San Joaquin County, CA

Child advocate, former public defender Danielle Dunham-Ramirez appointed SJ County judge

By Aaron Leathley, The Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago

A Child Protective Services attorney and former deputy public defender was appointed Monday to serve as a San Joaquin County judge, according to a statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.

Danielle Dunham-Ramirez, 54, of Elk Grove was chosen to replace retired Judge Roger Ross, the statement said.

Dunham-Ramirez has served as Supervising Child Protective Services Counsel at the Office of the County Counsel since 2016, according to the governor's office. In that role, she represented the interests of foster children in court proceedings, County Counsel J. Mark Myles said.

"It is an incredibly tough area of law, just emotionally," he said. "We are sure that she will be a great asset to the county."

Dunham-Ramirez is the latest of several appointments to the San Joaquin County Superior Court bench in recent years.

Judge Blanca A. Banuelos was sworn-in in September . Judge Patrick J. Smalling was appointed in April 2021 after the death of his predecessor, and Judge Erin Guy Castillo was appointed in March 2021 after her predecessor retired.

Dunham-Ramirez also served as Deputy County Counsel from 2000 to 2016, and as a deputy public defender between 1998 and 2000, the statement said.

Dunham-Ramirez received her Juris Doctor degree from Lincoln Law School in Sacramento, the statement said.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.

