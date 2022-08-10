Read full article on original website
Opinion | Linda Harmon: Please vote down ballot
Summit County residents could have a substantial effect on the current threats to our national democracy from Trump-supporting conservatives. Since they haven’t been able change things on a federal level, those who fund and organize the extreme conservative movement are systemically targeting state legislatures. Their goal is to manage gun legislation, health care costs, abortion laws and national election results. If they gain leadership of state legislatures, they can undo what voters choose.
With AirBnBs on the rise, local reflects on over 25 years she hosted a traditional bed and breakfast in Summit County
Hanging on the wall of Kristi Blinco’s entryway that hundreds of people have passed through is a cross-stitch framed in gold. Below a little cottage with green stitched trees reads, “Let me live in the house by the side of the road and be a friend to man.”
Summit County servers stung by lack of visitors with lowest occupancy rates since 2015
Tips have been low for Summit County businesses this summer. Tim Applegate, the owner of multiple restaurants in Summit County including Sauce on the Blue in Silverthorne, said people aren’t spending as much money at all of his restaurant locations this summer. “Tickets themselves are lower,” he said.
Nonprofit applauds end of diaper, feminine hygiene product taxes amid rising inflation, cost of living in Summit County
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, a law went into effect in Colorado that ended the state sales and use tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers. A former Summit County local of 15 years, Sarya Alfaro, who recently had to move out of the county for financial reasons, said that the law would have helped her family make ends meet had it gone into effect sooner.
A 50-year journey comes full circle on the summit of Buffalo Mountain
A hike up Buffalo Mountain 50 years ago changed Jeff Simley’s life. The Summit County resident remembers riding in his grandfather’s Jeep to Buffalo Cabin in August 1972 as he embarked on a solo mission to forge a path up to the summit, which towered over their house on Lake Dillon.
Breckenridge International Festival of Arts comes back to town following pandemic hiatus
The wait is over. The Breckenridge International Festival of Arts is returning for the first time since 2019. The 10-day festival by Breckenridge Creative Arts happens from Friday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 21, and includes multiple mediums such as music, dance and sculpture that touch on overarching themes of the environment and mountain life.
Obituary: Jory James Adams
Passed away unexpectedly at the age of 36. He has paved the way and leaves behind his beloved family. Father James Adams, his mother Paulette Mott, his brother William Adams, Grandparents Joe and Betty Mott, numerous aunts, and Uncles and twice as many cousins. Jory graduated in 2004 from Summit High School. Jory worked in Summit County with the family business and a variety of jobs. In 2011, he decided to serve in the military in service of his country. His.
Police arrest man who bragged about criminal activity during Summit County Uber ride
Michael McManus has seen a lot in his 6.5 years driving for Uber in Summit County. Daily drives to Denver and more than 15,000 trips have given him many stories, but a trip to the Denver area on July 5 proved to be his most memorable yet. It was on that drive when a passenger told McManus he stole money from multiple banks, according to video footage captured by McManus that day.
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 14
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. April, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female. Aspen, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair,...
Vail police arrest suspect in string of recent bike thefts
VAIL — The Vail Police Department reports that a suspect in a number of recent bike theft cases on Aug. 10 was spotted walking toward Vail Village by a Vail detective. Officers followed the subject, and observed him unsuccessfully attempting to remove a locked bike from a bike rack. The subject was taken into custody by officers when he attempted to leave. The suspect is identified as Jesus Eduardo Olan Garcia, 25, a resident of Avon. Garcia was charged with three counts of theft, attempted theft and resisting arrest. The bicycles taken in these cases have yet to be recovered.
Escape the wet weather with a trip to Mexico, pastoral landscapes this weekend
Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. Rain, rain, go away and come again some other day. Yes, the weather is keeping the wildfires away for the moment, which is obviously good, but I’m sure some of you out there would rather be spending an afternoon outdoors free of thunderstorms.
Summit Tigers football team brings ‘brotherhood’ of seniors to the gridiron
It has been close to 300 days since the Summit High School football team has played under the lights at Tiger Field in Breckenridge, but the team won’t have to wait much longer until the return of “Friday night lights” in Summit County. After finishing last season...
GDR Services wins summer adult soccer league championship
High Country Soccer Association’s coed adult soccer summer league came to a close with a champion being crowned this week. The co-ed adult summer league started in early June, and only one team was undefeated throughout the entirety of the season. GDR Services won all eight of its regular...
