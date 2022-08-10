Learn more about Laurin Wheaton, the newly appointed City of Cookeville Mayor. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers talks with new elected City Of Cookeville Mayor Laurin Wheaton. They discuss how the City of Cookeville elects the next mayor compared to other cities, possible reasons for the low voter turnout during the most recent election cycle, as well as some of the first things that her and the City Council will work on together.

1 DAY AGO