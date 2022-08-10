ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beresford, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

80th anniversary of U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 80th anniversary of the U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning takes place Saturday in Sioux Falls. Retired Navy Captain, Diane Diekman, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the anniversary. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Former sailor remembers USS South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Saturday marks an important milestone in South Dakota history. People will gather at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls to honor the 80th anniversary of the USS South Dakota, one of the most decorated battleships of World War II. One of the crew members arrived in Sioux Falls Friday, whose dedication to his ship, and his country, remains strong as ever.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Drivers license renewal just got easier in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety hopes to tackle the typical issues you see at the DMV with a new ‘Drivers License Express Station.’. Craig Price the Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Public Safety says this idea came to be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘Battleship X’ at 80

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — On Saturday, people will gather at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls in honor of a naval milestone. The event will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of the USS South Dakota, one of the most decorated battleships of World War II. In...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
City
Beresford, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Clark, SD
amazingmadison.com

Democratic candidate for Governor makes stop in Madison

Photo from SD Democratic Party Facebook page Pictured: Lt. Gov. candidate Jennifer Keintz and Gov. candidate Jamie Smith. The democratic candidate for Governor of South Dakota wants to focus on real South Dakota problems. Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, who currently serves as the state House Minority Leader, made a campaign stop in Madison on Tuesday. Smith said that in talking to people across the state, he’s found that many are tired of partisan politics and want a leader who will focus on the problems facing state residents.
MADISON, SD
kelo.com

Road construction moves to second stage at the South Dakota/Minnesota border

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — If you drive I-90 from the South Dakota border to east of Beaver Creek, expect some changes starting Monday as the crew moves to the second stage of construction. Through Wednesday, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in the eastbound and westbound lanes from the South Dakota border to west of Luverne. This stage of construction will require entrance and exit ramp closures on westbound I-90 at Highway 23 and the entrance ramp closure at County Road 4. The eastbound Beaver Creek Rest Area is expected to reopen on August 15.
LUVERNE, MN
KELOLAND TV

Driver license express station now open

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a first for South Dakota. The state’s Driver License Express Station is now open on the south side of Sioux Falls. While the ribbon was cut on the express station Friday, South Dakota’s Driver Licensing program opened the new location Wednesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dsu.edu

Vennard leads marketing at Silencer Central

Silencer Central is a rapidly growing business in Sioux Falls, and DSU alumna Terra Vennard is leading its marketing department. Vennard graduated from Dakota State in 2009, earning a degree in Digital Art and Design. “I loved the idea of being at the cutting edge of technology in the great state of South Dakota,” she said.
MADISON, SD
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Tina Smith
Person
Al Franken
Person
John Thune
Person
Chuck Grassley
Hot 104.7

VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton

Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
YANKTON, SD
wnax.com

SD Board of Regents Holds Summer Retreat

The South Dakota Board of Regents used their summer retreat at the Lewis & Clark Lake Resort near Yankton to talk through a number of issues. Board President Pam Roberts says they had finished their budget work for the year….. Roberts says they have assembled a good team in...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota State Fair presents First Dakota Football at the fair

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair and First Dakota National Bank are pleased to announce Football at the Fair, a new addition to the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. This year’s First Dakota Football at the Fair features South Dakota State University Jackrabbit’s 2022 football...
HURON, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 13

Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It’s Saturday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. South Dakotans can now get fast-tracked toward getting their driver license renewed. Following the footsteps of legendary outlaw Jesse James from inside...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls city vehicles switch to biodiesel blends

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since April, city of Sioux Falls vehicles have switched to using a biodiesel blend of fuel. The city fleet is using B20, an 80/20 blend of diesel and biodiesel, which uses feedstocks including vegetable oils like soybean oil, used cooking oils and animal fats. Since starting using B20, the city says there’s been no impact to day-to-day operations and no vehicles or existing fuel stations needed modifications for B20.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Clay County will vote on $42.8M jail, LEC bond

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clay County voters rejected a proposed new courthouse, jail and law enforcement center by a roughly 2 to 1 margin in 2021. A proposal to build a new jail and LEC will be back on the ballot this November. Clay County commissioners have proposed...
CLAY COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Not everyone has been lucky when it comes to rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain chances lately can be broken down to one phrase as of late: It’s a case of the haves and the have-nots. Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities got in on some very beneficial rainfall on Sunday, but the set-up has been an all-too-typical one: Some get a lot of rain, while others get little to nothing. Widespread rain has been tough to come by, and it shows when you look at the thirty-day trend.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crash takes out stoplight at 14th and Phillips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The stoplight at the corner of 14th Street and Phillips Avenue is back up and running after a crash knocked it over earlier Friday afternoon. A stoplight is down at a busy downtown intersection. A crash around noon took out a stoplight on the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

