kansas City Chiefs‘ practice last week. Justin Reid can kick a football pretty well. And it didn’t lie when it mattered — sort of — during the Chiefs’ first preseason game against the Chicago Bears Saturday. The Chiefs safety’s number was called to kick the PAT after Kansas City’s score just before halftime. Reid looked every bit the part of an NFL kicker, nailing the 33-yarder down the middle and through the uprights.
Rookie Wideout Jameson Williams Asked Former Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford for Jersey No. 9
Wide receiver Jameson Williams was last seen in action for Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Williams suffered a torn ACL in the Crimson Tide’s loss to Georgia on January 10, 2022, but his talents were too great for the Detroit Lions to pass up with the 12th pick in April’s draft.
LOOK: Soldier Field’s Turf is Absolutely Decimated After Elton John Concert
As Sir Elton John’s Farewell, Yellow Brick Road tour rocked Soldier Field on Aug. 5, the turf quietly wept. The natural grass burned from the usage of the plastic-tiled event flooring. However, hosting an NFL game – albeit a preseason matchup – did not kick a quick fix into action from the City of Chicago’s Park District.
Outsider.com
539K+
Followers
57K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0