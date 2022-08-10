ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Linda Harmon: Please vote down ballot

Summit County residents could have a substantial effect on the current threats to our national democracy from Trump-supporting conservatives. Since they haven’t been able change things on a federal level, those who fund and organize the extreme conservative movement are systemically targeting state legislatures. Their goal is to manage gun legislation, health care costs, abortion laws and national election results. If they gain leadership of state legislatures, they can undo what voters choose.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Nonprofit applauds end of diaper, feminine hygiene product taxes amid rising inflation, cost of living in Summit County

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, a law went into effect in Colorado that ended the state sales and use tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers. A former Summit County local of 15 years, Sarya Alfaro, who recently had to move out of the county for financial reasons, said that the law would have helped her family make ends meet had it gone into effect sooner.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dillon, CO
Government
City
Dillon, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Elections
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Jory James Adams

Passed away unexpectedly at the age of 36. He has paved the way and leaves behind his beloved family. Father James Adams, his mother Paulette Mott, his brother William Adams, Grandparents Joe and Betty Mott, numerous aunts, and Uncles and twice as many cousins. Jory graduated in 2004 from Summit High School. Jory worked in Summit County with the family business and a variety of jobs. In 2011, he decided to serve in the military in service of his country. His.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Police arrest man who bragged about criminal activity during Summit County Uber ride

Michael McManus has seen a lot in his 6.5 years driving for Uber in Summit County. Daily drives to Denver and more than 15,000 trips have given him many stories, but a trip to the Denver area on July 5 proved to be his most memorable yet. It was on that drive when a passenger told McManus he stole money from multiple banks, according to video footage captured by McManus that day.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Krystal#Politics Local#Election Local#The Dillon Town Council
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 14

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. April, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female. Aspen, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail police arrest suspect in string of recent bike thefts

VAIL — The Vail Police Department reports that a suspect in a number of recent bike theft cases on Aug. 10 was spotted walking toward Vail Village by a Vail detective. Officers followed the subject, and observed him unsuccessfully attempting to remove a locked bike from a bike rack. The subject was taken into custody by officers when he attempted to leave. The suspect is identified as Jesus Eduardo Olan Garcia, 25, a resident of Avon. Garcia was charged with three counts of theft, attempted theft and resisting arrest. The bicycles taken in these cases have yet to be recovered.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Escape the wet weather with a trip to Mexico, pastoral landscapes this weekend

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. Rain, rain, go away and come again some other day. Yes, the weather is keeping the wildfires away for the moment, which is obviously good, but I’m sure some of you out there would rather be spending an afternoon outdoors free of thunderstorms.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Summit Daily News

GDR Services wins summer adult soccer league championship

High Country Soccer Association’s coed adult soccer summer league came to a close with a champion being crowned this week. The co-ed adult summer league started in early June, and only one team was undefeated throughout the entirety of the season. GDR Services won all eight of its regular...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy