This Week Livingston Aldermen Discuss Police Chief Position, Crossville City Manager Search Begins
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Putnam County Commission will continue discussion over the Park View School. The School Board and County Commission recently met in joint session exploring options to build the 5th-8th grade wing of the school. Originally a K-8 school, but limited funding caused the school board to move forward with just the K-4 section.
Sparta Judge Seat And City Attorney Position Vacant After Tie Vote
Sparta’s Municipal Court Judge and City Attorney positions will remain vacant for the foreseeable future after two tie votes by the Board of Aldermen. City Attorney Lynn Omohundro resigned from the position. Municipal Judge John Meadows won the General Sessions Judge seat. Alderman Hoyte Jones was one of the three no votes.
Crossville City Manager Submits Letter Of Resignation
A special called Crossville City Council meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to discuss the resignation of City Manager Greg Wood. The agenda states that Wood submitted a letter of resignation effective August 31st. According to the meeting notice, the council will review the resignation and the process of accepting applications for city manager.
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Newly Elected City Of Cookeville Mayor
Learn more about Laurin Wheaton, the newly appointed City of Cookeville Mayor. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers talks with new elected City Of Cookeville Mayor Laurin Wheaton. They discuss how the City of Cookeville elects the next mayor compared to other cities, possible reasons for the low voter turnout during the most recent election cycle, as well as some of the first things that her and the City Council will work on together.
Sparta Scheduling Work Session To Address Employee Pay
An in-house pay study of Sparta employees has shown a need to increase wages. Just how much the raises would amount to unknown at this time. City Administrator Brad Hennessee told Aldermen Thursday night he recommended scheduling a work session to layout option. “A meaningful and effective adjustment is going...
Baxter Crossroads Residents Bring Water Bill Concerns To Aldermen
About a dozen homeowners of the new Baxter Crossroads subdivision spoke at the city’s Board meeting with concerns about high water bills. The homeowners lacking irrigation systems have used hoses to water their lawns. As it turns out, the amount of water used turns that into a sewer rate issue. Councilman Dustin Stanton:
Monterey Fire Chief To Inspect Ladder Truck For Purchase
Monterey has finally located a used ladder truck to purchase after searching for a couple of years. Mayor Nathan Walker said the town has received one bid from a Texas fire department that can move forward upon inspection. “Our fire chief should be going out to take a look at...
County General Election brings ch-ch-ch-changes
Change is coming to Overton County government with two Democrat incumbents losing to Republican challengers and a new face taking an office where the incumbent chose not to run for re-election. Two-term County Executive Ben Danner was defeated by political newcomer Steven Barlow, who garnered 2,281 votes running as the...
Baxter Approves Bids For Work On Fast Lane
City of Baxter approved a $219,000 bid for work on Fast Lane at its Thursday night meeting. This after working to reduce the cost from its original $546,000 bid. City Engineer Tom Bennett said the work will consist of signage, striping, and fixing the subgrade, which is the biggest priority.
State Evaluating Need For Turn Lanes At Two White Co Schools
Turn lanes at Findlay Elementary and White County High School could be a project coming in the future. State Representative Paul Sherrell reported to the White County School Board that TDOT is studying the matter. “There’s has been some people that has approached me and wanting to know why can’t...
Byrdstown Holds Initial Meeting for Upcoming 5k
The City of Byrdstown held its initial meeting Thursday to discuss their upcoming 5k run this Fall in benefit of St. Jude. The meeting consisted of changing the event’s date to October 22nd. Mayor Sam Gibson said the local officials changed the date in order to allow more people to participate.
Putnam County Mugshots July 18 – August 4
Check out the Putnam County Mugshots from July 18 – August 4. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.*
Recovery To Work Program Seeking To End Addiction Stigma In Workforce
Business owners and employers from around the Upper Cumberland heard about the importance of grace at the Recovery to Work Regional Employment Seminar. Mikel Miller is the Regional Employment Manager for the Recovery to Work program. He said the goal is to help employers understand recovering addicts have a story, and that their past doesn’t always reflect their ability to be hired.
‘Exceptionally good boys’ | Three Tennessee K-9 officers retire
LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three K-9 officers will have a life full of treats and relaxation ahead of them after years of service. Luke, Jaxx and Ace have helped the Lebanon Police Department protect Tennesseans for many years. Luke, a yellow Labrador retriever, worked alongside Officer Robert Bates and was...
Parsons joins Cookeville Regional’s cardiothoracic team
COOKEVILLE — Dr. Billy Parsons loves a challenge, and being a cardiothoracic surgeon is one big challenge. Parsons is the newest cardiothoracic surgeon at Cookeville Regional Medical Center, joining Drs. Timothy Powell and Michelle Ellis. “I don’t think people realize what a true gem they have here at Cookeville...
Woodbury man sentenced to 3 months for Jan. 6 actions
A Woodbury man has been sentenced to three months in prison for his role January 6th in Washington DC. Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a count of disorderly and disruptive conduct. Baggott has been sentenced to 3 months incarceration, 1 year of supervised release, 60-hours of community service...
Putnam Co Fair Entering Its Closing Weekend
A big turnout expected at the closing weekend of the Putnam County Fair after inclement weather shut down the event Wednesday night. Public Relations Chair Dawson Davidson said the motorcycle races scheduled for that night have now moved to Sunday. “It brings in almost right under $1 million of revenue...
CDC Lists Six UC Counties With High COVID Numbers
If you feel like you’ve heard more friends and neighbors contracting COVID in recent days, you are correct. The Centers for Disease Control reports Putnam, Clay, Jackson, Overton, Pickett and White Counties with high community COVID levels. The updated numbers released Thursday estimated 223 cases per 100,000 people in Putnam County. That number along with hospital admissions and the number of inpatient beds currently being used in a community on COVID patients make up the statistic.
Cumberland County Mugshots June 27 – July 31
Check out the Cumberland County mugshots for June 27 – July 31. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.*
VIDEO: Officers assist stranded driver on I-40
WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man thanked two Lebanon Police officers Saturday after they helped him get back on the road. John Paule of Watertown, TN, told us that Lebanon Police Officer Stroud and Officer Blackburn went above and beyond in his time of need Saturday after he called for assistance.
