ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Parents, community leaders say they’re dealing with higher costs of school supplies

By Forrest Tucker
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- People across the Lowcountry who are shopping for back to school supplies say that they’re noticing higher prices than past years.

Parents say that prices for some items have doubled.

“Even a pack of crayons used to be anywhere from 30 cents a box. Now you can’t get them for less than a dollar a box at some places,” said Stefany Beals, the parent of an eighth grader in Charleston County.

Shopping at stores like Target, Walmart and the dollar store for Beals are bringing on a higher price tag this year compared to previous years.

“I’m paying about $150 per kid bottom line out the door for school supplies,” said Beals. “I want to say that when my daughter was in fifth grade I maybe spent $80.”

“I would have to say that there has been a big jump this year from previous years,” said Heidi Francis, who has an eight grade student in Charleston County as well.

Francis ordered school supplies from her students’ school and says the price of those kits has increased.

“I believe for my eighth grader it was around $106,” said Francis.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLBxc_0hCNWkZT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=039juC_0hCNWkZT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9OZO_0hCNWkZT00

Louis Smith has been holding school supply drives in the Charleston area for over half a decade. He says the demand for help with buying school supplies has increased this year.

“We have the largest back to school bash in the Lowcountry,” said Smith. “But this year it seems that there is an immediate need and we have been receiving numerous calls so we’re here to take care of the Lowcountry.”

Smith believes that some parents don’t have the money to buy supplies and that the number of people who need help is into the thousands.

“The kids always come first and we are here to help those parents,” said Smith. “We are here to bridge that gap.”

The Community Resource Center has seen the impacts of higher prices as well. Co-Founder Shakem Ahket shopped for some of the supplies needed for the Back 2 School Extravaganza happening on Sunday August 14.

“We noticed a significant price increase. I remember when you could get folders for 20 or 30 cents. Now they’re 80 cents or a dollar,” said Ahket. “Pencils went up a lot too. Even though you might say it’s only two dollars there were times a couple of years ago where we could buy a pack for 80 cents.”

Despite higher prices on the shelves, Ahket says his group will do what they need to for the community.

“Just knowing the prices have gone up it’s just a bad feeling, but overall we do it for the productivity of the community,” said Ahket.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Lowcountry high school celebrates ‘second chance’ learning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston high school hosted its first back-to-school block party Saturday for parents and students to see their unique teaching model and interact with others in the community. Learn4Life High School is a public charter school for grades 9 through 12 that focuses on...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Back to school poses challenges for some Latin families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There’s lots of excitement in the Lowcountry as the new school year is just about to kick off, however, leaders of the Latin Exchange Club say back-to-school can be a challenging time for many Latin families. “The Latin community is struggling paycheck-to-paycheck,” Henry Grace, president of the Latin Exchange Club, said. […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Wellness Rooms opening for teachers in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Money from a grant is opening spaces for Charleston County School District (CCSD) teachers to take a breather when they need to during the school day. Wellness rooms, like the newly finished space at Chicora Elementary School, are equipped with massage tools, mats to stretch on, coloring books and are best […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Education
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD Back-to-School Hotline to open August 15

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District’s annual Back-to-School Hotline will open on Monday.  Parents, guardians, and students can call (843) 444-5417 to reach a CCSD staff member with questions about the upcoming school year.  The line will be open weekdays beginning August 15 through August 19 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Thousands attend OneBerkeley Back to School Festival

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Students and families gathered in Monks Corner on Saturday for a Back to School Festival hosted by the Berkeley County School District.  After a two-year hiatus, the OneBerkeley Back to School Festival returned to prepare Berkeley County students for the upcoming school year.  According to BCSD, nearly 6,000 people came […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

35 teaching positions open in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY- S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is chipping away at its teacher vacancies as the first day of school is five days away. On Thursday August 11, the district had two vacancies filled in the morning bringing the number down to 35. “Our recruitment team has been working hard with principals […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Productivity#Linus Company Walmart#Target
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD showcases major facility renovations

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County School District (CCSD) officials have unveiled new renovations to several of their facilities ahead of the first day of school. “It’s been a long time coming, we’re thrilled to have them, and we can’t wait to start the school year,” said Tim Thorn, principal of James Island Charter […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Don Kennedy ready for new school year as CCSD’s leader

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s second-largest school district will welcome 49,000 students back to the classroom next week. But the return comes after big changes within the Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) leadership team. Don Kennedy, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer, was named the district’s interim superintendent earlier this year. It’s […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Walmart
WCBD Count on 2

Firefighters visited with local children in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Children gathered for a visit from the North Charleston Fire Department on Friday.  According to North Charleston Fire Department, Engine Unit 213 had the chance to visit children at Children’s Learning Zone.  Children’s Learning Zone is a childcare center on Ashley Phosphate Road.  NCFD showed the kids the firetruck and […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CofC leaders talk COVID-19 protocols, housing, & enrollment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Next Friday marks the start of move-in at the College of Charleston, and college leaders are providing insight as to what the upcoming fall semester will look like. “I’m excited, I’m looking forward to what’s going to be different and similar. I just feel like I’m more acclimated this year,” said […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston receives $7 million in federal funds for Lowcountry Lowline Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is one step closer to transforming an abandoned railroad line into a park. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the City of Charleston a $7 million RAISE grant that will go towards the Lowcountry Lowline Project. RAISE stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equality. According to officials, the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD names Anthony Dixon as Interim Chief of Schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District has elected a new Interim Chief of Schools. The district announced Friday that Dr. Anthony Dixon will return to CCSD after a two-year stint as Berkeley County School District’s Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. “We are excited and grateful to have such […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Downtown Charleston church building to be repurposed as cycling studio

A downtown Charleston building that once housed a historically Black congregation will soon be repurposed as a cycling studio. The building at 48 Alexander St. is in what used to be the predominantly African American neighborhood of Ansonborough. The owner of Jibe Cycling Studio said she plans to keep the integrity of the once sacred space.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Working Wednesdays: Prologistix hiring hundreds for light industrial jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hire Dynamics-ProLogistix-ResourceMFG is looking to fill hundreds of light industrial positions around the Tri-County. These positions include loader/unloaders, palletizers, team leads, warehouse supervisors, reach forklift operators, order pickers, mechanical assemblers, CNC machine operators, shipping and receiving clerks, and more. There is a job fair Wednedsay from...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy