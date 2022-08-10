ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starke, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Saxum preparing for $60.8 million freezer warehouse

The city is reviewing a construction permit application for Saxum Real Estate to build a 334,022-square-foot refrigerated warehouse at a cost of $60.77 million in Imeson International Industrial Park in North Jacksonville. Primus Builders Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia, is the contractor for the food distribution facility on 32.37 acres at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Yulee residents say their new custom homes riddled with problems

YULEE, Fla. — Flooding, broken doors, and unfinished construction are just a few of the issues homeowners in the Tributary Community in Yulee are living with. Residents say they were excited to move into their new custom-built home but instead say when they moved in, their homes were riddled with broken appliances, plumbing problems, flooding, broken doors and holes in the wall.
YULEE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Florida Casket Co. renovation design approved

The Downtown Development Review Board unanimously awarded final design approval Aug. 11 for the Jacksonville Historical Society’s proposed renovation of the Florida Casket Co. building. The building, at 318 Palmetto St. next to the historical society’s offices in the former St. Luke’s Hospital, was built in 1882. It is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Summer Lovin’ adoption event to be held Saturday

Alachua County Animal Resources and Care (AR&C) will be hosting its annual “Summer Lovin’ Adopt-A-Thon” event on Saturday. The event, sponsored by the Student Chapter of the Association of Shelter Veterinarians, will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Alachua County Animal Resources and Care headquarters (3400 N.E. 53rd Avenue) in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

904 Seafood Guide: 7 Local Seafood Favorites

It's summer which means it's "o-fish-ally" seafood season! We've curated a list of 7 staple seafood spots in Jacksonville to check out before the summer comes to an end. Obviously we're blessed to be able to enjoy quality seafood year-round in Florida, however we can all agree that seafood in the summer simply hits different.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Infotech receives top 15 ranking

Florida Trend recently named Infotech, a Gainesville-based business, the No. 13 Large Company in the Best Companies To Work For program. Infotech, a leader in infrastructure construction software solutions and expert statistical and econometric consulting services, rose eight spots from the 2021 rankings and earned a spot on the Best Companies list for the fifth consecutive year, according to a press release.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Terrell Bradley, friend paint 34th Street wall—again

It takes Terrell Bradley’s supporters between four and five hours each time they paint the mural. Yet they don’t plan to let up. Bradley and Danielle Chanzes set to work a third time at the SW 34th Street wall at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Overnight, someone partially obscured their past handiwork by scrawling hate messages and symbols in spray paint atop it.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

More owners surrendering pets at shelter, blaming economy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Shelters across the country are blaming inflation and rising rent for an increase in owners surrendering their pets. It’s a sad reality that means shelters are overfilling and in need of help. Jacksonville’s city shelter leaders said Friday that they’re temporarily requiring appointments for someone...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Melrose animal sanctuary cleared to have license restored

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida exotic animal sanctuary its license was restored after correcting issues found during an inspection in May. Single Vision in Melrose was under a relicensing phase after a USDA inspection found multiple violations including an obese jaguar and a list of new species that had not been updated for more than two years.
MELROSE, FL
News4Jax.com

Local pottery studio hosts classes from beginners to experts

Jacksonville Pottery Studio, located in Murray Hill, hosts classes from beginners to experts. For beginners, their team of pottery experts shows you how to hand build your own work of art using clay. They will teach you how to mold and shape the clay while using a pottery wheel. If you are already an expert, they offer memberships to come work in the studio as you please.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Fishing report: Bonus chances bolster dog days

The coming of “Dog Days” never seems to be a dependable friend of anglers. We’re hearing some very good tales of fish catching, but there are at least as many stories from the other end of the success scale. A sport that can always be ‘hit or...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

HELLO, OCALA! Meet Your Neighbor – Laura Miner

Laura Miner did not set out to move to Ocala on purpose. Her family’s story has several unusual occurrences that brought them to this locale. Born in Miami Beach to immigrant parents–her dad from Cuba, and her mother from Colombia–Laura spent most of her life in South Florida. The family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, then to Pembroke Pines, close to the Everglades, where they lived for 19 years. Laura married and had a son, Peter, who is now 34, and lives in Jacksonville area. She and her husband later divorced.
OCALA, FL

