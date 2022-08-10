Read full article on original website
'This is an inconvenience': Some senior citizens stuck in apartments due to broken elevator
Some senior citizens are getting stuck in their east Baltimore apartments because the elevator in the building has been broken for more than a week. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the daughter of a resident who is in a wheelchair, and she said that the issue has forced them to call the Baltimore Fire Department multiple times to help get her mother up and down the stairs.
Darley Park community opens brighter, safer park
Community members held a lighting ceremony at Darley Gateway Park in East Baltimore on Thursday night. For years, the area was a dumping ground filled with trash. Now, it's been transformed into a park. After five years of work, improved lighting now enhances safety so people can spend more time...
Truck drivers picket at Port of Baltimore over unpaid time spent idling
Independent truck drivers picketed Thursday outside the Port of Baltimore, calling for all hours paid for all hours worked. More than a dozen independent truck drivers said they wait hours for port workers to load their vehicles, and they are not getting paid for all of the idling time. The truckers want to get in and out of the port faster and they want a grievance process established.
Northeast Baltimore residents receive solutions to their flooding problem
For years, the flooding in Northeast Baltimore on 35th Street and Hillen Road has been a major problem for residents, and people say with recent storms it continues to be an issue.
Crews demolish several rowhomes near sinkhole on North Avenue
Baltimore City is demolishing several rowhomes near the site of a sinkhole that opened up on North Avenue. SkyTeam 11 video shows what the scene was like near the 700 block of East North Avenue. Crews are trying to shore up the drainage around the site, but things are getting...
Neighborhoods concerned over new park that would close off access to community
Some residents are concerned that a plan to transform the area around the renovated Roland Water Tower into a new park could impact their road access. For years, residents in the Hoes Heights community said they've used a circle in their neighborhood to drive in and out of their community safely. Now, they're not happy about a plan to permanently close it. For residents, it's more than just an average road.
$8K Reward Offered For Information In Baltimore Murder
An $8,000 reward is being offered for information in connection to the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Shareef Muse was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway shortly after 11:13 a.m., Saturday, July 30, according to Baltimore police. No other descriptive information was provided...
Assault in Rockville parking garage
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault inside a parking garage in the Rockville Town Center area Thursday night, August 11, 2022. The assault was reported inside a garage in the unit block of Helen Heneghan Way at 10:30 PM Thursday.
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
Choral group for older adults is seeking singers 55 and older in the Baltimore and Columbia areas; no past experience required
Annapolis-based nonprofit Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the country’s largest choral organization for adults 55 and older, is looking for new singers to join their Baltimore and Columbia groups. The organization, founded in 2007 by Jeanne Kelly during a study on how singing can benefit the mental and physical...
Fast-Moving Fire Spreads From Maryland Townhouse Deck To Roof, Attic
A fast-moving two-alarm townhouse fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages in Harford County after rapidly spreading from a rear deck to the rest of the structure, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. Members of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to a...
Georgetown Cupcake Shut Down by DC Health Department
You won’t find any line today at Georgetown Cupcake. The sweet-tooth hotspot was shut down by DC’s health department on Wednesday, August 10. Georgetown Cupcakes said in statement the closure had more to do with paperwork than unsanitary conditions, however inspectors did find numerous health violations just weeks earlier.
MDOT, Boys & Girls Clubs pack school supplies for children
HANOVER, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Maryland packed school supplies. The groups gathered at MDOT headquarters in Hanover to pack supplies that were collected last month. "MDOT is always looking for ways to help the community, and this is a...
Baltimore man, 25, shot and killed in DC while installing solar panels
BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
Several homicides under investigation in Baltimore, many involving victims in cars
Police are investigating several homicides in Baltimore City, many of which involved victims who were shot while they were inside of a car. City police said officers were called around 7:50 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, where a 58-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police said a second victim, a 17-year-old boy was found in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue with a gunshot wound to his foot. Both victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening inquiries.
Jealous Baltimore Man Gets 12 Years for Setting House on Fire With Three Others Inside
BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore man is heading to prison for 12 years after setting...
Orthodox Jewish man shot dead while installing solar panels on a building.
BALTIMORE — Friends and family are mourning a Baltimore man as investigators look for whoever killed him in Washington, D.C. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Call Place SE. He was in D.C. on business installing solar panels at an apartment building.
"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"
On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
Charging Docs: Driver shot firefighter in the eye, then ran him over and fled
A 20-year-old Baltimore woman faces a slew of charges after police say she shot a firefighter in the eye with a BB gun, before running them over with her car and fleeing.
Street sweeping parking enforcement begins Monday in Baltimore
Mechanical street sweeping parking enforcement will begin on Monday. This comes after a 30-day grace period that started back on July 13.
