Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Saxum preparing for $60.8 million freezer warehouse
The city is reviewing a construction permit application for Saxum Real Estate to build a 334,022-square-foot refrigerated warehouse at a cost of $60.77 million in Imeson International Industrial Park in North Jacksonville. Primus Builders Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia, is the contractor for the food distribution facility on 32.37 acres at...
Yulee residents say their new custom homes riddled with problems
YULEE, Fla. — Flooding, broken doors, and unfinished construction are just a few of the issues homeowners in the Tributary Community in Yulee are living with. Residents say they were excited to move into their new custom-built home but instead say when they moved in, their homes were riddled with broken appliances, plumbing problems, flooding, broken doors and holes in the wall.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Florida Casket Co. renovation design approved
The Downtown Development Review Board unanimously awarded final design approval Aug. 11 for the Jacksonville Historical Society’s proposed renovation of the Florida Casket Co. building. The building, at 318 Palmetto St. next to the historical society’s offices in the former St. Luke’s Hospital, was built in 1882. It is...
floridasportsman.com
most expensive storage locker I ever saw sold, in the city of Alachua
I am just here for my amusement. It could be a pretty impressive haul. Very clean and neat. Shows the owner cared about his stuff, knew the value, packed carefully and planned to retrieve it at some point. "That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow....
mainstreetdailynews.com
Summer Lovin’ adoption event to be held Saturday
Alachua County Animal Resources and Care (AR&C) will be hosting its annual “Summer Lovin’ Adopt-A-Thon” event on Saturday. The event, sponsored by the Student Chapter of the Association of Shelter Veterinarians, will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Alachua County Animal Resources and Care headquarters (3400 N.E. 53rd Avenue) in Gainesville.
904happyhour.com
904 Seafood Guide: 7 Local Seafood Favorites
It's summer which means it's "o-fish-ally" seafood season! We've curated a list of 7 staple seafood spots in Jacksonville to check out before the summer comes to an end. Obviously we're blessed to be able to enjoy quality seafood year-round in Florida, however we can all agree that seafood in the summer simply hits different.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Infotech receives top 15 ranking
Florida Trend recently named Infotech, a Gainesville-based business, the No. 13 Large Company in the Best Companies To Work For program. Infotech, a leader in infrastructure construction software solutions and expert statistical and econometric consulting services, rose eight spots from the 2021 rankings and earned a spot on the Best Companies list for the fifth consecutive year, according to a press release.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Terrell Bradley, friend paint 34th Street wall—again
It takes Terrell Bradley’s supporters between four and five hours each time they paint the mural. Yet they don’t plan to let up. Bradley and Danielle Chanzes set to work a third time at the SW 34th Street wall at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Overnight, someone partially obscured their past handiwork by scrawling hate messages and symbols in spray paint atop it.
News4Jax.com
More owners surrendering pets at shelter, blaming economy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Shelters across the country are blaming inflation and rising rent for an increase in owners surrendering their pets. It’s a sad reality that means shelters are overfilling and in need of help. Jacksonville’s city shelter leaders said Friday that they’re temporarily requiring appointments for someone...
‘The festival is in full swing this year’; Caribbean Carnival returns to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re Caribbean-American, you know that carnival is a big part of the culture. It’s the return of the Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival, after being canceled for the past two and half years because of COVID-19. Jacksonville Carnival Committee President Theo Jack says the festival...
WCJB
Melrose animal sanctuary cleared to have license restored
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida exotic animal sanctuary its license was restored after correcting issues found during an inspection in May. Single Vision in Melrose was under a relicensing phase after a USDA inspection found multiple violations including an obese jaguar and a list of new species that had not been updated for more than two years.
Free hurricane kits donated by Habitat for Humanity, State Farm
Clay County Habitat for Humanity is partnering with State Farm to give away free hurricane kits to those in need. Those unable to drive to the event are able to reserve a kit online.
Video: Standing water in the new San Marco Publix parking garage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After today's downpour the parking garage at the newly opened Publix in San Marco had some standing water issues. Thanks to Aliera Pererson for the video. By 2:50 p.m. most of the water had drained. Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber, a San Marco, resident herself told First Coast...
News4Jax.com
Local pottery studio hosts classes from beginners to experts
Jacksonville Pottery Studio, located in Murray Hill, hosts classes from beginners to experts. For beginners, their team of pottery experts shows you how to hand build your own work of art using clay. They will teach you how to mold and shape the clay while using a pottery wheel. If you are already an expert, they offer memberships to come work in the studio as you please.
WCJB
Layoffs hit Gainesville Sun after poor second quarter results at parent company
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Journalism in North Central Florida is taking a big hit. Workers at the Gainesville Sun tell us that Friday three more employees have been laid off. It’s part of a massive layoff by owner Gannett, but it is not clear yet how many workers were let go across its system of newspapers Friday.
Water quality warning: Alligator Creek in Nassau County
Fernandina Beach, Fla. — The St. Marys Riverkeeper is asking you to avoid swimming or fishing on Alligator Creek for a while. According to the Riverkeeper, unsafe levels of E. coli were found during routine tests on Aug. 3 and Aug. 9 in the creek near Escambia Street. E....
News4Jax.com
Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Bonus chances bolster dog days
The coming of “Dog Days” never seems to be a dependable friend of anglers. We’re hearing some very good tales of fish catching, but there are at least as many stories from the other end of the success scale. A sport that can always be ‘hit or...
HELLO, OCALA! Meet Your Neighbor – Laura Miner
Laura Miner did not set out to move to Ocala on purpose. Her family’s story has several unusual occurrences that brought them to this locale. Born in Miami Beach to immigrant parents–her dad from Cuba, and her mother from Colombia–Laura spent most of her life in South Florida. The family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, then to Pembroke Pines, close to the Everglades, where they lived for 19 years. Laura married and had a son, Peter, who is now 34, and lives in Jacksonville area. She and her husband later divorced.
St. Augustine arborist warns against trimming healthy trees before big storms
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — When a big storm approaches, people will often trim tree branches, thinking it’s better than having them fall and hit their home. Instead of trimming their trees, Certified Master Arborist Danny Lippi said, "People should have their trees assessed to see if they are structurally sound."
