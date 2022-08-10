Read full article on original website
newstalk941.com
This Week Livingston Aldermen Discuss Police Chief Position, Crossville City Manager Search Begins
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Putnam County Commission will continue discussion over the Park View School. The School Board and County Commission recently met in joint session exploring options to build the 5th-8th grade wing of the school. Originally a K-8 school, but limited funding caused the school board to move forward with just the K-4 section.
newstalk941.com
Recovery To Work Program Seeking To End Addiction Stigma In Workforce
Business owners and employers from around the Upper Cumberland heard about the importance of grace at the Recovery to Work Regional Employment Seminar. Mikel Miller is the Regional Employment Manager for the Recovery to Work program. He said the goal is to help employers understand recovering addicts have a story, and that their past doesn’t always reflect their ability to be hired.
newstalk941.com
Sparta Scheduling Work Session To Address Employee Pay
An in-house pay study of Sparta employees has shown a need to increase wages. Just how much the raises would amount to unknown at this time. City Administrator Brad Hennessee told Aldermen Thursday night he recommended scheduling a work session to layout option. “A meaningful and effective adjustment is going...
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Newly Elected City Of Cookeville Mayor
Learn more about Laurin Wheaton, the newly appointed City of Cookeville Mayor. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers talks with new elected City Of Cookeville Mayor Laurin Wheaton. They discuss how the City of Cookeville elects the next mayor compared to other cities, possible reasons for the low voter turnout during the most recent election cycle, as well as some of the first things that her and the City Council will work on together.
newstalk941.com
Putnam Co Fair Entering Its Closing Weekend
A big turnout expected at the closing weekend of the Putnam County Fair after inclement weather shut down the event Wednesday night. Public Relations Chair Dawson Davidson said the motorcycle races scheduled for that night have now moved to Sunday. “It brings in almost right under $1 million of revenue...
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Has the 6th Most Home Inventory Among Affordable U.S. States
The real estate market has shown encouraging signs for buyers in recent months. A recent analysis found that in Tennessee—where the cost of living is 7.8% below the national average—has 40.2 active listings for every 10,000 existing homes. Out of all affordable U.S. states, Tennessee has the 6th largest home inventory, although the current numbers are not that large. Homes are now spending more time on the market, and sellers are more inclined to lower prices. And buyers are walking away from deals more often, which suggests that they are regaining negotiating power after an extremely seller-friendly stretch.
newstalk941.com
Baxter Crossroads Residents Bring Water Bill Concerns To Aldermen
About a dozen homeowners of the new Baxter Crossroads subdivision spoke at the city’s Board meeting with concerns about high water bills. The homeowners lacking irrigation systems have used hoses to water their lawns. As it turns out, the amount of water used turns that into a sewer rate issue. Councilman Dustin Stanton:
newstalk941.com
Hilham Elementary School Cleared For Classes To Resume Friday
Hilham Elementary School will resume classes as normal Friday after a gas leak caused an early dismissal Thursday morning. Principal Kelly Montgomery said the school has been thoroughly inspected and cleared to reopen. “The maintenance team has actually been on the roof all day long,” Montgomery said. “So they are...
newstalk941.com
CDC Lists Six UC Counties With High COVID Numbers
If you feel like you’ve heard more friends and neighbors contracting COVID in recent days, you are correct. The Centers for Disease Control reports Putnam, Clay, Jackson, Overton, Pickett and White Counties with high community COVID levels. The updated numbers released Thursday estimated 223 cases per 100,000 people in Putnam County. That number along with hospital admissions and the number of inpatient beds currently being used in a community on COVID patients make up the statistic.
murfreesborovoice.com
Smyrna Announces BBQ Festival
When: Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Where: Depot District, 98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN. The event features live music, ten BBQ vendors, desert vendors, and inflatables for the children. This festival has become a staple of Smyrna’s Depot District. In addition to enjoying a family friendly atmosphere, attendees will have an opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite dish. The People’s Choice Award will be presented at the end of the evening.
newstalk941.com
Monterey Fire Chief To Inspect Ladder Truck For Purchase
Monterey has finally located a used ladder truck to purchase after searching for a couple of years. Mayor Nathan Walker said the town has received one bid from a Texas fire department that can move forward upon inspection. “Our fire chief should be going out to take a look at...
newstalk941.com
Baxter Approves Bids For Work On Fast Lane
City of Baxter approved a $219,000 bid for work on Fast Lane at its Thursday night meeting. This after working to reduce the cost from its original $546,000 bid. City Engineer Tom Bennett said the work will consist of signage, striping, and fixing the subgrade, which is the biggest priority.
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Sam Brooks: New Cookeville High School Assistant Athletic Director
Jamie Gillies talks basketball & her new role as CHS Assistant Athletic Director. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Sam Brooks sits down with Cookeville High School Girls’ Basketball Head Coach and new Assistant Athletic Director Jamie Gillies. They discuss her thoughts on last year’s successful season for the Lady Cavaliers, their experiences going through summer camp with this year’s team, her new role as CHS’s Assistant Athletic Director, as well as what she thinks about smaller schools playing multiple sports for those teams to succeed.
newstalk941.com
Sparta Judge Seat And City Attorney Position Vacant After Tie Vote
Sparta’s Municipal Court Judge and City Attorney positions will remain vacant for the foreseeable future after two tie votes by the Board of Aldermen. City Attorney Lynn Omohundro resigned from the position. Municipal Judge John Meadows won the General Sessions Judge seat. Alderman Hoyte Jones was one of the three no votes.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Please join the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Annual Depot BBQ Festival. BBQ vendors, live music, and family fun!. For more information and to stay up to date, click here. 2Peach Cobbler Festival. Saturday, August...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Putnam County Mugshots July 18 – August 4
Check out the Putnam County Mugshots from July 18 – August 4. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.*
wilsonpost.com
Three Wilson County drivers contend for Nashville championship
Three local lead-foots are among the top four contenders for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway championship – among the most coveted short-track prizes in racing. The four-race showdown begins Saturday night. “It’s going to be tight right down to the end,” predicted Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho, who holds a five-point lead...
murfreesboro.com
PAWS Pets for Adoption August 11, 2022
2 kittens, 2 cats and 20 dogs available for adoption during our PAWS visit this week. Now everyone go in and give them all good homes 🙂. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Cumberland County Mugshots June 27 – July 31
Check out the Cumberland County mugshots for June 27 – July 31. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.*
wgnsradio.com
Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case
What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
