Montgomery County, TX

Click2Houston.com

‘Mega Molcajete’: Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Houston Arts Alliance unveil new art sculpture celebrating Latino art, culture

HOUSTON – Residents visiting the Leonel Castillo Community Center in Houston’s Northside area will find a new sculpture with a taste of flavor. Officials with Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia and Houston Arts Alliance unveiled the sculpture Thursday morning of a large-scale molcajete, which is a stone bowl typically used by most Latino countries to grind dishes such as salsas and guacamole.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Black real estate agency host back-to-school drive

The Noel Collier Group, a leading Black woman-owned Houston real estate agency, has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream for an Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Noon-3pm, at Howdy’s, (20920 Katy Fwy Ste S) in Katy, Texas!. Noel Collier Group is...
KATY, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Tacos In Pearland

Tacos are great every day, so why wait for Taco Tuesday? Pearland has plenty of restaurants dishing up tender tortillas stuffed with flavorful fillings. There are breakfast varieties brimming with eggs, meats, beans and cheese alongside midday and evening versions showcasing seafood, veggies, specialty cuts of meat and more. When available, upscale your taco experience by pairing with indulgent cocktails such as margaritas or following up with sweet treats, like a decadent slice of tres leche. Read on below for great taco stops, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau website for more dining ideas.
PEARLAND, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Howard Hughes Earns Prestigious BOMA 360 Program Designation for 14 Properties in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation has recently been awarded the prestigious Building Owners and Management Association (BOMA) 360 Performance Program designation for 14 commercial buildings in The Woodlands. This achievement speaks directly to a commitment from Howard Hughes to its tenant partnerships, sustainability, environmental, and quality of life in The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

MoCo Food Hall now open in Conroe

MoCo Food Hall is located at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) MoCo Food Hall had its grand opening Aug. 6 at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. According to a news release from the business, the food hall offers restaurant concepts offering items, such as Cajun food, pizza by the slice, burgers and salads. Coffee and juice bars open at 7 a.m., and all restaurants close at 11 p.m. www.mocofoodhall.com.
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Elegant $9.5M River Oaks estate a floral-infused gem you have to see

HOUSTON – A 9,633-square-foot home in River Oaks is on the market for $9,500,000 -- that’s $983.13 per square foot. So -- what’s inside? Let’s take a look, shall we?. Designed by esteemed Houston architect Birdsall P. Briscoe and built in 1938, the stately home at 3820 Willowick Road sits on a manicured one-acre lot in River Oaks’ Tall Timbers subdivision. The estate was extensively updated in 2005.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Dripbar opens a location in Katy

The Dripbar has locations across the U.S. (Courtesy The Dripbar) The Dripbar opened a location in Katy at 9920 Gaston Road, Ste. 170, on July 30. The center offers intravenous vitamin therapies intended to provide positive nourishment for conditions including the common cold, headaches, cancer and chronic illnesses. 281-720-8218. www.thedripbar.com.
KATY, TX
#Coffee Shop#Coffee Grounds#Business Industry#Linus Business#Artisan Culture Coffee#The House Special
mocomotive.com

Notice of Public Sale #4

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Eater

Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations

Texas-based hot chicken chain the Cookshack is opening two more Houston area locations. The restaurant, which opened in Fort Worth in 2019, will open its sixth location in Spring at 21640 Kuykendahl Road and its seventh location in Katy at 223 Mason Road, serving up chicken sandwiches and tenders with spice levels ranging from “not so hot” to “AMF,” which stands for “adios my friend.”
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston's Ismaili community to build inclusive center in downtown

HOUSTON - A community building is currently under construction in downtown Houston, and while it's being built by the city's Ismaili Muslim residents, it will be a place where everyone is welcome. According to a press release, the center is being constructed along Allen Parkway across from Buffalo Bayou Park...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Lost Cajun permanently closes Cypress location

The Lost Cajun served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. (Courtesy The Lost Cajun) Aaron and Renee Duhon announced via Facebook on Aug. 9 the permanent closure of The Lost Cajun in Cypress. Located at 24110 Hwy. 290, Cypress, the eatery opened in fall 2018 and served traditional authentic Cajun cuisine.
CYPRESS, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s New Late Night Restaurant Makes Ambitious Food an All-Day Thing — Your First Look at Rosland’s

The exterior the new Houston restaurant and bar Rosland's near Washington Avenue is colorful and fun. (Photo by Raydon Creative) Rosland’s Grill & Bar is now open, just a stone’s throw from Houston’s bustling Washington Avenue corridor at 903 Durham Drive. It is named for a fictional character dubbed Rosland, whom restaurant owners Kim and Don Cristopher of DKC Companies conjured. This mysterious Rosland was born and raised in Houston just like the many generations of women in her family before her. With a love of the arts and a whole heart for rescuing animals in need, she is a kind yet strong soul with a passion for giving back.
HOUSTON, TX

