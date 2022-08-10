Read full article on original website
Ada blanks Lima Senior, 9-0
One down. Nine to go and perhaps more. Despite winning two games last year, first-year Ada head coach Doug Dewese has set a goal of 10 wins this season for the Bulldogs and the team took its first step toward achieving that lofty feat after beating Lima Senior 9-0 in the season opener for both squads.
Lima News
Roundup: Kalida finishes second at boys golf tourney
FINDLAY — Kalida finished second at par 72 Sycamore Springs Golf Course with a team total of 344 behind Van Buren (332). Connor Nartker (77), Ethan Warnecke (86), Drew Buss (88) and Kayla Nartker (93) combined for the Wildcats’ total. Bath (345) was third, Lima Central (353) was...
Lima News
LCC captures Lima City Tennis Invitational
Lima Central Catholic captured first place in three of the five events to take first place at the Lima City Tennis Invitational Saturday. The T-Birds finished with 26 points followed by Wapakoneta and Ottawa-Glandorf who tied for second with 17 points. Elida was fourth with 14 points and Bath was fifth with 13 points. Bluffton took sixth with 10 points and Lima Senior earned four points.
Lima News
Entries accepted for 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition
LIMA — The Lima News is now accepting entries for its 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition. Entries may be submitted online at LimaOhio.com/photocontest. Entries are $5 per photo in the categories of abstract, action/sports, animals, candid, candid kids, flowers, landscape/scenic, portrait and still life. Judges will select the winning...
Community donations make back-to-school easier
LIMA — Back-to-school giveaways abounded Saturday at the Bradfield Center and Lima Public Library. Residents gathered with over 20 vendors Saturday for Activate Allen County’s free Block Party at Bradfield Center on Collett Street for free entertainment, food, school supplies and activities for children. Distributed items included school...
Lima News
Zwez named to head Auglaize United Way
WAPAKONETA — Deb Zwez has been named executive director of The United Way of Auglaize County effective August 1. Zwez has been the publisher and editor of the Wapakoneta Daily News and prior to that was with the Evening Leader in St. Marys. She has served as a board member of both St. Marys and Wapakoneta chambers of commerce, is a Rotarian and serves on the YMCA board of directors. She has been very active in service to Auglaize County.
Lima News
Roundup: LCC’s Mulcahy has low score at girls golf tourney
HARROD — Lima Central Catholic’s Bridget Mulcahy earned medalist honors with a 4-over-par 76 at Thursday’s Colonial Golfers Club Tournament. Hopewell-Loudon, led by Marissa Cline’s 83, won the team championship with 399 total with Minster (422), Toledo Notre Dame (426), Parkway (435) and Wapakoneta (439) also finishing in the top five.
Lima News
Ottoville shuts out Defiance
OTTOVILLE — Ottoville pounded the Defiance net with shots throughout the first half. But Defiance goalkeeper Carter Campbell did everything but stand on his head to stop most of the shots. The Big Green finally broke through and posted a 4-0 boys soccer victory over Defiance in the soccer...
Lima News
Things going well for local fly fishing club
It has been nearly a year since the Allen County Fly Fishers organized and things have been going well for the club, according to president Brad Sherrick. Club membership is at 20 with about 10-12 members attending the monthly meetings, which are held at the Allen County Sportsmen and Farmers Association, located at 1001 S. Kemp Road in Elida.
Lima News
Forms available online for Spencerville students
SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville Local Schools are reminding parents and students that each student must fill out forms online before picking up their schedule for the new year. All forms must be completed prior to your student receiving their schedule. Forms are available at https://spencerville-oh.finalforms.com. Once the forms are completed,...
Central Jam arrives in style
LIMA — The Central District is helping to revitalize the vision of Lima as a vibrant place to live, work, and be entertained as Central Jam, their first major event, brought in crowds to listen to their feature artists, country singers Rayne Johnson and Ty Herndon. Johnson’s song “Front...
Urbana Citizen
Goddard is King of the Ring
On Thursday afternoon, the showmanship winners representing 10 different species competed in the 2022 King of the Ring contest at the Champaign County Fair. The contestants were each required to show 10 species including horses, poultry, rabbits, goats, beef steer, sheep, dairy heifers and swine. The winner was chosen based...
The Lima News
Pandora one-room schoolhouse reopens
PANDORA — “Little House on the Prairie,” a 1970s and 1980s television series based on the series of books by Laura Ingalls Wilder, popularized the 19th and early 20th century American wagon-train settlement phenomena, complete with regular scenes in a one-room schoolhouse, where there was one teacher and kids of all ages who learned their lessons together and wrote on slate boards.
Lima News
Midwest Electric donates to community causes
ST. MARYS, OH — Midwest Electric recently donated $14,950 to west central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund. Thanks to the 89% of members who round up their electric bill and donate to this fund, Midwest Electric has provided $1,272,194 to 1,062 local charitable causes since 1998.
Community supports Lauck benefit dinner
LIMA — The City of Lima joined together Friday afternoon to raise money for Chase Lauck, who suddenly passed away at the end of July. Lauck was a 24-year-old Lima native who was deeply loved by his family. The benefit dinner was held at Veterans Memorial Civic Center and Elmview Pub where to-go dinners were given to participants.
Lima News
Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district
LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
Lima News
Car shows and more
Wednesdays through Sept. 28: Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-In, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Happy Daz, 802 S. Cable Road, Lima. Free. All vehicles welcome from Model A Fords to new electric cars. Check out Facebook page HappyDazCoolCarCruise-In if the weather is an issue. Contact Chris Schimpf, 419-230-4505. Monday, Aug....
Lima News
Letter: Grateful for help from Lima’s Harley dealer
Halfway home from Pennsylvania to Indiana, my Harley had an ignition problem on the north side of Lima. Lima Harley-Davidson went way beyond great customer service to get my wife and me on the road again in just a few hours!. The City of Lima should be very proud to...
Lima News
Bridge Home Health honored for patient satisfaction
FINDLAY — Bridge Home Health and Hospice, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, was named a superior performer for patient satisfaction by data analytics firm Strategic Healthcare Programs. This is the second time Bridge Home Health has received the award, which is based on patient satisfaction surveys.
peakofohio.com
Carpenter wins big at Champaign County Fair - other livestock winners
The Champaign County Fair wraps up today in Urbana and throughout the week 4-H and FFA students were showing their livestock projects. Gracie Carpenter – Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt. The gilt was purchased for $1,000 by a syndicate of buyers. Grand Champion Born and Raised Gilt. 3rd place in Swine Show Senior Showmanship. 5th overall Breeding Gilt.
